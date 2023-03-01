Providence Christian tennis teams sweeps Opp
The Providence Christian girls and boys tennis team swept Opp with the girls winning 9-0 and boys 7-0.
Providence Christian girls 9, Opp 0
Singles
No. 1 Ella Brown (PCS) def. Ada Blackstock (OHS) 10-0
No. 2 Alex Hughes (PCS) def. Brooke Butler (OHS) 10-0
No. 3 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Cuba Wiggins (OHS) 10-1
No. 4 Caroline McDuffie (PCS) def. Lauren James (OHS) 10-0
No. 5 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Caroline Meyerhoff (OHS) 10-0
No. 6 Alice Pittman (PCS) def. Kyla Rhodes (OHS) 10-0
Exh: Logan Barron (PCS) def. Haley Vendetti (OHS) 10-0
Exh: Ella Hall (PCS) def. Briley Henry (OHS) 10-0
Doubles
No. 1 Brown/Hughes (PCS) def. Blackstock/Butler (OHS) 10-1
No. 2 Thompson/McDuffie (PCS) def. James/Meyerhoff (OHS) 10-1
No. 3 Hart/Pittman (PCS) def. Wiggins/Rhodes (OHS) 10-1
Exh: Hall/Barron (PCS) def. Vendetti/Henry (OHS) 10-0
Providence Christian boys 7, Opp 0
Singles
No. 1 Creel Capps (PCS) def. Josh Smith (OHS) 10-1
No. 2 Wyatt Mixson (PCS) def. Hal Whitten (OHS) 10-0
No. 3 Mason McCallister (PCS) def. Jeremiah Tillery (OHS) 10-1
No. 4 Whit Rikard (PCS) def. Cam Owens (OHS) 10-1
No. 5 Hampton Baxley (PCS) def. Nick Smith (OHS) 10-0
Doubles
No. 1 McCallister/Baxley (PCS) def. J. Smith/Whitten (OHS) 10-1
No. 2 Rikard/Capps (PCS) def. Tillery/Owen (OHS) 10-0