PREP TRACK: Providence girls finish in top four; HA girls sixth at state indoor

The Providence Christian girls finished tied for fourth and Houston Academy sixth, while the PCS boys tied for eighth and HA boys tied for 21st at the AHSAA Class 1A-3A State Indoor Track/Field Championships Friday in Birmingham.
The girls team fell short in their bid to repeat as state champions. They still had nine top eight finishes, including two in the top four in the 1600 meters, in amassing 47 points to tie with Altamont. Houston Academy was sixth with 30 points. Mobile Christian won with 79.5 points with Westminster of Oak Mountain second (75 points) and Montgomery Catholic third (70 points).
Winfield won the boys title (99 points) and Montgomery Catholic (57 points) was second. The PCS boys had 24 points to tie for eighth and HA boys had six points.
The area’s highlight was the Providence Christian boys 4x800-meter relay gold medal performance. The team of Banks Folger, Hudson Jordan, Cole Smith and William Stanley had a winning time of 8 minutes and 51.26, six seconds faster than the next finishing team.
PCS girls runner Millicent Talmadge earned a pair of runner-up finishes. She placed second in both the 1600 meters (5:32.28) and 3200 meters (12:13.98) behind Catholic’s Catherine Aaron. Two spots behind Talmadge in the 1600 was Providence’s Hannah Jacobs in fourth with a 5:51.09 time.
The Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team of Marie Blaxton, Anna Catherine Farris, Jacobs and Scout Smith captured third-place off a 4:34.09 time. Providence girls also got two fourth-place finishes from Farris, one in the 400 (1:04.24 time) and the other in the 800 (2:33.71), as well as a fourth-place showing from Lucy Griffin in the shot put (30 feet, 11 ¾ inches).
The PCS girls 4x200-meter relay team of Blaxton, Farris, Sydney Gallardo and Smith finished fifth with a 1:56.72 time. Gallardo finished eighth in the 60-meter hurdles with an 11.31 time.
In addition to the winning relay team, the Providence boys got a fourth-place time of 3:49.95 from the 4x400 team of Folger, Peyton Hall, Hudson Jordan and Chapel Stickler. The 4x200 team of Hall, Conner Patterson, Whitman Rikard and Stickler claimed sixth with a 1:41.77 time.
Hall earned a sixth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a 9.67 time and a seventh-place effort in the triple jump with a 37 foot, 10 ½ inch leap. Michael Bridges added an eighth-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 8 ¼ inches.
Relays, Flanagan power HA: All three Houston Academy girls relay teams placed in the top three and MaCauley Flanagan earned two top-five finishes to lead the Raiders.
The HA girls 4x400 team of Katie Langford, Emily Selig Pineda, Virginia Peacock and Flanagan earned a runner-up finish with a 4:28.68 time. The 4x200 and 4x800 teams both finished third. The 4x200 team, which consists of Langford, Caroline Coleman, Emarie Price and Flanagan, had time of 1:53.73 and the 4x800 team of Skye Matthews, Brianna Hart, Selig Pineda and Peacock had a 4:28.68 clocking.
Flanagan placed third in the 60-meter dash with an 8.06 second time and fifth in the 400 meters in 1 minute and 4.33 seconds.
On the boys side, the Raiders’ 4x200 team of Jackson Barrentine, Houston Lee, Will Pitchford and Colton Ash, placed seventh with a 1:43.00 time and J.C. Peacock finished fifth in 800-meter run with a 2:04.81 time.