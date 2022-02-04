PREP TRACK: Providence girls finish in top four; HA girls sixth at state indoor

The Providence Christian girls finished tied for fourth and Houston Academy sixth, while the PCS boys tied for eighth and HA boys tied for 21st at the AHSAA Class 1A-3A State Indoor Track/Field Championships Friday in Birmingham.

The girls team fell short in their bid to repeat as state champions. They still had nine top eight finishes, including two in the top four in the 1600 meters, in amassing 47 points to tie with Altamont. Houston Academy was sixth with 30 points. Mobile Christian won with 79.5 points with Westminster of Oak Mountain second (75 points) and Montgomery Catholic third (70 points).

Winfield won the boys title (99 points) and Montgomery Catholic (57 points) was second. The PCS boys had 24 points to tie for eighth and HA boys had six points.

The area’s highlight was the Providence Christian boys 4x800-meter relay gold medal performance. The team of Banks Folger, Hudson Jordan, Cole Smith and William Stanley had a winning time of 8 minutes and 51.26, six seconds faster than the next finishing team.