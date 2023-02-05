Sparked by a two-three finish in the high jump, the Enterprise boys track and field team finished ninth out of 21 scoring teams at the Class 7A AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham on Saturday.

Andrew Purcell and Courtney Sanders finished as silver and bronze medalists in the high jump after both leapt 6 feet, 6 inches. Sanders also placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.43 seconds) and seventh in the triple jump (42’ 4 3/4”).

Enterprise’s 4x200-meter relay team of Sanders, Erys Nalls, Tae Williams and Amir Rich finished in 8th place (1:33.48).

EHS girls finish 12th: Four top six finishes helped the Enterprise girls to 12th place at the Class 7A girls state meet.

Jamesha Howard captured fourth in the high jump (5’0”) while Sarah Amos claimed fourth in the shot put (36’ 2”) and Mariam Bolaji earned sixth in the long jump (16’10”).

The Wildcats’ 4x200 team of Layla Straw, Jaziya Watkins, Bianca Gray and Ava Barkley finished sixth (1:46.31).

Dothan’s Webb earns third: John Webb finished third in the 7A boys triple jump to provide Dothan’s its only points of the meet.

Webb earned a leap of 45 feet, 6 ½ feet.

The six points from Webb gave Dothan 16th place out of 21 points.

Germanson paces PCS: Providence Christian’s Sam Germanson captured fifth place in the Class 4A-5A shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 10 ½ inches.

Germanson was the only Eagle to place and helped PCS finished tied for 23rd out of 32 teams with four points.

CHHS teams finish 12th, 15th: Charles Henderson boys finished 12th in Class 4A-5A with 15 points and the girls 13th with 13 points.

For the boys, Brandon Givens finished third in the shot put (44’8 ½”), Sequan Fagg seventh in 60-meter dash (7.43), while the 4x200-meter relay team took third (1:34.28) and the 4x400 team eighth (3:45.02). Fagg, Zach Coleman, Jamal Downing and Colton Popovich were members of both relays.

On girls side, Payton Ousley finished seventh in both the 60-meter dash (8.12 seconds) and 400 meters (1:01.18), while both the 4x200 (1:49.29) and 4x400 (4:28.66) relay teams finished eighth. Jimelia Woods, Ryann Thomas, Zykirra Jefferson and Ousley were members of both relays.