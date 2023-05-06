Sparked by two individual titles from Macauley Flanagan and strong relays, the Houston Academy girls team finished as the Class 3A state runner-up at the AHSAA State Track and Field Championships Saturday in Cullman.

The Raiders, with 11 top eight scoring performances, finished with 66 points, just six behind winner Altamont, which had 72 points. Westminster of Oak Mountain was third with 63 points.

Houston Academy was in fourth place going into the meet’s final event – the 4x400 relay. The Raiders’ 4x400 team of Katie Langford, Millie Gay, Holley Hart and Flanagan roared to the first-place spot, earning a winning time of 4 minutes and14.96 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of runner-up Susan Moore.

The relay win helped the Raiders jump from fourth place to second place in the team standings.

Flanagan, a sophomore, had a big showing at the meet. She earned gold medals in both the 200 and 400 meter runs and placed third in the 100 meters in addition to helping win the 4x400 relay team. She earned a 25.55 time to win the 200, a 59.00 time to take the 400 and a 12.58 seconds time for the third-place finish in the 100.

For the meet, Flanagan helped score 36 of HA’s 66 points.

Langford followed Flanagan in the 400 meters, finishing in second place time of 1:00.25. Langford also placed seventh in the 800 meters with a 2:30.26 time.

Brianna Hart earned fifth and sixth place finishes in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. She had a 5:34.89 time in the 1600 and a 12:09.04 clocking in the 3200.

Makaria McGriff claimed a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles for HA and Elizabeth Price captured sixth in the 300-meter hurdles. McGriff’s time was 17.84 and Price’s time was 49.53.

The 4x800 relay team of Brianna Hart, Gay, Holley Hart and Langford finished in third place with a 10:22.37 time.

Jackson sparks Pike County

Kaylin Jackson finished first in the 100-meters and third in the long jump to pace Pike County girls to an eighth-place finish in Class 3A. Jackson had a 12.55 time in the 100 and a leap of 15 feet and ¾ of an inch in the long jump.

Also for Pike County, the 4x100 relay team earned second place with a 50.55 time and D’Yana Knox placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.54.

Fields, Starling lead Ashford

Kayla Fields earned a runner-up finish in the discus and a fourth-place finish in the shot put for Ashford, while Keyandra Starling took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in leading the Ashford girls to a 19th place tie in Class 3A.

Fields had a throw of 104 feet in the discus and a 32” 2’ throw in the shot put. Starling had a 17.58 time in the hurdle event.

Also for Ashford, the 4x800 relay team placed eighth with a 12:01.10 time.

Mills leads NMA

Karleigh Mills finished runner-up in the javelin and eighth in the 200 meters to help Northside Methodist Academy earn nine points and finish in a 21st place tie in Class 3A girls among the 38 scoring teams.

Mills threw the javelin 113 feet, 10 inches and had a 27.61 time in the 200 meters.

Class 2A girls

Alston paces Geneva County

Jordyn Alston won the Class 2A girls 100-meter hurdles and placed fourth in the long jump and Ebonie Wright took second in the hurdles in helping Geneva County finish 11th in Class 2A.

Alston won the hurdles in 16.31 seconds with Wright right behind in 17:31. Alston had a leap of 16 feet, 2 ¼ inches in the long jump.

Class 1A girls

Houston County relay takes fourth

The Houston County 4x100 team finished fourth with a time of 54.55 seconds to help the Lions to five points and a 25th place finish in Class 1A.

Class 3A Boys

Fields, Paramore pace Ashford

Jaylen Fields had a pair of silver medal finishes and Coy Paramore placed in three events to lead Ashford boys to a ninth-place finish in Class 3A boys with 30 points.

Fields earned his second-place efforts in the discus (120 feet, 4 inches) and shot put (45’ 6”), while Paramore placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (41.80), fifth in the long jump (20 4 ¼”) and seventh in the 400 meters (52.71).

Jacolbi McMiller placed seventh in the 300 hurdles (43.29).

Jackson, Foster led Pike County

Braylin Jackson placed second in the 100 meters (11.12) and Khalil Foster eighth in both the high jump (5’8”) and triple jump (38’ 9 ¾”) to help Pike County boys to a 21st place tie with 10 points.

Jackson scores for Houston Academy

Rod Jackson earned a third-place finish in Class 3A boys 400 meters with a 51.15 time, helping the Raiders to six points and 23rd place.

Adkinson scores for New Brockton

Bradley Adkinson placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 5 inches to help New Brockton to five points and a 24th place tie with two others in 3A.

Thompson provides Opp points

Damirian Thompson placed fifth in the 3A long jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches to give Opp four points and a 27th place tie.

Class 2A boys

Three second places lead Goshen

Jamauri McClure was runner-up in both the 100 meters (10.98 seconds) and 100-meter hurdles (15.52) to lead Goshen, which also had a runner-up finish in the 4x100 relay (44.36 seconds).

The Eagles finished ninth in Class 2A boys with 24 points.

Johnson wins for Barbour County

Zakavis Johnson won the Class 2A 300-meter hurdles with a 41.59 time in leading Barbour County to a 17th place finish with 14 ¼ points.

Martarius Griggs placed sixth in the high jump with a 6’feet leap and I’Leek Quinn tied for eighth in the event with a 5’10” leap.

Carroll leads Cottonwood

Christopher Carroll placed fourth in both the 110 hurdles (15.85) and in the triple jump (41’11”) to help Cottonwood to 10 points and a 20th place tie in Class 2A.

Crawford paces Abbeville

Dylan Crawford placed third in the triple jump (42’2”) and fifth in the triple jump (20’4”) to give Abbeville 10 points and a 20th place tie in 2A.