Prep Volleyball: All four Wiregrass teams eliminated at AHSAA State Championships

It was a rough day for Wiregrass volleyball teams Tuesday at the AHSAA State Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham.

All four area teams that played were eliminated with G.W. Long, Ariton and Houston Academy all losing in the first round. Providence Christian won its opener, but then lost in the semifinals.

Only two Wiregrass team remain – Enterprise in Class 7A and Kinston in Class 1A. Those two teams open their state tournaments Wednesday morning.

G.W. Long, which reached the finals the last two years and was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the state going into Tuesday’s play, fell to No. 3 ranked Sand Rock 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22. Ariton, ranked No. 6, lost to No. 5 Hatton 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in another Class 2A quarterfinal match-up.

Houston Academy lost its Class 3A opening-round match-up to No. 7 ranked Fyffe 25-21, 25-19, 25-9.

Providence Christian, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, captured a 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 26-24 opening-round win over No. 7 Lawrence County, but the Eagles were swept in the semifinals by East Limestone 25-22, 31-29, 25-14.

G.W. Long finished the season with a 35-8 record, Ariton with a 26-9 mark, Houston Academy with a 19-22 record and Providence Christian with a 29-20 record.