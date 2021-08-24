Prep Volleyball: Class 2A No. 2 Long downs 5A No. 2 Providence

Reese Bienvenu had three aces and two digs and Olivia Littlefield had two aces, three assists and two digs to lead PCS. Caroline Wells had four digs and two kills and Rylie Spence had four assists. Also for PCS, Ella Brown had five digs, Natalie Cole four digs and Sydney Gallardo, Maddison Threatt and Maddie Claire McNeil all had three digs.

Providence defeats Dothan: Providence Christian defeated Dothan 25-21, 20-25, 15-13.

Ella Brown had three aces, two kills and six digs, Elizabeth Ann Ingram had three aces and six digs and Maddison Threatt had three kills and seven digs to lead PCS. Rylie Spence delivered two aces, eight assists and three digs, Katilyn Russ had two aces and 10 digs and Caroline Wells three kills and two digs. Olivia Littlefield had two aces and six assists. Reese Bienvenu had two kills and two digs. Sydney Gallardo had six digs, Maddie-Natalie Cole and Mary-Beth Arnold both had four digs and Claire McNeil three digs.

For Dothan, Maggie Benton had five kills, three blocks and one ace, Lauren Yu had three aces and both Jayda Blackmon and Aaliayh Taylor had three kills each and Marah Delgado had two aces.

Headland beats Houston County: Headland beat Houston County 25-14, 24-26, 15-13.