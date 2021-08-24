Prep Volleyball: Class 2A No. 2 Long downs 5A No. 2 Providence

In a battle of state ranked No. 2 teams, Class 2A G.W. Long defeated 5A Providence 25-17, 25-14, 25-22 in high school volleyball action in Skipperville on Tuesday.
Emma Claire Long had 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks and Breanna Henning 13 kills and 16 digs to pace the Rebel win. Makenna Long had seven kills, six aces and 41 assists and Emmaline Hughes had 22 digs and two aces. Miranda Smith added five blocks and two kills.
For Providence, Ella Houston had 19 assists, two aces and seven digs and Lucy Griffin had a team-high eight kills. Vivian Crump earned five kills and 11 digs and Anna Grace O’Bryan had 17 digs and two aces. Reagan Stevens had four kills and two digs and Scout Smith had three kills. Megan Stewart added two kills and Olivia Bruner two digs.
Dothan beats Rehobeth: Dothan defeated Rehobeth 25-16, 22-25, 15-10.
Arianah Lomnick had four kills, two aces, four blocks and three digs and Zaele Curry had six kills and seven digs to lead Dothan. Kamri White and Kayla Hill both had four kills and two blocks. Hadley Williams had eight assists and three digs, Mattie Dodson 16 digs and two assists and Peyton Preston had five kills, two blocks and two assists. Ella Wood had 12 assists and Lilly Bright two assists. Annakay Karabin had three blocks.
Ashford defeats Cottonwood: Ashford defeated Cottonwood 25-16, 25-15, 25-23.
Emma Helms delivered five aces, four kills, 20 assists and two digs and Amiyah Lewis had nine kills, four aces and three digs to lead Ashford. Molly Carson Ingram had six kills and three digs and Olivia Vaughn had four aces and four digs. Ezra Rice had nine kills, five aces and three digs and Maddy Decker had two kills and five digs.
Charles Henderson beats Carroll: Charles Henderson defeated Carroll 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15.
Madison Stewart had 14 kills, four aces and eight digs, Kelci Hicks had seven kills, five aces and five digs and both Hannah Sparrow and Olivia Kirkpatrick had 15 assists and two digs.
Slocomb downs Daleville: The RedTops won 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24.
For Slocomb, Lainee Thomas had 14 assists, five digs and five aces. Faith Brookshire had six kills, Chesnee Aplin had seven aces, Shelba Hagler had eight aces and three kills, Arianna Knox had four kills and three digs and Ella Mims had four aces.
Slocomb won the JV match 25-8, 25-7.
Kinston sweeps Opp: Kinston defeated Opp 25-15, 25-12, 25-8.
For Opp, Cuba Wiggins had five kills, four blocks and six digs, while Brooke Mosley had seven assists and Alli Butler nine digs and two kills.
Wiregrass Kings sweep Harvest: The Wiregrass Kings beat Harvest Christian 25-11, 25-12, 25-8.
KB Weed had six aces. Emily Edwards and Harper Bray both had five kills with Edwards also earning 18 assists and two digs and Bray also had two kills and the team’s only block. Anna Waddell had a team-high nine kills plus three aces, two digs and two assists. Anna Ryan Sharp had eight kills and three digs. Amy Sexton had four aces, three digs and two kills.
Junior VarsityDothan rallies past Rehobeth: Dothan lost the first set 25-18, but rallied to win the next two 25-12, 15-13 to take the win.
Maggie Benton had three kills and three blocks and Jayda Blackmon had three kills to pace Dothan. Sara Harris delivered two aces and Aaliyah Taylor and Kelsey Peaden both had two kills. Lindsey Bright had two assists and Lauren Yu two digs.
Ashford beats Cottonwood: Ashford beat Cottonwood 25-9, 25-6.
Ella Helms earned seven aces and six assists and Emma Ard three aces and two digs. Loren Beth Ingalls, Camden McArdle, Adriana Zuniga and Kadence Carroll all had two aces and two digs and Jalissiah Jackson had two kills and two digs.
Junior HighProvidence defeats G.W. Long: Providence Christian defeated G.W. Long 25-8, 25-21.
Lauren Bailey had seven aces and Reese Colbert four aces for PCS. Haisten Grace Price had four assists and two aces. Also for PCS, Leighton Frazier had three aces and both Abby Bancroft and Addison Russ had two aces each. Ella Atkinson had three kills.
Middle SchoolWiregrass Kings sweep Harvest: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Harvest Christian 25-16, 25-11 as Sophie Oswalt had 11 aces and three assists. Lily Barrett had three kills and Layla Jordan had two digs. Emma Schulman, Howe and Barrett added an ace each.
Late Monday
VarsityHeadland wins in four: Headland defeated Houston County 16-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19.
Vanessa Fuqua led the Rams with 11 kills and two blocks and Meryl Adams earned 10 kills. Emma Dixon had four aces and Kinley Armstrong three aces.
Dothan falls to Providence: Dothan fell to Providence Christian 25-14, 25-8.
Hadley Williams had three digs and three assists, Ella Wood had two digs and three assists, while Arianah Lomnick and Amara Menefee both had two kills and two blocks. Kamri White had three digs and two blocks. Mattie Dotson and Peyton Preston both had two digs. Kayla Hill earned two blocks.
Junior varsityProvidence falls to NMA: Providence Christian fell to Northside Methodist 25-23, 25-13.
Reese Bienvenu had three aces and two digs and Olivia Littlefield had two aces, three assists and two digs to lead PCS. Caroline Wells had four digs and two kills and Rylie Spence had four assists. Also for PCS, Ella Brown had five digs, Natalie Cole four digs and Sydney Gallardo, Maddison Threatt and Maddie Claire McNeil all had three digs.
Providence defeats Dothan: Providence Christian defeated Dothan 25-21, 20-25, 15-13.
Ella Brown had three aces, two kills and six digs, Elizabeth Ann Ingram had three aces and six digs and Maddison Threatt had three kills and seven digs to lead PCS. Rylie Spence delivered two aces, eight assists and three digs, Katilyn Russ had two aces and 10 digs and Caroline Wells three kills and two digs. Olivia Littlefield had two aces and six assists. Reese Bienvenu had two kills and two digs. Sydney Gallardo had six digs, Maddie-Natalie Cole and Mary-Beth Arnold both had four digs and Claire McNeil three digs.
For Dothan, Maggie Benton had five kills, three blocks and one ace, Lauren Yu had three aces and both Jayda Blackmon and Aaliayh Taylor had three kills each and Marah Delgado had two aces.
Headland beats Houston County: Headland beat Houston County 25-14, 24-26, 15-13.
Jessie Shaw delivered seven aces and Julianna Blaha three aces.
Junior HighProvidence Christian downs Geneva, Coppinville: Providence Christian junior high defeated Geneva 25-18, 24-26, 15-13 and Coppinville 25-8, 22-25, 15-10.
In the win over Geneva, Haisten Grace Price delivered eight aces and six assists and Lauren Bailey had nine aces and three kills. Leighton Frazier had five aces and Gracie Johnston, Reese Colbert and Clara Reese Mixson all had two aces each.
In the win over Coppinville, Abby Bancroft had seven aces and two kills and Bailey and Frazier both had six aces. Addison Russ had two aces and Price two kills.