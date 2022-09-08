PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cottonwood downs Geneva County

Cottonwood defeated Geneva County 25-13, 24-26, 25-17, 25-9 in varsity volleyball on Thursday.

Saniya Keys had 14 kills, Mischa Ward had three aces and four digs and Lydia Strange had three digs and eight kills.

Also for the Bears, Chelsea Bishop had four kills, Ariana Davis had three kills, Marlee Allen had four digs and Laney Strange had 24 assists.

Enterprise wins: The Wildcats defeated Prattville 25-7, 25-8, 25-16

Heather Holtz had three aces, four kills, 14 assists and two digs for Enterprise. Taylor Danford had six aces and Abigail Wiggins had five aces.

Jadyn Britton had seven kills, Lily Rhoades had five digs and Alivia Freeman and Morgan Williams each had two blocks.

Ashford defeats ECS: Ashford defeated Emmanuel Christian 25-14, 25-20, 25-13.

For the Yellow Jackets, Katelyn Money had 12 aces, six kills and five digs and Emma Helms had five aces, two kills and 13 assists.

Shelby Pate had five kills, Savannah Money had two kills and two blocks, Camden McArdle had seven aces and Kayla Fields had three kills and three blocks.

PCS downs Carroll: Providence Christian defeated Carroll 25-15, 25-11, 25-21.

Ella Houston had four aces, 22 assists and seven digs. Reagan Stewart had 13 kills and seven digs. Maggie McCollough had two aces and 13 digs. Madison Stewart had two aces and eight digs. Mary Beth Arnold had seven kills and Caroline Wells had six kills. Olivia Bruner had three kills and five digs.

NMA beats Daleville: Northside Methodist Academy won 25-0, 25-17, 25-7.

In the first set, Rachel Gray served 24 straight points for the shutout. She ended the day with 10 aces and three kills. Emilee Quintero had 10 assists with three aces. Joleigh Parmer had four aces and seven assists. Emily Calhoun had five kills and three aces and Dana Cool had six kills and two blocks. Mary Helms had six kills and Lillian Slaick had five kills.

Dothan falls to Walton (Fla.): Dothan lost to Walton, Fla., 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.

Zaele Curry had seven kills, three blocks and 12 digs, AnnaKay Karabin had five kills and two digs, while Isabella Doughtery had two aces and four blocks and Amara Menefee had two aces and four digs. Peyton Preston had three blocks and two digs and Lauren Yu had 15 assists and six digs. Marah Delgado had 12 digs and Kayden Martin three digs.

Eufaula sweeps Houston County: Eufaula defeated Houston County 25-14, 25-7, 25-11.

Tyonna Respress had 14 assists, three kills and three digs, Shelby Streeter had nine kills and four digs and Colby Ellis had three kills, 13 digs and three assists to lead the Tiger win.

Slocomb downs Dale County: Slocomb defeated Dale County 25-14, 25-17, 25-11.

Shelba Hagler earned seven kills and seven digs, Faith Brookshire had four kills and three aces and Arianna Knox four kills and three aces for Slocomb.

G.W. Long rolls: G.W. Long defeated Abbeville 25-11, 25-6, 25-13.

Emma Claire Long earned 10 kills and three aces, Miranda Smith 10 aces and seven kills and Ally Whitehead eight kills for the Rebels. Maleah Long delivered 15 assists and five kills and Sawyer Hughes had 10 assists.

Opp beats New Brockton: the Bobcats beat New Brockton 25-15, 25-22, 24-26, 20-25, 15-3.

For Opp, Cuba Wiggins had five aces, two blocks and seven digs. Megan Pinson had four aces, five kills and 12 digs. Brooke Moseley had 12 assists and nine digs and Brook Butler had 13 digs.

For New Brockton, Anna Clark had 14 kills and nine digs, Ava Elmore six kills, six digs and three aces and Maredith Sconyers had four aces and eight digs. AnnaLynn Hanson had four kills and nine digs. Aniya Barkley had three kills and Angel McBay two kills. Samantha Payton had a team high 22 assists and 10 digs. Anna Blackmon added two aces and seven digs and Madison Jones had six digs.

Goshen wins: Goshen defeated Straughn 13-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.

Kaci Wilks had 10 kills and 18 digs, Jaci Rushing had 13 assists, Emily Hussey had 30 digs and Mikala Mallard had five kills and three blocks.

Pike County downs Barbour County: The Bulldogs won 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.

For the Jaguars, Aaliyah Peterson had 16 service points and one ace, Tamia Peterson had five points, two blocks and one kill and Ty’lasha Hamilton and Jaden Robinson each had four service points.

Junior Varsity

Providence downs Carroll: Providence Christian defeated Carroll 25-11, 25-7.

Rylie Spence had six aces, 10 assists and Carlee Smith had two aces, two kills and four digs. Ella Atkinson had four kills and both Dantzler Dowling and Selah Kuwahara had three kills. Maddie Claire McNeill had four digs.

Dothan downs Walton (Fla.): Dothan defeated Walton (Fla.) 25-23, 25-11.

Haley Trawick and Maylee Lancaster both had four aces and Trawick added two kills for Dothan. Maggie Benton had three kills, two aces, two blocks and three digs. Brantlee McCarthy had three kills, while Lindsey Bright had seven assists and two digs. Catherine Farmer had four assists, while Lillian Shaughnessy had four digs and Harmoni Descalzi three digs.

EHS wins: Enterprise defeated Prattville 25-20, 25-19.

Lee Lott had three aces, while Karsyn Hamm and Izzy Bryant each had two. Virginia Townsend had four kills, Haley Keel had three and Hamm two kills and five digs. Lee Lott had nine assists.

Knights take win: Northside Methodist defeated Daleville 25-5, 25-16.

For NMA, Edy Ezell had nine aces and three assists, Riley Andrews had five aces, Breanna Key had two aces and two kills, Charley Faison had three aces and Addy Barfield had six aces and three assists.

Geneva County downs Cottonwood: Geneva County defeated Cottonwood 16-25, 25-23, 15-9.

For the Bulldogs, Catlyn Pollard had five aces, four kills and six assists, Lillie Claire Turner had four kills, two aces and five assists and Kyleigh Saunders had six kills and three aces. Aleigh Mathis earned four aces, two kills and seven digs.

For the Bears, Kesha Anglin had nine aces, Tapanka Xiong had three digs and Kennedy Lewis had five aces and two digs.

Eufaula beats Houston County: Eufaula defeated Houston County 25-13, 25-15.

Emerson Faircloth earned 10 aces and Zyonn McKinnon six aces for Eufaula. Olivia Whitehead added two kills and four assists.

Slocomb wins: Slocomb defeated Dale County 14-25, 25-22, 15-6 in JV action and took a 25-17, 20-25, 15-12 win in middle school action.

Pike County wins: Pike County defeated Barbour County 25-10, 25-14.

For the Jaguars, Gabby Merrill had three aces, Tiana Boykins had three service points and Dylyah Crews had one service point.

Opp downs New Brockton: The Bobcats won 25-19, 25-11.

Madison Wilson had two aces and seven assists, Crislyn Birge had three kills and three digs and CB Johnson had two kills and nine digs.