Prep volleyball, cross country start Thursday

Three teams are listed as teams to watch – Enterprise and Dothan in Class 7A and Geneva County in 2A.

Abbeville Christian, despite winning last year’s Class A AISA state title, was not ranked or under teams to watch.

Cross country starts: While the majority of Wiregrass cross country teams don’t start until next week or the week afternoon, two teams start this week, including Dothan on Thursday.

Dothan visits Montgomery for the Mazing 100 Minute Mash Relay. Each team can enter as many 4-5 person relay teams (all male, female and co-ed) with the goal of completing as many ½ mile loops in 100 minutes. The team with the most completed loops wins.

Dothan is one of nine teams registered for the meet, which starts at 5 p.m. The others are all from the Montgomery area – Alabama Christian, Booker T. Washington Magnet, Jeff Davis, LAMP, Montgomery Academy, Pike Road, Prattville Christian and Wetumpka.

The other local team that starts this week is Providence Christian, whose boys and girls teams run at American Christian Academy’s Meet of Champions in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

The Eagles are one of 20 high schools at the meet, which includes one from Tennessee, Collierville. The girls meet starts at 8:30 a.m. and the boys at 9 a.m.