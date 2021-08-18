Prep volleyball, cross country start Thursday

Despite recent surges in the COVID-19 virus, high school volleyball for the majority of the teams in the state is set to begin Thursday and so does the prep cross country season.
Volleyball teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Alabama Independent Schools Association open play Thursday.
Nine matches are scheduled in the Wiregrass on Thursday with three teams traveling outside the area for contests, including two north of Montgomery.
The highlight match comes in Enterprise as the Class 7A Wildcats host Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian at the EHS main gym around 3:30 p.m.
The visiting Eagles, under head coach Bill Oldfield, reached the Class 5A state semifinals a year ago, while the Wildcats, in head coach Jennifer Graham’s first year, reached the South Regional tournament.
Other matches on Thursday in the Wiregrass are in Abbeville, Rehobeth, Dale County, G.W. Long, Wicksburg, Cottonwood, Abbeville Christian and Emmanuel Christian.
Dothan and Houston Academy are on the road with the Wolves traveling to Calera for a tri-match that also includes Murphy of Mobile. HA visits Wetumpka for a tri-match that also features last year’s Class 3A state champion Trinity.
Kinston, a first-round Class 1A state tournament participant, travels just outside the area for a visit to Brantley.
The complete schedule of Thursday’s matches can be found in scoreboard on page 3B of today’s newspaper.
Two weekend tourneys: Houston Academy keeps traveling up I-65 after the meet in Wetumpka for a weekend tournament at Hoover. The Raiders are joined by Enterprise as Wiregrass representatives at the 50-team Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center.
Meanwhile back in the Wiregrass, Kinston hosts the 37th Annual Amelia Rhoades Tournament on Saturday.
Houston Academy, ranked No. 7 in the al.com preseason state poll, opens the two-day event in Hoover on Friday, facing Class 6A No. 10 Hartselle and Georgia program Cherokee Bluff. On Saturday, the Raiders battle 5A No. 4 ranked Guntersville and Class 5A No. 1 Bayside Academy, a 19-time defending state champion.
Enterprise faces four ranked preseason teams at the event – Class 5A No. 9 Ramsay and 6A No. 7 Athens on Friday and 6A No. 6 Jasper and 6A No. 1 ranked Homewood on Saturday.
The Amelia Rhoades Tournament in Kinston is an eight-team tournament with two pools of four teams. In pool A is Kinston, Brantley, Samson and New Brockton and pool B is Opp, Goshen, Geneva and Straughn.
The top two teams in both pools advance to tournament semifinals with the semifinal winners meeting in the championship.
The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m.
New coaches: The area features 12 new volleyball coaches for this season.
The new coaches are Emily Cromer of Carroll, Casey Williams at Daleville, Kaiden Harrell at Opp, Erica Shepherd at Pike County and Brooke Hughes at Wicksburg plus Keyuna Banks at Abbeville, Amy Battles at Cottonwood, Melissa Mularz at Elba, Ashley Lynn at Houston County, Kennedy Logan at Zion Chapel, Jamie Garrett at Barbour County and Hayden Warren at Samson.
Two of the new coaches face each other Thursday as Houston County’s Lynn takes her team to Cottonwood to face Battles’ Bears. The game is also a Class 2A, Area 2 contest.
Daleville’s Williams, Wicksburg’s Hughes and Abbeville’s Banks also have season openers scheduled for Thursday.
Six teams ranked: Six area volleyball teams are ranked in the preseason al.com state poll that was released last week.
The ranked teams are Providence Christian, Houston Academy, G.W. Long, Ariton, Kinston and Pike Liberal Arts.
Providence is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, HA No. 7 in 3A, G.W. Long, last year’s 2A state runner-up, is No. 2 in 2A and Ariton No. 7 in 2A. Kinston is No. 5 in Class 1A and Pike Liberal Arts is No. 9 in AISA.
Three teams are listed as teams to watch – Enterprise and Dothan in Class 7A and Geneva County in 2A.
Abbeville Christian, despite winning last year’s Class A AISA state title, was not ranked or under teams to watch.
Cross country starts: While the majority of Wiregrass cross country teams don’t start until next week or the week afternoon, two teams start this week, including Dothan on Thursday.
Dothan visits Montgomery for the Mazing 100 Minute Mash Relay. Each team can enter as many 4-5 person relay teams (all male, female and co-ed) with the goal of completing as many ½ mile loops in 100 minutes. The team with the most completed loops wins.
Dothan is one of nine teams registered for the meet, which starts at 5 p.m. The others are all from the Montgomery area – Alabama Christian, Booker T. Washington Magnet, Jeff Davis, LAMP, Montgomery Academy, Pike Road, Prattville Christian and Wetumpka.
The other local team that starts this week is Providence Christian, whose boys and girls teams run at American Christian Academy’s Meet of Champions in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
The Eagles are one of 20 high schools at the meet, which includes one from Tennessee, Collierville. The girls meet starts at 8:30 a.m. and the boys at 9 a.m.