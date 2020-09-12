Prep Volleyball: Dothan goes 4-1; reaches semifinals

Dothan won all four of its pool play matches and lost in the semifinals of Smiths Station’s Dig in Pink Rally Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
The Wolves beat Smiths Station 26-24, 25-15, Callaway (Ga.) 25-11, 25-15, Russell County 25-6, 25-12 and LaGrange (Ga.) 25-15, 25-16 in pool play. After a bye, Dothan played in the semifinals against Central of Phenix City, falling to the Red Devils 25-14, 25-13.
Dothan (14-7) was led at the tournament by Collier Peaden with 14 kills, eight aces and nine blocks and by Nicole Turner with 11 kills, 31 assists, four digs and two aces. Kayla Hill earned 18 kills, nine blocks and three assists and Natalie Turner 18 kills, three aces, three assists, two blocks and two digs. Kamri White had 13 kills, Hadley Williams had seven aces and 14 assists and Zaele Curry had five kills. Landrie Wiggins delivered four aces and Katelyn Headland three digs.
Providence splits: Providence Christian defeated rival Houston Academy 25-17, 31-29 and lost to Florida High of Tallahassee, Fla., 25-15, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19 in regular-season action at HA’s Killingsworth Gym Saturday.
In the win over HA, Adleigh Mayes had 20 assists and three digs and Anna Riley had six kills and eight digs. Vivan Crump had five kills and eight digs, Megan Stewart had six kills and three digs and Lucy Griffin four kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan had three aces and nine digs and Eliza Payne Shipman had three digs.
Against Florida High, Mayes earned seven aces, 21 assists, five kills and five digs and Riley seven kills and 12 digs. Crump had six kills and six digs. Stewart had six kills and both Griffin and Lydia Camille Owens had five kills each. O’Bryan had 12 digs and four aces and Shipman six digs.
HA falls twice: Houston Academy fell to Providence Christian 25-17, 31-29 and to Florida High 25-9, 25-18, 25-18.
In the loss to PCS, Mattie Havas had eight kills and two digs, Lizzy Kate Skinner three kills and two aces, Jaylee Strickland three kills and two digs and Rachel Watson two kills and two blocks. Carryne Chauncey had three aces and four digs and Caley Caldwell also had four digs.
Against Florida High, Havas had five kills and two digs, Watson three kills, three blocks and two digs and Chauncey two kills and seven digs. Caldwell had eight digs and Bailey Dykes four digs. Skinner had two blocks.
Enterprise goes 1-2 at tourney: Enterprise went 1-2 at the Battle of the Bay Tournament hosted by Bayside Academy on Saturday.
The Wildcats (8-11) beat Faith Academy 25-15, 25-18, lost to Class 1A No. 4 ranked Bayshore 21-25, 25-12, 15-11 and to Class 5A No. 1 ranked Bayside Academy 25-16, 25-7.
For the tournament, Lily Rhoades had three aces and 32 digs, Sammie Neuwien had 17 assists and 16 digs and Heather Holtz had 10 assists and 16 digs. Also for EHS, Yasmeen Stallworth had three aces, Kamira Cooper 13 kills, Hannah Chang 12 kills and Zationna Horne five blocks.
Wiregrass Kings fall to Lakeside: The Wiregrass Kings fell to Lakeside in Eufaula on Saturday, 25-9, 30-28, 25-10.
For the Kings, Kaylin Worthy had two kills and four digs and Anna Ryan Sharp had two assists. Amy Sexton, Harper Bray, Emily Edwards and Worthy had one ace each.
The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team took a 26-24, 25-15 win over Lakeside. Emma Graham had four aces and three digs, Ally Davis three aces and four digs and Sexton three aces. Also, Sharp had two assists and Ella Carlson two kills.
Emmanuel Christian downs Covenant Christian: Emmanuel Christian defeated Covenant Christian on Thursday, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16, improving to 4-1 on the season.
Emma Gurman had 10 kills, Katie Wheeler 10 assists and both had an ace. Kelsey Simmons had three kills and Lily Stewart two.
The ECS JV also beat Covenant, 25-15, 25-17 behind four aces from Katie Roberts, three from Ansley Reed and two from Ella Rodgers.
Cheyanne Redmond added two kills and one ace and Emma Brannon, Lizzie Stewart andArlene Johnson had one ace each.
