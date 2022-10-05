PREP VOLLEYBALL: Enterprise finishes area play unbeaten

Enterprise finished Class 7A, Area 3 play with an unbeaten 8-0 record, taking a 25-10, 25-5, 25-6 victory Wednesday over Jeff Davis.

The Wildcats (34-6 overall) were led in the win by Katie Warren with four aces and four digs, by Abigail Wiggins with three aces and four kills and by Alivia Freeman with five kills and two blocks. Lily Rhoades had four aces, Karis Snell and Emma Warren three aces each.

Jadyn Britton had a team-high nine kills and Heather Holtz delivered 14 assists. Morgan Williams added five kills and Taylor Danford and Emma Warren had three digs each.

Zion Chapel falls to Highland Home: Zion Chapel fell to Highland Home in a Class 2A, Area 5 contest, 26-24, 25-22, 25-14.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise JV also wins: Enterprise’s junior varsity defeated Jeff Davis 25-3, 25-5.

Lee Lott earned five aces and seven assists, Izzy Bryant eight aces and four assists, while Karsyn Hamm had four aces, Gracyn Snell four kills and both Virginia Townsend and Alana Haynes had three kills each.