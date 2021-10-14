Prep volleyball: Enterprise, HA win area tournaments

Houston Academy wins Class 3A, Area 3: Houston Academy defeated Daleville and Wicksburg to win the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament at Houston Academy.

The Raiders bet Daleville 25-8, 25-15, 25-8 and Wicksburg 25-17, 25-11, 25-15.

Wicksburg defeated Slocomb in the other semifinal.

Both Houston Academy and Wicksburg advance to the South Super Regional Tournament next week in Montgomery.

In the win over Daleville, Houston Academy had 25 aces with nine different players earning at least one. Marley Conner had five, Sophia Lanford four and Rachel Watson, Mary Suzan Aman and Carryne Chancey all had three. Noor Yunis, Onika Sukoff and Kaleigh Heard had two each.

The Raiders also had 36 kills, led by 12 from Yunis. Aman and Ann David Sinquefield had five each and Haley Trawick had four. Watson added three and Abby Caldwell and Chancey had two each.

Also for HA, Langford had 19 assists, Caldwell seven assists, Conner three and Melisa Man two. Conner had two digs.