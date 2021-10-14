Prep volleyball: Enterprise, HA win area tournaments

Enterprise won the Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament title on Thursday, beating Prattville in the finals after a win over Dothan in the semifinals.
The Wildcats (35-10) beat Dothan 25-10, 25-11, 25-8 and Prattville 25-9, 25-10, 25-14. The Wildcats advance to the South Super Regional next week in Montgomery.
In the win over Dothan, Jadyn Britton had 17 kills, Hannah Chang eight kills and three blocks and Zationna Horne five kills. Kayden Taylor earned six aces and two digs, while Heather Holtz delivered 31 assists. Lily Rhoades had six digs and Taylor Danford two digs.
Versus Prattville, Britton had 11 kills, Horne 10 kills and Chang four kills and three blocks. Rhoades had three aces and 10 digs and Karis Snell and Britton had two aces each. Holtz delivered 32 assists and Danford had 11 digs.
Dothan season ends: Dothan saw its season come to an end with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-8 loss to Enterprise in the first round of the Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament Thursday in Enterprise.
The Wolves finished the season 11-24.
In Thursday’s loss, Arianah Lomnick had four kills and three digs and Zaele Curry had four kills and two blocks for Dothan. Lauren Yu had six assists and five digs and Mattie Dodson had six digs and two assists. Kamri White and AnnaKay Karabin had two kills each. Hadley Williams added three assists and two digs and Amara Menefee chipped in two blocks.
Houston Academy wins Class 3A, Area 3: Houston Academy defeated Daleville and Wicksburg to win the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament at Houston Academy.
The Raiders bet Daleville 25-8, 25-15, 25-8 and Wicksburg 25-17, 25-11, 25-15.
Wicksburg defeated Slocomb in the other semifinal.
Both Houston Academy and Wicksburg advance to the South Super Regional Tournament next week in Montgomery.
In the win over Daleville, Houston Academy had 25 aces with nine different players earning at least one. Marley Conner had five, Sophia Lanford four and Rachel Watson, Mary Suzan Aman and Carryne Chancey all had three. Noor Yunis, Onika Sukoff and Kaleigh Heard had two each.
The Raiders also had 36 kills, led by 12 from Yunis. Aman and Ann David Sinquefield had five each and Haley Trawick had four. Watson added three and Abby Caldwell and Chancey had two each.
Also for HA, Langford had 19 assists, Caldwell seven assists, Conner three and Melisa Man two. Conner had two digs.
In the championship against Wicksburg, Watson had 13 kills, Aman five and Chancey, Tylaya Lingo and Jaylee Strickland four each. Chancey also had three aces and three digs and Strickland four digs. Also for HA, Caldwell distributed 27 assists, four aces and four digs and Conner had three aces, five assists and four digs. Sukoff had a team-high six aces.
Emmanuel Christian hosts PCC
East Regional Tournament
Dothan’s Emmanuel Christian School hosts the Panhandle Christian Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at its campus on Earline Road.
The tournament starts at 4 p.m. with East Region 2 No. 2 seed East Hill Christian of Pensacola, Fla., facing East Region 1 No. 3 seed Covenant Christian of Panama City, Fla., followed at 5:45 p.m. by East Region 2 No. 1 seed West Florida Baptist of Milton, Fla., playing East Region 1 No. 4 seed LEAD Academy of Pace, Fla.
After the presentation of All-Conference Awards, action resumes at 7:30 p.m. with East Region 1 No. 2 seed Calvary Christian of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., against East Region 2 No. 3 seed Santa Rosa Christian (Fla.).
In the semifinals on Saturday, Emmanuel Christian, the East Region 1 No. 1 seed plays the East Hill-Covenant winner at 10 a.m. The other two opening-round winners meet at noon.
Following the 2 p.m. East JV championship match between Emmanuel Christian and West Florida Baptist, the East Regional championship will be contested at 3 p.m. between the two semifinal winners.