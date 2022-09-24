PREP VOLLEYBALL: Enterprise reaches HeffStrong semifinals; Ariton wins Carroll tourney

The Class 7A, No. 3 ranked Enterprise Wildcats volleyball team went 6-1 at the HeffStrong Tournament in Hoover this weekend, reaching the tournament semifinals before losing to the eventual tourney champion, Class 6A No. 3 Mountain Brook.

The Wildcats (28-5) beat Calera 25-15, 25-8, Briarwood Christian 27-25, 25-12, Ramsay 25-16, 25-15 and Grissom 25-7, 20-25, 15-12 in pool play before beating Oak Mountain 20-25, 25-16, 15-9 and Hoover 25-19, 25-16 to reach the semifinals of the Gold Bracket. EHS then lost to 25-20, 25-21 to Mountain Brook, which went on to beat McGill-Toolen in the championship.

Jadyn Britton earned 50 kills and nine blocks, while Heather Holtz delivered 132 assists, seven aces and 23 digs. Abigail Wiggins had 29 kills, seven aces and 30 digs and Lily Rhoades had six aces and 78 digs. Alivia Freeman had a team-high 20 blocks plus 29 kills, Morgan Williams had 15 kills and 16 blacks and Taylor Danford had six aces, 18 kills and 52 digs.

Ariton wins Carroll tournament

Ariton won all four matches to win the Carroll Set-Off Tournament on Saturday, winning the finals over Rehobeth 25-19, 25-8.

The Purple Cats (22-2) beat Rehobeth 25-21, 25-13 and Samson 25-14, 25-6 in pool play before defeating Slocomb 25-8, 25-9 in the semifinals.

Kaydee Phillips earned 37 kills, 31 digs, 10 blocks and four aces and Hollis Cherry distributed 72 assists and 10 aces for Ariton. April Munn had 21 kills and 19 blocks, Mattie Grace Heath had 14 kills and 18 digs and Blair Hughes had 14 kills. Reese Peters delivered eight aces and Nya Allen had nine kills.

Rehobeth finishes runner-up: Rehobeth finished runner-up at the Carroll Set-Off Tournament, losing to Ariton in the finals, 25-19, 25-8.

The Rebels to Ariton 25-21, 25-13 and beat Samson 26-24, 25-21 in pool play before beating Eufaula 25-22, 18-25, 15-8 in the semifinals.

Emma Arnold earned 31 kills, five blocks and five digs and Peyton Hartigan had 12 kills, six aces, 56 assists and 22 digs for Rehobeth. Helen Williamson had 19 kills, eight aces, four blocks and 22 digs and Kryslin Lane had 10 kills and 18 digs.

Adriana Delgado had eight aces and 27 digs, Carolyn Merrill six kills and 28 digs and McKenna Linder had 16 digs.

Eufaula finishes third: Eufaula went 2-2 and finished third at the Carroll Set-Off Tournament.

The Tigers lost to Pike County 9-25, 25-22, 15-13 in the opener before beating Carroll 25-11, 25-13 and Slocomb 25-18, 25-20 to finish pool play. They then lost to Rehobeth in the semifinals 25-22, 18-25, 15-8.

Kyla Richardson had 13 aces, 27 kills, 24 digs and seven blocks, Tyonna Respresss had 15 aces, 44 assists, nine kills and 12 digs and Colby Ellis had eight kills, 32 digs and five assists. Arianna Turner earned 12 kills and 16 blocks and Shelby Streeter had 13 kills, eight digs, three blocks and three digs.

Houston Academy goes 1-4: Houston Academy’s volleyball team went 1-4 at the HeffStrong Tournament in Hoover on Friday and Saturday.

The Raiders lost to Hoover 25-12, 25-15 and beat James Clemens 23-25, 25-21, 15-8 in the first two matches before losing to Collierville 25-12, 25-14 and Guntersville 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 to finish pool play. They lost to Pelham in the Silver Bracket opening round, 25-15, 25-22.

For the tournament, Carryne Chancey earned 26 kills, eight aces and 31 digs, while Mary Suzan Aman had 26 kills and 14 digs. Abby Caldwell distributed 72 assists and had 35 digs plus five kills. Ann Davis Sinquefield had 10 kills and 10 digs, while Whiddon Armstrong had 20 kills and three blocks.

Tylaya Lingo had seven kills, five aces and 14 kills and Kaleigh Heard had four aces and six digs. Onika Sukoff had 13 digs and Sophia Langford 10 digs.

PCS goes 0-4: Providence Christian lost all four of its matches at the HeffStrong Tournament in Hoover, losing to Spain Park 25-18, 25-17, Trinity 25-6, 25-9, Ohatchee 25-13, 25-22 and John Carroll Catholic 25-18, 17-25, 15-10.

For the tournament, Reagan Stevens had 14 kills, Olivia Bruner 11 kills, four aces, five digs and four block assists and Ella Brown had 12 kills and five digs. Ella Houston delivered 44 assists and also had four aces, seven kills and 16 digs. Mary Beth Arnold had seven kills, while Melanie Threatt had three block assists and a solo block. Madison Stevens had nine digs and four assists and Lauren Bailey had eight digs.

Wiregrass Kings down Evangel Christian: The Wiregrass Kings beat Evangel Christian on Friday night, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.

Anna Waddell earned 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks, Amy Sexton had five kills, five aces and four digs and KB Weed delivered 20 assists and four digs. Becca Wise added three kills and five blocks, Janie Waddell five kills, three digs and two assists and Emma Graham three kills and two aces.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist wins Trojan JV Classic

Northside Methodist’s junior varsity team won all five of its matches to win the Trojan JV Classic Saturday.

The Knights beat Emmanuel Christian 25-16, 25-11, Charles Henderson 25-7, 25-11 and Luverne 25-7, 25-8 in pool play. They beat Luverne 25-5, 25-8 in the bracket semifinals before winning the championship with a 25-14, 25-13 win over Emmanuel Christian.

On the day, Addie Forrester earned 20 kills, 13 aces and five blocks, Dana Cool delivered 15 aces, 12 kills and four blocks and Mary Claire Morgan amassed 16 kills and eight aces. Briley Cunningham distributed 26 assists, 15 aces and seven digs and Edy Ezell had 27 assists, 11 kills and four aces.

Shannon Alvord had 12 aces and four blocks, Breanna Key had five kills and four aces, Charley Faison had eight kills and Addy Barfield had eight assists, five aces and four kills. Riley Andrews had six aces and 14 digs and Kyra Hatton had nine digs.

Wiregrass Kings beat Evangel Christian: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Evangel Christian 25-14, 25-13 on Friday night.

Becca Wise had five aces, two kills, two digs and two blocks, Josalyn Howe had six assists and five digs and Lily Barrett had four kills, five digs and two aces. Janie Waddell had three kills and five digs and Jessie Tedder had two aces and three digs. Emma Schulman had three aces and two kills.