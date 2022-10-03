PREP VOLLEYBALL: Enterprise splits two matches during tri-match

Class 7A No. 3 ranked Enterprise lost to Trinity 25-16, 20-25, 15-9 and defeated Providence Christian 25-18, 25-14 during in a high school volleyball tri-match on Monday.

In the two matches for Enterprise, Jadyn Britton had 14 kills, Heather Holtz had 41 assists and 15 digs and Morgan Williams had seven blocks and six kills.

Taylor Danford and Lily Rhoades each had 22 digs. Alivia Freeman had four blocks and five kills. Abigail Wiggins had five kills.

PCS drops two: Providence lost to Trinity 25-10, 25-17 in addition to the loss to Enterprise.

For Providence in the match against Trinity, Ella Houston had 15 assists, Reagan Stevens had 11 kills and Ella Brown had seven digs. Against Enterprise, Houston had 14 assists, Stevens had seven kills and Brown had six digs and two aces.

Ashford wins tri-match: Ashford defeated Abbeville 25-10, 25-8 and beat Houston County.

In the win over Abbeville, Emma Helms had 15 kills, Katelynn Money had three aces and five kills, Camden McArdle had four aces and Amiyah Lewis had six kills.

In the win over Houston County, Emma Ard had three aces. Emma Helms had 24 kills. Lewis had eight kills, Katelynn Money had seven and Savannah Money had five with two blocks. Maddie Decker had six digs.

G.W. Long wins two: G.W. Long defeated Geneva 25-16, 25-20 and Northside Methodist 25-8, 23-25, 15-12 during a tri-match.

For the day, Emma Claire Long earned 30 kills, six aces, 19 digs and five blocks, Ally Whitehead 21 kills, two aces, 19 digs and three blocks and Miranda Smith 18 kills, two aces, four blocks and seven digs. Maleah Long had nine kills, three blocks and dished out 31 assists, while Sawyer Hughes delivered 45 assists and six digs. Ainsley Watts had 18 digs.

NMA drops two: Northside Methodist lost to G.W. Long 25-8, 23-25, 15-12 and lost to Geneva 16-25, 28-26, 15-12.

For the Knights during the two matches, Dana Cool earned 13 kills, five blocks and 11 digs, Emilee Quintero 14 assists and 10 digs and Rachel Gray five aces, nine kills and 18 digs. Karleigh Mills had five kills and eight blocks, while Anna Griggs delivered 17 assists and Marah Stuckey 11 digs.

Joleigh Parmer amassed 11 assists, two aces, four kills and six blocks, while Lillian Slaick had three kills and five blocks and Nicole Williams two kills and two blocks.

Ariton wins two: Ariton defeated Charles Henderson 25-12, 25-15 and Dale County 25-9, 25-10.

Hollis Cherry delivered 37 assists, while Kaydee Phillips earned 15 kills, 10 digs and four blocks and Nya Allen eight kills and four aces. April Munn had eight kills and two blocks, Blair Hughes seven kills and Caitlyn Webb four aces and eight digs.

Dale County losses two: Dale County lost to Ariton 25-9, 25-10 and to Charles Henderson 25-20, 25-18.

In the loss to Ariton, Elly Castle had two aces and three assists and Star Citlahua had four digs. Versus CHHS, Castle had three assists, two kills and three digs, Ella Brooke Barefield had four kills and two digs and Citlahua had three digs.

Cottonwood sweeps Bethlehem: Cottonwood defeated Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.

Saniya Keys had nine kills and three blocks, Laney Strange had 16 assists and three kills and Lydia Strange had four kills and five digs. Lauren Cross had four aces and two digs, while Mischa Ward had five digs, Chelsea Bishop had three digs and Ariana Davis two kills.

Pike Lib win, secures area: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Goshen 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 to clinch the Class 2A, Area 5 regular-season title.

The Patriots (7-1 in region) was led by Emma Baker with 15 kills, two aces and eight blocks and by Anna Cate Friday with seven kills and five blocks. Addie Renfroe delivered 35 assists and Amy Ramage nine aces and 15 assists. Alissa Barron had five aces and Mari Grace Brooks had three kills.

For Goshen, Kaci Wilkes had 10 aces, 10 kills and 12 digs. Jaci Rushing had four aces and seven assists. Emily Hussey had 11 digs and Alyssa Pippens had three kills and nine digs.

Eufaula downs Headland: Eufaula defeated Headland 25-19, 25-13, 25-12.

Kyia Richardson earned 10 kills, four aces, three blocks and seven digs, Tyonna Respress delivered 18 assists, seven digs and three kills and Colby Ellis had 14 digs and two kills.

Wiregrass Kings drops five-setter: The Wiregrass Kings lost in five sets to Crenshaw Christian, 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 12-25, 15-4.

Anna Waddell earned 12 kills, eight aces, three digs and two blocks, Becca Wise nine kills, three aces, six digs and two assists, and Amy Sexton five kills, four aces and 11 digs. KB Weed distributed 22 assists, two aces, two kills and 10 digs.

Emma Graham had three aces and seven digs and Janie Waddell two aces and seven digs. Jessie Tedder had six kills and Anna Ryan Sharp three kills, while Lily Barrett had two aces and four digs.

Junior varsity

Eufaula falls to Headland: Eufaula fell to Headland 25-13, 25-13.

Carlie Shirley had three aces and two digs and Zyonn McKinnon had two aces and two digs for EHS.

Cottonwood wins: Cottonwood defeated Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-17, 25-19.

Junior High

Wiregrass Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Crenshaw Christian 25-22, 25-12.

Lily Barrett earned eight aces, five kills and six digs, Ellie Alford six kills, two aces and three digs and Josalyn Howe had four kills and eight assists. Emma Schulman had three assists and four digs and Avery Wilson added two digs.