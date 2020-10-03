Prep Volleyball: Enterprise wins Dothan tournament

Enterprise defeated Houston Academy 25-20, 25-16 to win Dothan High’s Wolves Invitational Saturday.
The Wildcats (21-17) went 5-1 on the day, capping it with the championship win over the Raiders. They opened with a 25-16, 25-12 win over Ashford before losing to Central-Phenix City 27-25, 25-17 before rebounding to beat Wicksburg 25-9, 25-15 in pool play. They beat Ariton 25-23, 25-16 and Central 25-17, 25-14 in bracket play to advance to the finals.
For the tournament, Taylor Danford had 44 kills, seven aces and 21 digs, Hannah Chang had 23 kills and 13 digs and Kamira Cooper had 31 kills. Sammie Neuwien delivered 105 assists and had a team-high eight aces. Lily Rhodes had seven aces and 40 digs. Zationna Horne and Jaden Williams both had 11 blocks and Yasmeen Stallworth had 15 digs.
HA finishes runner-up: Houston Academy finished runner-up at the Wolves Invitational, winning five straight matches before losing in the finals to Enterprise.
The Raiders (19-15) beat Ariton 25-19, 25-23, Rehobeth 25-7, 25-12 and Dothan 25-18, 25-19 in pool play and Ashford 25-16, 25-21 and Dothan 25-17, 22-25, 18-16 in bracket play before falling to Enterprise 25-20, 25-16.
For the tournament, Abby Caldwell had 144 assists, five aces, five kills and 21 digs, Caley Caldwell had nine aces, 66 digs and eight assists and Mattie Havas had 53 kills, seven aces, 27 digs and three blocks. Rachel Watson had 38 kills, four digs and four blocks and Carryne Chancey had 17 kills and 30 digs. Lizzy Kate Skinner had 25 kills, five aces, seven blocks and nine digs. Bailey Dykes had 25 digs and three aces and Tamira Henexson had seven kills and six digs. Mary Suzan Aman had four kills and two digs and Jayley Strickland four kills. Marley Conner had eight digs and two aces.
Dothan reaches semifinals: Dothan went 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of their own tournament Saturday.
The Wolves (22-17) beat Rehobeth 25-15, 25-9 and Ariton 26-24, 27-25 and lost to Houston Academy 25-18, 25-19 in pool play. They beat Wicksburg 25-19, 25-14 in the opening round of bracket play before losing to Houston Academy 25-17, 22-25, 18-16.
For the tournament, Collier Peaden earned 24 kills, 18 blocks and 11 digs, Natalie Turner earned 18 kills, 31 digs and seven blocks and Nicole Turner delivered 37 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Zaele Curry had 12 kills, 20 blocks and 10 digs, Kamri White had seven kills, eight blocks and six digs and Arianah Lomnick had nine kills, four blocks and five digs.
Kayla Hill added nine kills, three blocks and three digs, Marion Greene 12 digs and three aces. Landrie Wiggins had seven assists and Hadley Williams had three assists. Katelyn Headland had 15 digs.
Rehobeth goes 0-4: Rehobeth lost all four matches at the Wolves Invitational, losing to Dothan 25-12, 25-9, to Houston Academy 25-7, 25-12 and Ariton 25-14, 25-12 in pool play and to Central-Phenix City 25-20, 25-5 in bracket play.
For the day, Jaci Parker had 16 kills, 10 blocks and four digs, Jenna Hixson 13 kills and 11 blocks and Peyton Hartigan six kills, 19 assists and five digs. Claire Watson had two aces, six kills, 18 assists and four digs. Helen Williamson had four kills and eight digs, Emma Arnold had five kills and Grayci Webb three kills. Caitlyn Jackson had 22 digs, Addison Benton seven digs and Adriana Delgado three digs.
Ashford goes 0-4: Ashford lost all four of its matches at the Wolves Invitational, falling to Enterprise 25-16, 25-18, to Wicksburg 26-24, 25-23, to Central-Phenix City 25-10, 25-20 and to Houston Academy 25-16, 25-21.
For the tournament, Lexie Glover had 22 kills, two aces, three blocks and two digs, Savannah Money had 12 kills and 23 blocks and Emma Helms 25 assists, two aces and seven digs. Kate Money earned 30 digs, four aces and three blocks, while Amiyah Lewis had eight blocks and three kills and Molly Carson Ingram seven blocks.
Kings fall to Evangel: The Wiregrass Kings were swept by Evangel Christian on Saturday 25-13, 25-17, 25-7.
For the Kings, Anna Ryan Sharp had two aces and two assists, Kaylin Worthy had two kills and four digs and Emily Edwards two assists and four digs. Amy Sexton and Katie Davenport had five digs each and Caroline Davenport had two digs.
The Kings junior varsity took a 25-18, 25-17 win over Evangel.
Sharp had six aces and six digs, Sexton had four aces, three kills and seven digs and KB Weed had four aces, four assists and six digs. Ally Davis had four kills and two digs. Emma Graham had five digs and two kills and Jessica Tedder had four digs. Becca Wise and Sophia Huff both had two kills.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!