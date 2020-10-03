Prep Volleyball: Enterprise wins Dothan tournament

Enterprise defeated Houston Academy 25-20, 25-16 to win Dothan High’s Wolves Invitational Saturday.

The Wildcats (21-17) went 5-1 on the day, capping it with the championship win over the Raiders. They opened with a 25-16, 25-12 win over Ashford before losing to Central-Phenix City 27-25, 25-17 before rebounding to beat Wicksburg 25-9, 25-15 in pool play. They beat Ariton 25-23, 25-16 and Central 25-17, 25-14 in bracket play to advance to the finals.

For the tournament, Taylor Danford had 44 kills, seven aces and 21 digs, Hannah Chang had 23 kills and 13 digs and Kamira Cooper had 31 kills. Sammie Neuwien delivered 105 assists and had a team-high eight aces. Lily Rhodes had seven aces and 40 digs. Zationna Horne and Jaden Williams both had 11 blocks and Yasmeen Stallworth had 15 digs.

HA finishes runner-up: Houston Academy finished runner-up at the Wolves Invitational, winning five straight matches before losing in the finals to Enterprise.

The Raiders (19-15) beat Ariton 25-19, 25-23, Rehobeth 25-7, 25-12 and Dothan 25-18, 25-19 in pool play and Ashford 25-16, 25-21 and Dothan 25-17, 22-25, 18-16 in bracket play before falling to Enterprise 25-20, 25-16.