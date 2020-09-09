Prep Volleyball: Eufaula sweeps Russell County

Eufaula improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Class 6A, Area 4 with a 25-13, 27-25, 25-14 win over Russell County Wednesday in Seale.
Leading the Tigers were Maggie White with 11 kills and two aces and Jada Woods with 10 kills. Emily Trammel earned four aces, Taylor Hicks finished with three kills and two aces and Savannah Symmons delivered 16 assists.
Geneva County wins two: Geneva County defeated Charles Henderson 25-10, 25-21 and Daleville 25-20, 26-28, 15-8 on Tuesday, improving to 13-3 on the season.
For the day, Karoline Striplin had 21 kills, 10 aces and five blocks, Anri Davis had 11 kills and five digs and Layna Grooms eight aces and five kills. Andrea Wright earned six aces and six digs, Amelia Long had 16 assists and two digs and Hailey Archer delivered 13 assists. Anzu Davis added five kills.
New Brockton edges Pike County: New Brockton edged Pike County in a Class 3A, Area 4 contest on Tuesday, 25-11, 16-25, 25-12, 17-25, 15-10, giving the Gamecocks their first win of the season.
Anna Clark had 11 kills, Justie Ellis had 16 assists and Shelby Hobbs had 32 digs. Kiersten Sunday and Ellis led the serving.
New Brockton swept the junior varsity contest, 25-5, 25-4.
Goshen sweeps Luverne: Goshen defeated Luverne 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday.
The win improved Goshen to 2-2 on the season.
