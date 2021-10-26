Prep Volleyball: Four Wiregrass teams eliminated Tuesday at AHSAA State Championships

For Ariton, Kaydee Phillips earned eight kills and four digs and setter Ansleigh Herring had eight assists.

Houston Academy was led in its loss by Mary Suzan Aman with 10 kills, two blocks and two digs and by Carryne Chancey with six kills and 14 digs. Rachel Watson added seven kills and a team-high two aces. Abby Caldwell had 23 assists and nine digs. Ann Davis Sinquefield had three kills, while Marley Conner had 13 digs, Onika Sukoff 10 digs and Melisa Man five digs.

Providence, meanwhile, was led in its opening win by its three seniors – Lucy Griffin, Megan Stewart and Vivian Crump, who all had double-digit kill totals. Griffin had 14, Stewart 13 and Crump 11. Reagan Stevens added eight kills.

Crump also earned 18 digs and two aces and Stewart three aces. Ella Houston had 41 assists, eight digs and two aces. Anna Grace O’Bryan had 16 digs and four assists. Olivia Bruner had 13 digs, a team-high four aces and three kills, while Maggie McCollough had 10 digs.

Against East Limestone, Stewart had 16 kills and three digs, Griffin nine kills and two blocks and Houston had 31 assists and four digs. O’Bryan delivered 22 digs and a team-high three aces, while Crump had eight digs, two aces and two kills. Bruner added six digs and three kills and McCollough three digs.