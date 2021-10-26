Prep Volleyball: G.W. Long, Ariton eliminated in first round at state tournament

The dream of reaching the state championship round was stopped short for G.W. Long and Ariton volleyball teams on Tuesday morning as both Dale County programs lost Class 2A first-round matches at the AHSAA State Championships in Birmingham.

Long, which reached the finals the last two years and was ranked No. 1 in the state going into Tuesday’s play, fell to No. 3 ranked Sand Rock 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22. Ariton, ranked No. 6, lost to No. 5 Hatton 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in another quarterfinal match-up.

G.W. Long finished the season with a 35-8 record and Ariton a 26-9 record.

Houston Academy and Providence Christian were playing later on Tuesday.

For more information on all of the local teams in Tuesday’s action, check back early Tuesday night to dothaneagle.com or see Wednesday’s Dothan Eagle print edition.