Prep Volleyball: G.W. Long wins Carroll Tournament

G.W. Long wins Carroll Tournament
G.W. Long won all four of its matches to win the 8th Annual Carroll Classic Saturday.
The Class 2A No. 2 ranked Rebels (21-3) beat Ariton in the championship match 25-20, 25-16. They beat Northside Methodist 17-25, 25-9, 15-4 and Wicksburg 25-14, 25-7 in pool play of the six-team event. After a bye, the Rebels beat Wicksburg in the tournament semifinals 25-14, 25-17 before beating Ariton.
For the day, Breana Henning had eight aces, 36 kills and 12 digs, Emma Claire Long had eight aces, 35 kills, 18 digs and four blocks and Makenna Long had eight aces, 12 kills, 99 assists and 15 digs. Also for G.W. Long, Allie Whitehead had seven aces and 12 digs, Morgan Ferguson had four aces, eight kills and eight digs and Maleah Long had eight kills, four blocks and six digs. Kyndall Wallace added three aces and 22 digs.
Ariton takes runner-up: Ariton went 3-1 and finished as runner-up at the Carroll Classic Saturday.
The Purple Cats beat Carroll 25-16, 25-7, Charles Henderson 25-15, 25-22 and Northside Methodist 25-18, 25-23 before losing in the championship to G.W. Long 25-20, 25-16.
For the tournament, Caroline Hughes had 51 assists, Kaydee Phillips 16 kills, 11 blocks, four aces and 24 digs and Sarah Snyder had 26 kills and 21 digs. Also, Zhee Oliver had 15 kills and 12 blocks, Blair Hughes 15 kills and Ansleigh Herring 11 aces.
Northside Methodist finishes third: Northside Methodist went 2-2 and finished third at the Carroll Classic.
The Knights lost to G.W. Long 17-25, 25-9, 15-4 and beat Wicksburg 25-16, 25-17 and Carroll 25-10, 25-15 in pool play before losing to Ariton 25-18, 25-23 in the semifinals.
For the day, Elizabeth Helms had 40 kills, 11 aces, 10 blocks and eight digs, Kailyn McMahen had 10 kills and 11 blocks and Mary Dennis had 10 aces, six kills and nine digs. Ellie Williams had 34 assists, 12 kills, two aces and five blocks, Kayden Williams had 17 blocks and nine kills and Anna Lee Hathcock had 24 assists and two kills. Vanessa Davis added 15 kills and two aces and Cameron Garland had 32 digs.
Providence goes 1-2: Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian went 1-2 at the Spain Park HeffStrong Tournament this weekend, beating Class 6A No. 4 ranked Hartselle 25-22, 25-23 and losing to Class 7A No. 3 Spain Park 25-21, 25-16 and to 7A No. 7 Bob Jones 25-19, 25-11.
Adleigh Mayes earned 53 assists, four aces and 11 digs and Anna Riley had 30 kills, two aces and 22 digs for PCS (22-7). Lucy Griffin had 12 kills, five aces and three digs, Vivian Crump 10 kills and 12 digs and Anna Grace O’Bryan had 39 digs and two assists. Eliza Payne Shipman added 15 digs and two kills and Megan Stewart had six kills.
Eufaula goes 2-2: Eufaula went 2-2 at the Central of Phenix City Tournament Saturday, losing to host Central 25-15, 25-16, beating Russell County 25-13, 25-14, losing to Lee 24-26, 21-25 and beating Beauregard 25-20, 11-25, 15-7.
For the tourney, Savanah Symons had seven aces, 47 assists, two kills, two blocks and 13 digs, Jada Woods had 20 kills, five digs and two blocks and Maggie White had 22 kills, seven aces and seven digs. Taylor Hicks added six aces, six kills, eight blocks and 10 digs.
Emmanuel Christian wins in five sets: Emmanuel Christian defeated Calvary Christian on Friday night, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 9-25, 15-3.
Emma Gurman had nine kills, three aces, five digs and two blocks, Makinley Parker had four aces and three digs and Katie Butler had five kills, five digs and two blocks to lead the win.
Kelsey Sammons had six kills, Katie Wheeler nine assists and three digs and Maddie Hall two kills.
The Emmanuel Christian JV also won, beating Calvary 25-16, 23-25, 15-13. Ella Rodgers had four aces and four assists, Katie Robbins had five kills and two aces and Lizzie Stewart had five kills, two aces and two assists. Emma Brannon had two aces and three digs, while Kalyn Brown had two aces, Lilly Stewart two kills and Ansley Reed two assists.
Junior High
Ashford goes 2-2: Ashford went 2-2 at the HA Tournament, beating Rehobeth 25-21, 25-21, losing to Opp 25-16, 22-25, 15-6, beating Providence Christian 25-18, 25-22 and losing to Coppinville 25-21, 25-10.
For the tournament, Carsyn McArdle had 10 aces, nine kills and three digs, Kadence Carroll had 11 aces, seven assists and three digs and Alissa Martin had 10 kills and six digs, Sara Brooke Cochran nine aces and three digs. Ella Helms earned eight aces and three assists and Aubreigh Carter had three aces.
Providence Christian goes 0-3: Providence Christian’s junior high team lost all three matches at the HA Tournament, losing to Houston Academy 25-19, 25-11, Coppinville 25-9, 25-19 and to Ashford 25-18, 25-22.
For the tournament, Haisten Grace Price eight aces, Lauren Bailey had six aces, Mary Beth Arnold had three aces, Claire Coffman had three aces and Caroline Wells two aces. Rylie Spence had two aces and two assists in the match against Ashford.
Opp loses in semifinals: Opp won two pool matches before losing to Houston Academy in the semifinals 25-20, 25-23.
The Bobcats beat Ashford 25-16, 22-25, 15-6 and Rehobeth 25-22, 26-24.
For the tournament, Madie Wilson had 18 aces and 27 assists, Elizabeth Kyser and CB Johnson both had seven kills and Brooke Butler had two digs.
