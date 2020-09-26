Prep Volleyball: G.W. Long wins Carroll Tournament

For the tournament, Caroline Hughes had 51 assists, Kaydee Phillips 16 kills, 11 blocks, four aces and 24 digs and Sarah Snyder had 26 kills and 21 digs. Also, Zhee Oliver had 15 kills and 12 blocks, Blair Hughes 15 kills and Ansleigh Herring 11 aces.

Northside Methodist finishes third: Northside Methodist went 2-2 and finished third at the Carroll Classic.

The Knights lost to G.W. Long 17-25, 25-9, 15-4 and beat Wicksburg 25-16, 25-17 and Carroll 25-10, 25-15 in pool play before losing to Ariton 25-18, 25-23 in the semifinals.

For the day, Elizabeth Helms had 40 kills, 11 aces, 10 blocks and eight digs, Kailyn McMahen had 10 kills and 11 blocks and Mary Dennis had 10 aces, six kills and nine digs. Ellie Williams had 34 assists, 12 kills, two aces and five blocks, Kayden Williams had 17 blocks and nine kills and Anna Lee Hathcock had 24 assists and two kills. Vanessa Davis added 15 kills and two aces and Cameron Garland had 32 digs.

Providence goes 1-2: Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian went 1-2 at the Spain Park HeffStrong Tournament this weekend, beating Class 6A No. 4 ranked Hartselle 25-22, 25-23 and losing to Class 7A No. 3 Spain Park 25-21, 25-16 and to 7A No. 7 Bob Jones 25-19, 25-11.