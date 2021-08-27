Prep volleyball: G.W. Long wins first two at Orange Beach tourney

ORANGE BEACH - G.W. Long, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A volleyball, defeated Elberta 25-14, 25-9 and then knocked off No. 1-ranked Addison on Friday in the Orange Beach Tournament.

In the two matches, Emma Claire Long had 18 kills, three blocks and 10 digs, Breana Henning had 16 kills, two blocks, six aces and 14 digs, Makenna Long had 47 assists, 10 digs and eight aces, Miranda Smith had seven kills and six blocks and Emmaline Hughes had 20 digs.