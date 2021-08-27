 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball: G.W. Long wins first two at Orange Beach tourney
0 Comments

Prep volleyball: G.W. Long wins first two at Orange Beach tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GW Long logo

ORANGE BEACH - G.W. Long, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A volleyball, defeated Elberta 25-14, 25-9 and then knocked off No. 1-ranked Addison on Friday in the Orange Beach Tournament.

In the two matches, Emma Claire Long had 18 kills, three blocks and 10 digs, Breana Henning had 16 kills, two blocks, six aces and 14 digs, Makenna Long had 47 assists, 10 digs and eight aces, Miranda Smith had seven kills and six blocks and Emmaline Hughes had 20 digs.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert