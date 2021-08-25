Prep Volleyball: New Brockton, Dale County earn wins

Staff Reports
New Brockton swept Zion Chapel 25-15, 25-16, 24-26, 25-14 in a Tuesday high school volleyball match.
Madison Meeks had nine aces and seven kills to pace New Brockton. Lizzy Everts also had nine aces and earned 12 digs defensively. Anna Clark had nine kills and Jay Vera had eight kills and eight digs. Anessa Klein had three blocks and Angel McBay two blocks.
Dale County sweeps Abbeville: Dale County swept Abbeville 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 in Tuesday action.
Whiddon Armstrong had 10 kills and seven aces and Jaci Hagler had eight kills to lead the winning Warriors.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!