 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Volleyball: New Brockton, Dale County earn wins
0 Comments

Prep Volleyball: New Brockton, Dale County earn wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball logo FOR WEBSITE ONLY
Regina Rose

New Brockton swept Zion Chapel 25-15, 25-16, 24-26, 25-14 in a Tuesday high school volleyball match.

Madison Meeks had nine aces and seven kills to pace New Brockton. Lizzy Everts also had nine aces and earned 12 digs defensively. Anna Clark had nine kills and Jay Vera had eight kills and eight digs. Anessa Klein had three blocks and Angel McBay two blocks.

 

Dale County sweeps Abbeville: Dale County swept Abbeville 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 in Tuesday action.

Whiddon Armstrong had 10 kills and seven aces and Jaci Hagler had eight kills to lead the winning Warriors.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert