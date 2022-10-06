PREP VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Area tournaments set for next week

After almost two months of regular season play, the postseason begins next week for AHSAA high school volleyball teams, starting with area tournaments.

Most area tournaments involving Wiregrass teams are next Wednesday, though some are on Thursday.

The tournaments are held at the regular-season area champion winner. Area teams hosting include Enterprise (Class 7A, Area 3), Providence Christian (Class 5A, Area 2), Houston Academy (Class 3A, Area 2), Samson (Class 2A, Area 2), G.W. Long (Class 2A, Area 4), Pike Liberal Arts (Class 2A, Area 5) and Kinston (Class 1A, Area 1).

Other area tournaments involving Dothan Eagle coverage teams are at Brewbaker Tech (Class 5A, Area 4), Beauregard (Class 5A, Area 5), Andalusia (Class 4A, Area 3) and Straughn (Class 3A, Area 3).

Class 1A, 3A, 5A and 7A tournaments are scheduled for Oct. 12 with Class 2A, 4A and 6A are the following day. As a result, eight of the 12 tournaments involving Wiregrass programs are set to be played on Wednesday. The Class 4A, Area 3 tourney in Andalusia and the three Class 2A tournaments are scheduled for Thursday.

The area tournament winners and runner-ups advance to the Super Regional Tournament Oct. 19-21 (Wednesday through Friday) at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The top four finishers at Super Regional then advance to the AHSAA State Championships Oct. 25-27 in Birmingham at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Bill Harris Arena.

The state finals in Class 5A, 1A, 2A and 4A are set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Bill Harris Arena and the championships in Class 3A, 6A and 7A are Thursday, Oct. 27, also at Bill Harris Arena.

AISA postseason: AISA teams in the state, including Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School in the Wiregrass, have two more weeks of regular-season play before starting their postseason.

The AISA postseason starts Tuesday, Oct 25 with Elite Eight and state semifinals match-ups at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. State championships in all three classifications are Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Enterprise moves up: The Enterprise Wildcats moved up to the No. 2 spot in Class 7A in the final al.com state rankings released Thursday morning.

Enterprise (34-6) inched up from No. 3 to No. 2 after going 4-1 during the week with the lone loss to Class 4A No. 1 Trinity, while previous No. 2 Spain Park went 1-1 and dropped to fifth.

Long, Ariton slid up: Both G.W. Long and Ariton inched up a spot in the Class 2A poll to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Both moved ahead of Lamar County, which went 4-2 during the week and dropped from No. 4 to 8.

Others stay the same: Two other Wiregrass teams stayed the same in the latest rankings as Kinston remained No. 9 in Class 1A and Lakeside School No. 8 in AISA.

Four other Wiregrass stayed in others nominated -- Providence Christian and Rehobeth in Class 5A, Geneva in Class 4A and Houston Academy in Class 3A.