The Enterprise volleyball team ventures outside the state this weekend to Wesley Chapel, Fla., about 25 miles from downtown Tampa, for the Southeast Nike Tournament of Champions.

The event features 80 teams from 14 states plus one from Washington, D.C., though the majority of teams are from Florida. Other states represented include Nevada, California, Texas, Nebraska, Illinois and New York in addition to Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky. Enterprise is the lone Alabama team.

The tournament is one of three Nike tournaments in the country. The others are in Chicago and Las Vegas. It is an invitational only tournament. Enterprise received an invitation in January.

The Wildcats are in the tournament’s Elite Division, Pool B. They play Friday at 3 p.m. central time against Westminster (Fla.) and face Lee County (Ga.) at 5 p.m. and Doral Academy (Fla.) at 7 p.m.

The Saturday schedule is based off Friday’s pool play.

Providence competes in Montgomery: The Providence Christian Eagles compete Saturday at the annual MAC Attack Tournament, hosted by Montgomery Academy.

The Eagles are in Pool 2 with Brewbaker Tech, LAMP and J.A.G. (formerly Jeff Davis). The other pool features Montgomery Academy, Carver of Montgomery, Central-Phenix City and Elmore County.

The pool runner-ups face pool winners in the semifinals. The semifinal winners then play in the championship for the tournament title.

CHHS hosts Trojan Classic: Charles Henderson hosts the eight-team Trojan Classic in Troy on Saturday, utilizing both the high school and middle school gyms for action.

Northside Methodist, Zion Chapel, Jemison (Chilton County) and the host Trojans are in pool play at the high school, while Ariton, Emmanuel Christian, Eufaula and Samson are in pool play at the middle school.

The top two teams in each pool meet in the Gold Bracket semifinals at the high school for a chance to win the tournament title. The third and fourth place teams in each pool play in the Silver Bracket and will have semifinals and finals in that bracket.

The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs through the championship, likely around 4:30-5 p.m.