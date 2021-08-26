Prep Volleyball Notebook: G.W. Long to compete in Orange Beach tourney to face stiff competition

After Friday’s pool play, the teams will be re-seeded for a second round of pool play on Saturday morning before going into Gold or Silver Bracket play. The top two teams from the second round of pool play compete for the championship in the Gold Bracket, while the third place teams in each of the five pools play for the Silver Bracket title.

The second round of pool play on Saturday begins at 8 a.m. Bracket play is scheduled to begin around 2:30 p.m. with the Gold Bracket championship scheduled around 6:30 p.m.

PCS, HA at Mayor’s Cup: Both Providence Christian and Houston Academy compete this weekend in the prestigious Mayor’s Cup in Montgomery.

The four-pool, 20-team event features 12 ranked teams, including both PCS (Class 5A, No. 2) and HA (3A, No. 10).

Two No. 1-ranked teams are in the field – Bayside Academy (5A) and Trinity (3A). Also ranked are St. Paul’s (6A, No. 5), Pelham (6A, No. 7), Montgomery Academy (4A, No. 3), LAMP (4A, No. 4), Alabama Christian (4A, No. 9), Montgomery Catholic (3A, No. 3), Prattville Christian (3A, No. 4) and St. Luke’s (3A, No. 5).

The field also includes three defending state champions – Bayside (5A), Montgomery Academy (4A) and Trinity (3A).