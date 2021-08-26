Prep Volleyball Notebook: G.W. Long to compete in Orange Beach tourney to face stiff competition

The G.W. Long Rebel volleyball team is headed to the beach this weekend, but not for a pleasure trip.
Head coach Craig Long elected to have his Class 2A, No. 2 ranked team compete in the Orange Beach Battle of the Beach Tournament, wanting his team to see elite competition.
The Rebels will get it at the five-pool, 15-team meet, which features seven-ranked teams in the latest al.com state prep volleyball poll, including four teams in the top five. Six of the seven played in last year’s state tournament and one unranked team also reached state last year.
Long won’t have to wait long to see the top-caliber competition.
In Friday's opening day, the Rebels play a rematch of the last two state championship contests against No. 1 ranked Addison. Long beat Addison in the 2019 finals, but the Bulldogs won last year’s state final meeting.
Long and Addison play at 7:30 p.m. at the Orange Beach Recreation Center. Earlier at 5:30 p.m., the Rebels face last year Class 5A quarterfinalist Elberta in their other opening pool game.
Other ranked teams at the tournament include Class 4A No. 5 ranked Curry, Class 2A No. 5 Orange Beach, Class 4A No. 10 St. Michael, Class 1A No. 2 Bayshore Christian and 1A, No. 8 Cornerstone Christian.
All but Cornerstone made last year’s state tournament. Bayshore Christian won the Class 1A state title and Curry was the Class 4A runner-up.
After Friday’s pool play, the teams will be re-seeded for a second round of pool play on Saturday morning before going into Gold or Silver Bracket play. The top two teams from the second round of pool play compete for the championship in the Gold Bracket, while the third place teams in each of the five pools play for the Silver Bracket title.
The second round of pool play on Saturday begins at 8 a.m. Bracket play is scheduled to begin around 2:30 p.m. with the Gold Bracket championship scheduled around 6:30 p.m.
PCS, HA at Mayor’s Cup: Both Providence Christian and Houston Academy compete this weekend in the prestigious Mayor’s Cup in Montgomery.
The four-pool, 20-team event features 12 ranked teams, including both PCS (Class 5A, No. 2) and HA (3A, No. 10).
Two No. 1-ranked teams are in the field – Bayside Academy (5A) and Trinity (3A). Also ranked are St. Paul’s (6A, No. 5), Pelham (6A, No. 7), Montgomery Academy (4A, No. 3), LAMP (4A, No. 4), Alabama Christian (4A, No. 9), Montgomery Catholic (3A, No. 3), Prattville Christian (3A, No. 4) and St. Luke’s (3A, No. 5).
The field also includes three defending state champions – Bayside (5A), Montgomery Academy (4A) and Trinity (3A).
Houston Academy, which has played four ranked teams already this season out of six matches, is in pool 2 with four ranked teams – Trinity, St. Luke’s, Prattville Christian and Alabama Christian. The Raiders play Trinity and St. Luke’s Friday at 5 and 6 p.m. then play on Saturday versus ACA at 9 a.m. and PCA at 2 p.m.
Providence is in pool 4 with Bayside Academy, St. James, Brew Tech and Elmore County. PCS has a rematch of its state semifinal loss from last year against Bayside Academy Friday at 6 p.m. after playing St. James at 5 p.m. The Eagles play Brew Tech Saturday at 9 a.m. and Elmore County at noon.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the Gold Bracket, while the third and fourth place teams advance to the Silver Bracket.
Ariton tourney uncertain: Ariton was initially hosting a seven-team tournament on its campus on Saturday.
However, the tournament was uncertain Thursday night after three teams -- Brantley, Geneva County and Houston County -- all dropped out because of covid issues.
The remaining teams left are Ariton, New Brockton, Dothan and Wicksburg.
Five teams ranked: Five area teams are ranked in the latest al.com state volleyball poll, released Thursday morning.
The highest- ranked teams are Providence Christian and G.W. Long, who both remained No. 2 in their respective classification. Providence (2-2) is at the second spot in 5A, while G.W. Long (2-0) is No. 2 in 2A.
Others ranked are Houston Academy, Kinston and Pike Liberal Arts. Houston Academy (0-6 with losses to four ranked teams) dropped from seventh to 10th in Class 3A. Kinston (7-0) inched up a spot to No. 4 in Class 1A, while Pike Liberal Arts (1-0) stayed No. 9 in AISA.