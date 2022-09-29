PREP VOLLEYBALL NOTEBOOK: Many area titles have been clinched

With less than two weeks before AHSAA area volleyball tournaments, the host spots for those tourneys in the Wiregrass are now mostly clinched, with a few exceptions.

Nine of the 11 areas with a Wiregrass representative have had an area regular season champion determined. The regular season champ hosts the area tournament. Of the nine areas that have been determined, five were clinched by a team in the Dothan Eagle coverage area.

Enterprise captured the Class 7A, Area 3 regular season title and tournament host spot, while Providence Christian won 5A, Area 3, Houston Academy claimed 3A Area 2, Samson won 2A, Area 2 and G.W. Long took 2A, Area 4.

Other area regular-season winners include Brewbaker Tech in Class 5A, Area 4 and Beauregard in Class 5A, Area 5 that feature runner-up teams Charles Henderson (Area 4) and Eufaula (Area 5) from the Wiregrass. Also winning area regular-season titles are Andalusia in Class 4A, Area 3 that includes area teams Dale County, Geneva and Slocomb and Straughn in Class 3A, Area 3 that has area teams New Brockton, Opp and Pike County.

Race still on in two areas: In five-team Class 2A, Area 5, Pike Liberal Arts is the current leader with a 6-1 area record. Goshen (3-2, heading into Thursday’s play) can still claim first, but would need to win its three remaining area games, including Thursday’s game against Zion Chapel (1-4) as well as Monday against Pike Liberal Arts. Luverne and Highland Home (2-3) are other area teams.

In Class 1A, Area 1, Kinston (4-0) is in the driver’s seat with two area games left (Florala on Monday and Houston County Tuesday). The Bulldogs need to win only one of the two or have Florala lose to Elba to clinch.

Postseason schedule: The AHSAA postseason begins with area tournaments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 12-13 at campus sites.

Class 1A, 3A, 5A and 7A tournaments are scheduled for Oct. 12 with Class 2A, 4A and 6A on the following day.

The area tournament winners and runner-ups advance to the Super Regional Tournament Oct. 19-21 (Wednesday through Friday) at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The top four finishers at Super Regional then advance to the AHSAA State Championships Oct. 25-27 in Birmingham at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Bill Harris Arena.

The state finals in Class 5A, 1A, 2A and 4A are set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Bill Harris Arena and the championships in Class 3A, 6A and 7A are Thursday, Oct. 27, also at Bill Harris Arena.

Three change in state poll: Three Wiregrass teams had changes in the latest al.com state rankings released on Thursday morning.

Ariton moved up two spots in Class 2A to No. 7, while Lakeside School slid down a slot to No. 8 in the AISA poll. Geneva, meanwhile, dropped out of the Class 4A poll into others nominated after being ranked No. 8 last week.

Other Wiregrass teams remained the same, including ranked Enterprise (No. 3, Class 7A), G.W. Long (No. 6, Class 2A) and Kinston (No. 9, Class 1A).

Four other area teams remained in others nominated – Providence Christian and Rehobeth in Class 5A, Houston Academy in Class 3A and Samson in Class 2A.

Two tournaments: Only two tournaments are on tap this Saturday – the Goshen Volleyboo Tournament and the Greenville Black Out Breast Cancer Tournament.

The Goshen event is a 12-team tournament with three pools of four teams. Pool A teams are Goshen, New Brockton, Cottonwood and Samson. Pool B teams are Andalusia, Brantley, Dothan and Northside Methodist and Pool C teams are Geneva County, Dale County, Houston County and Straughn.

Following pool play, the top two teams in each pool plus the top third-place teams compete in the Gold Bracket for the tournament championship, while the last-place teams in each pool plus the third No. 3 team play in Silver Bracket play.

The tournament starts at 8 a.m. with the championships expected to be played around 5 p.m.

The other tournament for Saturday is at Greenville. The only local team competing in the six-team event is Charles Henderson of Troy. The Trojans are in Pool B with Calhoun and Robertsdale. Pool A has Greenville, Park Crossing and McKenzie.

Pool play in the Greenville tourney starts at 9 a.m. Single-elimination bracket tournament starts at 2:30 p.m.