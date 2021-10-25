Prep Volleyball Notebook: Wiregrass teams ready to taste state tournament success

G.W. Long, Providence Christian and Houston Academy have tasted recent success at the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament and hope to continue that taste at this year’s event.
Meanwhile, three other Wiregrass programs — Enterprise, Ariton and Kinston – are eager to taste some success on the state’s biggest stage after recent dry spells.
The six teams travel to Birmingham for the 51st Annual AHSAA State Championships, which starts on Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Birmingham Crossplex. G.W. Long, Artion, Houston Academy and Providence Christian open on Tuesday, while Enterprise and Kinston start on Wednesday in eight-team single-elimination tournaments.
Long and Ariton compete in Class 2A, Houston Academy in 3A, Providence Christian in 5A, Enterprise in 7A and Kinston in 1A.
The state championship matches for 2A, 5A and 3A are Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena, adjacent to the Crossplex. The 7A and 1A finals are both set for Thursday.
Five of the six teams competed last year with Enterprise back in after missing a year ago.
G.W. Long is making a fifth-straight trip to state. The Rebels have reached the finals the last two years, winning the state’s top prize in 2019 and falling in the finals last year. G.W Long is 6-3 overall in their previous four state tourney appearances.
Providence Christian returns to the state meet for the 14th straight year and the 17th time in 18 years as an AHSAA member. The Eagles have won at least one tournament match every year since 2008, highlighted by state titles in 2011 and 2012 and seven state runner-up finishes (2009, 2013-16, 2018-2019). Overall, PCS has a 24-12 record in state tournament matches since the current eight-team, single-elimination format started in 2006.
Houston Academy is competing at state for the fourth-straight year and seventh overall. The Raiders reached the state semifinals the last two years and has a 2-3 record during the recent stretch.
On the flip side, Enterprise is making its 15th state appearance since 1986 and its fifth in last six years and tries to end a 22-state match losing streak going back to a 1989 pool match win over Hewitt-Trussville.
Ariton returns to the state tourney for the fifth straight year, but still seeks its first win at the event.
Kinston is back for a second straight year after missing three straight seasons. The Bulldogs are making an eighth tourney appearance in the last 14 years and hopes to end seven straight state tournament match losses. Prior to the stretch, Kinston was a state powerhouse with state titles in 2006 and 1997 plus several state runner-up finishes, including 1985, 1988 and 1989.
Opening match-ups: All six Wiregrass programs open against a state-ranked team with two facing the No. 1 team.
Enterprise (37-12), ranked No. 9 in the last al.com state rankings, faces No. 1 Spain Park (44-4) in Class 7A Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., while Kinston (28-10), No. 5 in the state, plays No. 1 Donoho (47-9) in Class 1A at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Both Spain Park and Donoho were state runner-ups last year.
G.W. Long (35-7) enters the 2A tournament as the top-ranked team, but the Rebels have to face No. 3 Sand Rock (48-9) in the opening round Tuesday at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, No. 6 ranked Ariton (26-8) plays No. 5 Hatton (26-20), also Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Providence Christian (28-19) takes its No. 4 ranking into the Class 5A tournament against No. 7 Lawrence County (46-19) Tuesday at noon, while Houston Academy (19-21), the area’s only unranked team at state, faces No. 7 Fyffe (30-15) in Class 3A at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
We see each other again: The Houston Academy-Fyffe match-up is a rematch of a first-round contest from last year. HA won the meeting 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19 before losing in the semifinals against Plainview.
Avoiding Bayside Academy: Like most schools against Bayside Academy, Providence Christian has had a rough history versus the 19-time defending state champions. The Eagles have lost to the Admirals in either the semifinals or finals in four of the last five years.
The good news for PCS is any meeting this year between the two would come in the championship match.
Staying the course: Despite losing senior setter and team captain Sammie Neuwein, a Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree last year, to injuries in a mid-September car accident, Enterprise has maintained its strong play. Since losing Neuwein, the Wildcats have gone 22-8 as sophomore Heather Holtz has delivered strong results at setter.
Harvest Christian captures historic finish: The Ozark-based Harvest Christian Falcon volleyball team captured a school-best third-place finish at the Alabama Christian Athletics Association State Tournament a week ago Saturday.
The Falcons lost to Trinity Christian of Oxford in the opening round, but defeated First Assembly Christian of Ashland before being eliminated by Brooklane Baptist of Hueytown.
Prior to state, Harvest won its area for the first time and advanced to state with a straight set sweep of Cahawba Christian of Centreville in a sub-state match.
The team was led by four seniors – Jamiere Womack, Kyllie Munn, Lindy Cordell and Tristan Rowe. Other team members were Leilani Faulk, Latia Robinson, Annabelle Davis, Kelcie Fontenot and Hannah Cordell. Coaches were Jason Miller and Renae Nance.
Munn earned all-tournament team honors at the state meet. Womack and Munn were also chosen to play for the South in the ACAA All-Star game. The two helped the South win the exhibition over the North.
Emmanuel players earn honors: Five Emmanuel Christian varsity volleyball players were chosen to the Panhandle Christian Conference team for the season. The five were Kelsey Sammons, Ella Rodgers, Katie Butler, Katie Wheeler and Emma Gurman.
ECS JV falls in finals: The Emmanuel Christian junior varsity team lost in the Panhandle Christian Conference JV Championship match on Saturday to Pensacola Christian Academy 25-23, 25-23.
Lily Stewart and Maddy Hall both had two aces and two kills and Lizzie Stewart had two aces and one dig for ECS. Kayln Brown and Emma Brannon both earned two digs.