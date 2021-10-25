Prep Volleyball Notebook: Wiregrass teams ready to taste state tournament success

Providence Christian returns to the state meet for the 14th straight year and the 17th time in 18 years as an AHSAA member. The Eagles have won at least one tournament match every year since 2008, highlighted by state titles in 2011 and 2012 and seven state runner-up finishes (2009, 2013-16, 2018-2019). Overall, PCS has a 24-12 record in state tournament matches since the current eight-team, single-elimination format started in 2006.

Houston Academy is competing at state for the fourth-straight year and seventh overall. The Raiders reached the state semifinals the last two years and has a 2-3 record during the recent stretch.

On the flip side, Enterprise is making its 15th state appearance since 1986 and its fifth in last six years and tries to end a 22-state match losing streak going back to a 1989 pool match win over Hewitt-Trussville.

Ariton returns to the state tourney for the fifth straight year, but still seeks its first win at the event.

Kinston is back for a second straight year after missing three straight seasons. The Bulldogs are making an eighth tourney appearance in the last 14 years and hopes to end seven straight state tournament match losses. Prior to the stretch, Kinston was a state powerhouse with state titles in 2006 and 1997 plus several state runner-up finishes, including 1985, 1988 and 1989.