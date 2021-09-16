Prep Volleyball Notes: Enterprise set to host 16-team tournament on Saturday

The Purple Cats beat Elba in a regular season match on Thursday then went 4-0 in winning the Geneva County Salute to the USA Tournament on Saturday. They fell to G.W. Long on Tuesday, but lost two of the three sets by just two points in a 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 setback to the top-ranked Rebels.

Overall, Ariton is now 13-2 on the season.

Three others stay the same: Three other Wiregrass teams remained the same in the latest state rankings – Providence Christian (11-7 record) at No. 2 in Class 5A, G.W. Long (11-2) at No. 1 in 2A and Kinston (11-1) at No. 5 in 1A.

Two others remained outside the top 10 in others nominated – Enterprise (7-4) in Class 7A and Pike Liberal Arts (7-3) in AISA.

Lakeside drops out: A week ago, Lakeside was ranked No. 7 in the AISA rankings, but dropped out in the latest poll following two losses during the week, though one of the losses was to top-ranked Edgewood Academy. The Chiefs are now 2-3 on the season.