Prep Volleyball Notes: Enterprise set to host 16-team tournament on Saturday

It will be a busy Saturday of volleyball action in Enterprise as the Wildcats host the 12th Annual Enterprise Invitational, a four-pool, 16-team event.
Many of the competing teams are from the Wiregrass, but several outside programs are also in the field of teams, including Central of Phenix City, UMS-Wright and Smiths Station.
The tournament features three ranked teams – Class 5A No. 2 Providence Christian, Class 2A No. 1 ranked G.W. Long and Class 1A No. 5 Kinston. Host Enterprise is in others nominated for the top 10 in Class 7A.
The tournament starts with pool play at 8 a.m. and concludes with championship matches in the Gold and Silver brackets set to start around 5:30 p.m.
Teams in Pool A are Enterprise, Central of Phenix City, Andalusia and Charles Henderson.
Pool B teams are G.W. Long, Houston Academy, Dothan and Goshen.
Pool C teams are Providence Christian, UMS-Wright, Geneva and Straughn.
Pool D teams are Kinston, Smiths Station, Opp and Ashford.
The top two finishing teams from each pool advance to the Gold Bracket, while the two bottom teams from each pool play in the Silver Bracket.
Quarterfinals in each bracket are scheduled for 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. The semifinals are set to be played around 4:30 p.m. with the championship matches to follow.
Geneva County tourney: The Samson High gym will host the Geneva County Tournament on Saturday, featuring the three county schools in Geneva County.
Samson faces Geneva County in the opener at 9 a.m. and the host Tigers play Slocomb at 10 a.m. Geneva County and Slocomb finish the round-robin part at 11 a.m.
The top two teams after the round-robin format meet in the tournament championship, around 12:30 p.m.
Make-up contests: A handful of schools have announced make-up dates for previously canceled matches because of COVID or other issues.
The Dothan-Enterprise Class 7A, Area 3 contest that was canceled on Sept. 9 is being made up on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Enterprise gym.
The Dothan-G.W. Long match cancelled on Aug. 31 is rescheduled for Oct. 12 at the Dothan gym. Dothan will also play Calera that day.
Also, the canceled Aug. 31 Headland-Providence Class 5A, Area 3 contest is now being made up on Oct. 6 at Providence, starting at 3 p.m.
Ariton moves up: A strong week, including a tournament title and a competitive loss to top-ranked G.W. Long, helped the Ariton Purple Cats move up in the latest al.com state rankings released Thursday morning.
Ariton, which went 5-1 during the week, jumped up two spots to No. 7 in the Class 2A rankings.
The Purple Cats beat Elba in a regular season match on Thursday then went 4-0 in winning the Geneva County Salute to the USA Tournament on Saturday. They fell to G.W. Long on Tuesday, but lost two of the three sets by just two points in a 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 setback to the top-ranked Rebels.
Overall, Ariton is now 13-2 on the season.
Three others stay the same: Three other Wiregrass teams remained the same in the latest state rankings – Providence Christian (11-7 record) at No. 2 in Class 5A, G.W. Long (11-2) at No. 1 in 2A and Kinston (11-1) at No. 5 in 1A.
Two others remained outside the top 10 in others nominated – Enterprise (7-4) in Class 7A and Pike Liberal Arts (7-3) in AISA.
Lakeside drops out: A week ago, Lakeside was ranked No. 7 in the AISA rankings, but dropped out in the latest poll following two losses during the week, though one of the losses was to top-ranked Edgewood Academy. The Chiefs are now 2-3 on the season.