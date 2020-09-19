Prep Volleyball: Providence Christian wins Enterprise Invitational

Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian won all six of its matches to win the 11th Annual Enterprise Invitational Saturday in Enterprise.
The Eagles capped the title with a 25-21, 25-17 win in the championship over Class 3A No. 3 ranked Prattville Christian. They beat Brewbaker Tech in the semifinals 25-10, 25-9.
In pool play, PCS beat Brewbaker Tech 25-15, 25-7, Prattville Christian 18-25, 25-15, 15-8, Dothan 25-14, 25-20 and Opp 25-14, 25-8.
For the tournament, Adleigh Mayes had 116 assists, 20 kills, 36 digs and 13 aces and Anna Riley had 52 kills, 37 digs and nine aces. Vivian Crump had 29 kills, six aces and 21 digs and Lucy Griffin had 21 kills, three aces, four digs, three block assists and two solo blocks.
Also for PCS, Megan Stewart had 31 kills, eight digs and three block assists, Lydia Camille Owens 12 kills, three digs and four block assists and Anna Grace O’Bryan nine aces, 60 digs and 10 assists. Eliza Payne Shipman had three aces, three kills and 15 digs and Madison Stevens added seven digs, Regan Stevens five digs and Maggie McCollough four digs.
HA reaches gold quarterfinals: Houston Academy reached the quarterfinals of the Gold Bracket of the Enterprise tourney before losing to Brewbaker Tech 25-16, 25-20.
The Raiders beat Central of Phenix City 25-20, 25-22, lost to Enterprise 25-15, 26-24 and to G.W. Long 13-25, 25-20, 15-13 and beat Smiths Station 25-22, 25-11 in pool play.
For the tournament, Mattie Havas had 30 kills, 15 aces, 30 digs and four blocks, Abby Caldwell had 124 assists, seven aces and 31 digs and Carryne Chancey had 17 kills, 24 digs and four aces. Rachel Watson had 15 kills, four blocks and three digs and Lizzy Kate Skinner had 16 kills, six blocks and six digs.
Bailey Dykes had five kills, 18 digs and three blocks and Caley Caldwell had 36 digs, nine aces and eight assists. Tamira Henexson had three kills, four digs and two blocks and Jaylee Strickland had three kills and three digs. Mary Suzan Aman added two blocks.
Dothan falls in Silver finals: Dothan went 2-4 at the Enterprise tournament, losing in the Silver Bracket finals to G.W. Long.
In pool play, the Wolves beat Opp 23-25, 25-18, 15-13 then lost to Providence Christian 25-14, 25-20, Prattville Christian 25-21, 25-13 and Brewbaker Tech 24-26, 25-18, 16-14. They beat Smiths Station in the Silver Bracket semifinals 25-18, 25-18 before losing to G.W. Long 25-23, 25-14.
For the tournament, Kamri White had 22 kills, Collier Peaden 21 kills, 11 blocks, two aces, two assists and five digs and Kayla Hill had 18 kills, 13 blocks and two assists. Natalie Turner had 13 kills, four assists and 35 digs and Nicole Turner had 41 assists.
Also for DHS, Mattie Dodson had 73 digs, Zaele Curry had 11 kills and five blocks, Landrie Wiggins had three aces, four assists and six digs, Katelyn Headland had 17 digs and Marion Greene had three aces, two kills and five digs.
Opp goes winless: Opp lost all five of its matches, including in the Silver Bracket semifinals, though it won a set in four of the five matches.
The Bobcats lost to Dothan 23-25, 25-18, 15-13, to Brewbaker Tech 25-18, 18-25, 15-10, to Providence Christian 25-14, 25-8 and to Prattville Christian 22-25, 25-15, 15-8.
It lost to G.W. Long in the semifinals 25-18, 22-25, 15-10.
For the tournament, Enley Carnley had 19 kills and Taylor Carnley four aces, three blocks and 77 assists. Emily Mitchell had four aces and Evie Younce had 55 digs.
