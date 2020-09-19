Prep Volleyball: Providence Christian wins Enterprise Invitational

For the tournament, Mattie Havas had 30 kills, 15 aces, 30 digs and four blocks, Abby Caldwell had 124 assists, seven aces and 31 digs and Carryne Chancey had 17 kills, 24 digs and four aces. Rachel Watson had 15 kills, four blocks and three digs and Lizzy Kate Skinner had 16 kills, six blocks and six digs.

Bailey Dykes had five kills, 18 digs and three blocks and Caley Caldwell had 36 digs, nine aces and eight assists. Tamira Henexson had three kills, four digs and two blocks and Jaylee Strickland had three kills and three digs. Mary Suzan Aman added two blocks.

Dothan falls in Silver finals: Dothan went 2-4 at the Enterprise tournament, losing in the Silver Bracket finals to G.W. Long.

In pool play, the Wolves beat Opp 23-25, 25-18, 15-13 then lost to Providence Christian 25-14, 25-20, Prattville Christian 25-21, 25-13 and Brewbaker Tech 24-26, 25-18, 16-14. They beat Smiths Station in the Silver Bracket semifinals 25-18, 25-18 before losing to G.W. Long 25-23, 25-14.

For the tournament, Kamri White had 22 kills, Collier Peaden 21 kills, 11 blocks, two aces, two assists and five digs and Kayla Hill had 18 kills, 13 blocks and two assists. Natalie Turner had 13 kills, four assists and 35 digs and Nicole Turner had 41 assists.