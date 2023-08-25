Class 7A, No. 3 ranked Enterprise opened the season with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 win over Class 5A, No. 10 ranked Providence Christian on Thursday in high school volleyball action.

The Wildcats were led by Abigail Wiggins with eight kills and three aces, Morgan Williams with six kills and three blocks and Karis Snell with three aces and seven digs. Jadyn Britton had a team-high nine kills and Heather Holtz delivered 24 assists. Alivia Freeman earned five blocks and Virginia Townsend three blocks. Karsyn Hamm added six digs.

For Providence Christian, Ella Brown had nine kills and four digs, Selah Kuwahara had four kills and two digs and Ella Houston had 15 assists and five digs. Reese Colbert had a team-high nine digs and Lauren Bailey had five digs and two kills. Dantzler Dowling had two kills, while Ella Atkinson had three digs. Colbert, Bailey and Atkinson had one ace each.

Rehobeth sweeps Dothan: Rehobeth earned a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 win over Dothan.

Kryslin Lane earned nine kills, four blocks and seven digs and Helen Williamson six aces, five kills and six digs to lead Rehobeth. Karaline Paulk amassed four kills and five digs, Carolyn Merrill three kills and three digs and Kerigan Freeman two kills, five assists and two digs. Emerson Trotter delivered 11 assists and two aces and Emily Arnold added six assists. Libby-Lu McCarthy and Annalee Walker both added two digs each.

For Dothan, Brantlee McCarthy had six kills and four aces, Maggie Benton four kills, Jayda Blackmon three kills and two blocks and Aaliyah Taylor three blocks and two kills. Lauren Yu delivered eight assists and Brielle Pannell five assists. Harmoni Descalzi had a team-high 12 digs.

Northside Methodist sweeps Wicksburg: Northside Methodist defeated Wicksburg 25-16, 25-20, 25-21.

For the winning Knights, Dana Cool earned 13 kills, four aces, three blocks and two digs and Joleigh Parmer earned eight kills, three aces, six digs and three blocks. Mary Morgan Helms amassed six kills, six digs and three aces and Makalyn Gainey had three kills, three digs and two blocks. Rachel Gray compiled four aces and 12 digs, while Emilee Quintero delivered 24 assists and four digs. Karleigh Mills had two kills and three blocks and Kyra Hatton added six digs.

For Wicksburg, Ella Grace Kelley earned five aces, five kills and four digs and Bella Sellers five kills and two blocks. Bella Hicks delivered 10 assists and Lana Carpenter had two blocks.

Ashford holds off Headland: Ashford defeated Headland 25-17, 28-26, 25-17.

Emma Helms delivered 22 assists, four aces and three blocks and Amiyah Lewis earned 14 kills, three aces and three digs to lead Ashford. Ella Helms had four aces, two assists and two digs and both Olivia Dodson and Jalissiah Jackson had four kills each. Kayla Fields earned two kills and two blocks, while Carsyn McArdle had seven digs, Loren Beth Ingalls five digs and Camden McArdle two digs. Emma Ard chipped in two aces.

Geneva defeats New Brockton: Geneva defeated New Brockton 27-25, 25-15, 25-13.

RayAnna Ausley earned eight aces, 11 kills, four assists and seven digs, Aubree Lamb four aces and 15 digs and Riley Beckerich four aces and six digs to lead Geneva. Hayden Howell delivered 10 assists and two aces and Aubrey Wilks had six kills.

G.W. Long downs Pike Liberal Arts: G.W. Long swept Pike Liberal Arts 25-16, 25-9, 25-18.

Ally Whitehead earned nine kills and five blocks, Emma-Grace Caraway amassed seven kills and five aces and Maleah Long rolled up five kills and four aces. Sawyer Hughes delivered 32 assists, three blocks and two assists, while Anna Claire Free spiked six kills and Kaylie Joseph four kills.

G.W. Long won the junior varsity match 25-15, 27-25 and also won the junior high contest 25-19, 25-20.

Dale County wins two: Dale County defeated Red Level 25-22, 19-25, 15-3 and Florala 25-19, 25-14.

In the win over Red Level, Avery Andrews had three aces and two kills and both Ella Brooke Barefield and Jasmine Smith had two aces and two kills. Shayleigh Whitman added two aces.

Versus Florala, Karoline Killingsworth had three aces and seven assists, Barefield three aces and two kills and Dareion Warren three aces. Whitman had two aces and two kills, Smith two kills and two blocks and Myra Kennedy two aces.

Slocomb beats Houston County: Slocomb claimed a 25-5, 25-12, 25-13 win over Houston County.

Avery Havas earned seven kills and eight aces, Aylana Santora eight aces and Arianna Knox six aces and four kills to spark Slocomb. Lainee Thomas delivered 15 assists and two blocks and both Faith Brookshire and Abigail Goodman had three kills.

Slocomb also won the JV contest 25-18, 25-22.

Eufaula sweeps Abbeville: Eufaula beat Abbeville 25-7, 25-19, 25-15.

Kyla Richardson led Eufaula with six kills, five aces and two blocks. Addie Tyler earned six aces and eight assists and Shelby Streeter had five kills and three aces.

Wiregrass Kings edge Marianna: The Wiregrass Kings earned a hard-fought 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 win over Marianna.

Anna Ryan Sharp had 12 kills and seven digs, Becca Wise had eight kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs and Amy Sexton had six kills, three aces and three digs to lead the Kings. Janie Waddell had five kills and two aces, while KB Weed delivered 23 assists and 10 digs and Emily Fells had two kills, two assists and 12 digs. Jessie Tedder had a team-high 19 digs.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise sweeps PCS: Enterprise defeated Providence Christian 25-14, 25-10 in junior varsity volleyball action Thursday.

Qortney Bell had five kills and three blocks and Lauren Kinney had four aces and 12 assists for Enterprise. Hannah Napoli had three aces and Maryah Gordon four blocks. Hayley Cruz had three kills and Reagan Minks had two kills. Anna Jane Lavender and Ella Blackstock both had four digs.

For PCS, Carlee Smith had three kills, Leighton Frazier two kills and two digs and Addison Russ six digs. Laura Faulk delivered seven assists and Jane Claire Mobley added two digs.

Northside Methodist edges Wicksburg: Northside Methodist took a 25-20, 22-25, 15-5 win over Wicksburg.

Ali Scott earned 11 kills and two aces and Reece Reneau five kills, four blocks and two digs. Addy Barfield delivered 10 assists and two kills. Shannon Alvord had four kills, two blocks and six digs, Libby Miller had three aces and Riley Andrews had seven digs.

Wicksburg was led by Reese Strickland with two aces, Brayslee Yeakle with two blocks and Morgan Cox with five digs.

Rehobeth downs Dothan: Rehobeth defeated Dothan 25-11, 25-9.

For Rehobeth, Shelby Davis had three kills and seven digs, Bella Turner five kills and two digs and Emma Davis four kills and two blocks. Hayden Harris had six digs, Brailyn Werner six assists and Lilly Richards five assists, while Karas Lucas and Ella Cobb had two kills each.

For Dothan, Mariyah Stampley had six kills, Mary Beth Arnold four kills, Autumn Saffold four blocks and two kills and Savanna Kendrick three aces and two kills. Maylee Lancaster delivered eight assists and three digs. Lillian Shaughnessy had 13 digs and Laney Calhoun five digs.

Eufaula routs Abbeville: Eufaula beat Abbeville 25-3, 25-6.

Zyonn McKinnon delivered four aces and two assists, Sha’Miya Jackson two kills and Jade Barnett three assists for Eufaula.

Wiregrass Kings rallies past Marianna: The Wiregrass Kings rallied to beat Marianna (Fla.) 19-25, 25-15, 15-12.

Lily Barrett had five kills, three aces and six digs, Ellie Alford three aces, two kills and five digs and Hannah Peacock three aces and two kills. Josalyn Howe had three assists and nine digs and Avery Wilson three digs.

Junior High

Providence Christian splits in two matches: Providence Christian defeated Houston Academy 25-10, 25-22 and lost to Dauphin Junior of Enterprise 25-20, 25-9.

In the win against HA, Maralee Price had eight aces and two digs, Sarah Reed had three aces and five kills and Natalie Kirk had three aces and five digs. Harper Cox added two aces, three assists, and three digs.

Northside Methodist wins: Northside Methodist defeated Wicksburg 25-22, 25-14. Jenna Forrester had 12 aces and six kills and Myah Estrada had three aces and two assists.

For Wicksburg, Mallory Marchman had six aces and Olivia Stephens, Paisley Hicks and Lacie McVey all had two aces each.

Rehobeth sweeps Dothan Prep: Rehobeth defeated Dothan Prep Academy 25-11, 25-9.

Payten Roland earned six aces, three kills and two digs, Ilee Ingram two aces and five assists and Camille Watson three aces and three digs. Ashlyn Trotter had two kills and three assists, while Lacey Orgeron had three digs and Antwuaniya Rudolph two digs. Olivia Hammonds added two kills.

