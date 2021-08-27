Prep volleyball roundup: Ariton makes change in tournament scheduled for Saturday

Ariton was originally scheduled to have a seven-team tournament Saturday, but three teams dropped out and the event is now a four-team round robin event followed by a single elimination tournament.

Ariton, New Brockton, Dothan and Wicksburg are the remaining teams. Play begins at 9 a.m. with Ariton facing New Brockton on Court 1 and Dothan battling Wicksburg on Court 2. The next matches are Ariton vs. Dothan and New Brockton vs. Wicksburg at 9:45 a.m. The final round-robin matches are Ariton against Wicksburg and Dothan versus New Brockton at 10:30 a.m.

Following a 30-minute break, the single elimination tournament will start with quarterfinal action then semifinal and finally the championship.

Ashford, Cottonwood take area victories

Ashford defeats Dale County: Ashford earned a Class 4A, Area 2 win over Dale County, 25-10, 25-21, 25-20 on Thursday night in high school volleyball action in Ashford.

Emma Helms earned eight kills, 20 assists and three digs and Maddie Decker had five kills, seven digs and three assists. Amiyah Lewis had eight kills and 17 digs, Ezra Rice had six kills, five digs and two aces and Molly Carson Ingram three kills and 11 digs. Olivia Vaughn added six digs.