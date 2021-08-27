Prep volleyball roundup: Ariton makes change in tournament scheduled for Saturday

Ariton was originally scheduled to have a seven-team tournament Saturday, but three teams dropped out and the event is now a four-team round robin event followed by a single elimination tournament.
Ariton, New Brockton, Dothan and Wicksburg are the remaining teams. Play begins at 9 a.m. with Ariton facing New Brockton on Court 1 and Dothan battling Wicksburg on Court 2. The next matches are Ariton vs. Dothan and New Brockton vs. Wicksburg at 9:45 a.m. The final round-robin matches are Ariton against Wicksburg and Dothan versus New Brockton at 10:30 a.m.
Following a 30-minute break, the single elimination tournament will start with quarterfinal action then semifinal and finally the championship.
Ashford, Cottonwood take area victories
Ashford defeats Dale County: Ashford earned a Class 4A, Area 2 win over Dale County, 25-10, 25-21, 25-20 on Thursday night in high school volleyball action in Ashford.
Emma Helms earned eight kills, 20 assists and three digs and Maddie Decker had five kills, seven digs and three assists. Amiyah Lewis had eight kills and 17 digs, Ezra Rice had six kills, five digs and two aces and Molly Carson Ingram three kills and 11 digs. Olivia Vaughn added six digs.
For Dale County, Whiddon Armstrong had four kills and four solo blocks, Jaci Hagler had three kills and four digs and Star Citlahua had two kills.
Cottonwood wins marathon: Cottonwood edged Houston County in five games, 19-25, 28-26, 26-28, 25-22, 15-12, to take the Class 2A, Area 2 contest.
Laney Strange had eight aces and 19 assists and twin sister Lydia had 10 kills for Cottonwood. Saniya Keys earned 16 kills, while Mischa Ward delivered five aces and four kills and Bailey Lackey four aces.
Headland defeats Eufaula: Headland defeated Eufaula 25-18, 25-16, 25-19.
For Headland, Vanessa Fuqua had 11 kills and three blocks and Addison Zdunowski eight kills. Emma Dixon and Carlee Bush served on 14 and eight points, respectively.
Northside Methodist falls to Rehobeth: Northside Methodist fell to Rehobeth 26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18.
Kayden Williams led NMA with 12 kills and four blocks, Mary Dennis had eight kills and Vanessa Davis six kills and two blocks. Rachel Gray had three kills and a team-high six aces. Ellie Williams earned 10 assists, three blocks and two kills and Joleigh Parmer had seven assists.
Wicksburg beats Geneva County: Behind 23 aces, Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-6, 25-9, 25-11.
Sue Ellen King delivered eight aces and Ashton White and Saylah King both had six aces. Bella Hicks added three aces. White also earned six kills and five assists and Sue Ellen King added four kills. Hicks had two kills and three assists to go with the aces total. Saylah King also had two digs.
Kinston sweeps Zion Chapel: Kinston improved to 8-0 with a 25-11, 25-2, 25-10 win over Zion Chapel.
Faith Peters had seven blocks and 16 kills, Blair Wyrosdick had seven assists and Sydney Smith had 17 aces.
On Tuesday, Kinston beat Opp 25-15, 25-12, 25-8 as Peters had 13 kills, Wyrosdick 17 assists and Smith 15 aces.
Opp falls to Andalusia: Opp fell to Andalusia 25-5, 25-7, 21-25, 25-16 despite 14 kills, nine digs and an ace from Alli Butler.
Cuba Wiggins earned eight kills, three blocks, six digs and an ace and Brooke Mosley added six digs and two assists for Opp.
Wiregrass Kings lose for first time: The Wiregrass Kings’ five-match winning streak was snapped by Crenshaw Christian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.
For the Kings, Anna Ryan Sharp had four aces, four kills and six digs, Anna Waddell had five aces and three kills, Amy Sexton five aces, three kills and three digs. Emily Edwards delivered 12 assists and Harper Bray had five kills and four digs. Ella Carlson added two kills.
Abbeville Christian falls to PLAS: Abbeville Christian fell to Pike Liberal Arts 25-21, 25-18, 25-213.
Anna Grace Blalock had three aces, four blocks and 15 digs, Gabbie Causey three aces and seven digs and Caroline Armstrong had six digs for ACA.
Junior varsity
Wicksburg edges Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 26-24, 21-25, 15-4 in JV action.
Ellie Cox had eight aces and three assists and Bella Sellers three aces and four kills to lead Wicksburg. Emily Fells and Marley Phillips both had two aces and Fells also had two kills.
Cottonwood downs Houston County: Cottonwood defeated Houston County 25-20, 25-22 as Chloe Lee had 11 aces and Ariya Tillman had kills.
NMA falls to Rehobeth: Northside Methodist lost to Rehobeth 30-28, 25-21.
Leading NMA were Anna Griggs with three aces and four assists, Karleigh Mills with four kills and an ace and Makalyn Gainey with three aces and two kills. Lillian Slaick contributed three kills and two blocks and Dana Cool had three kills and an ace.
Kinston rolls: Kinston beat Zion Chapel 25-17, 25-7 as Baylee Smith had 16 assists, McKinley Gibson 15 aces and Cameran Whigham two kills.
On Tuesday, Kinston fell to Opp 22-25, 25-15, 15-11. Madison Lolley had two kills and Whigham had 23 assists and 13 aces.
ACA JV wins: Abbeville Christian’s junior varsity defeated Pike Liberal Arts 25-21, 25-17.
Conleigh Benefield and Paige Welch both had four aces, Briana Jones three aces and two kills and Hope Kennedy four kills and two aces to lead ACA.
Opp swept by Andalusia: Opp lost close two games to Andalusia, 25-23, 25-20.
CB Johnson had a team-high four aces and added two kills for Opp. Addison Mosley and Brooke Butler also had two kills and Mosley had six digs and Butler five digs. Madi Wilson had six assists, two aces and five digs and Bradleigh Lanier and Isabella Grissett had two aces each. Ada Blackstock earned two blocks.
Junior High
Wicksburg sweeps Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-8, 25-16.
The winning Panthers earned 24 aces with Jaylin Sanders delivering 10. Brayslee Yeakle had seven aces, Emmie Heath four and Chloe Joyner three.
Opp drops match: Opp lost to Andalusia 25-13, 25-22.
Braleigh Nall had three kills, two aces and three digs and Bethany Burgess and LaTasia Coleman had three aces each. Crislyn Birge had two aces and three digs and Carreline Spears had three assists.