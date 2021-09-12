Prep volleyball roundup: Ariton wins Salute to USA Tournament

Also for Rehobeth, Jenna Hixson had 11 kills, eight blocks, three aces and eight digs. Helen Williamson had 14 kills and a team-high 22 digs. Emma Arnold earned nine kills, five aces, four blocks and five digs and McKenna Linder had four kills. Kerigan Freeman had six aces, five kills and three digs. Addison Benton had 15 digs and Adriana Delgado 11 digs.

Ashford goes 2-2: Ashford went 2-2 at the Salute to the USA tourney, beating Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-23, 25-10, losing to Geneva 25-19, 25-16 and beating Geneva County 25-7, 25-20 in pool play and losing to Rehobeth 28-26, 25-16.

Emma Helms and Amiyah Lewis earned all-tournament honors for Ashford. Helms earned four aces, 13 kills, four assists and four blocks and Lewis had 21 kills, seven aces and eight digs. Molly Carson Ingram added eight kills, three blocks and five digs and Katelynn Money had 13 kills, three aces and four digs.

Northside Methodist goes 2-2: Northside Methodist went 2-2 at Geneva County’s Salute to the USA Tournament Saturday.

The Knights went 1-2 in pool play, beating New Brockton 25-15, 25-16 and losing to Ariton 19-25, 25-20, 15-7 and to Rehobeth 25-21, 25-15. They then defeated Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-17, 25-9.