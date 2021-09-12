Prep volleyball roundup: Ariton wins Salute to USA Tournament

Ariton defeated Geneva 25-11, 25-17 in the championship match to win the Salute to the USA Tournament on Saturday night at Geneva County’s gym in Hartford.
The Purple Cats went 4-0 overall at the event. In pool play, they beat Rehobeth 25-21, 25-10, New Brockton 25-14, 25-9 and Northside Methodist 19-25, 25-20, 15-7.
Hollis Cherry and Kaydee Phillips earned all-tournament team honors. Cherry earned 65 assists and 11 aces, while Phillips delivered 38 kills, seven assists, 22 digs and 16 blocks.
Also for Ariton, Averi Andrews had 21 kills, three aces, 12 digs and six blocks and Blair Hughes had 15 kills, six aces and 17 digs. Ansleigh Herring chipped in 12 kills and five aces and Mattie Heath earned 15 kills and three aces.
Rehobeth finishes 3-1: Rehobeth won three of its four matches at Geneva County’s Salute to the USA Tournament Saturday.
The Rebels lost their opening pool match to Ariton 25-20, 25-10 but rebounded to beat Northside Methodist 25-21, 25-15 and Wicksburg 25-19, 25-19 to finish pool. In a battle of second-place pool teams, Rehobeth beat Ashford 28-26, 25-16.
Peyton Hartigan and Jaci Parker earned all-tournament team honors for the Rebels. Hartigan had 42 assists, 12 kills, four aces, 15 digs and three blocks and Parker had a team-high 16 kills plus three aces, 10 digs and four blocks.
Also for Rehobeth, Jenna Hixson had 11 kills, eight blocks, three aces and eight digs. Helen Williamson had 14 kills and a team-high 22 digs. Emma Arnold earned nine kills, five aces, four blocks and five digs and McKenna Linder had four kills. Kerigan Freeman had six aces, five kills and three digs. Addison Benton had 15 digs and Adriana Delgado 11 digs.
Ashford goes 2-2: Ashford went 2-2 at the Salute to the USA tourney, beating Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-23, 25-10, losing to Geneva 25-19, 25-16 and beating Geneva County 25-7, 25-20 in pool play and losing to Rehobeth 28-26, 25-16.
Emma Helms and Amiyah Lewis earned all-tournament honors for Ashford. Helms earned four aces, 13 kills, four assists and four blocks and Lewis had 21 kills, seven aces and eight digs. Molly Carson Ingram added eight kills, three blocks and five digs and Katelynn Money had 13 kills, three aces and four digs.
Northside Methodist goes 2-2: Northside Methodist went 2-2 at Geneva County’s Salute to the USA Tournament Saturday.
The Knights went 1-2 in pool play, beating New Brockton 25-15, 25-16 and losing to Ariton 19-25, 25-20, 15-7 and to Rehobeth 25-21, 25-15. They then defeated Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-17, 25-9.
Mary Dennis and Kayden Williams earned all-tournament team honors for NMA. Dennis had a team-high 25 kills plus eight aces, while Williams had 20 kills, six blocks and three aces. Also for the Knights, Davis delivered six aces and 12 kills. Rachel Gray earned 11 aces and seven kills and Emily Calhoun had five kills, four aces and three blocks. Joleigh Parmer had 12 assists, Mary Morgan Helms five digs and Emily Odom 16 digs.
Samson wins Geneva County Invitational
Samson rallied past Slocomb to win the 5th Annual Geneva County Invitational Saturday morning in Hartford.
The Tigers beat Slocomb 13-25, 25-19, 15-12. They went 1-1 in pool play, losing to Cottonwood 25-17, 25-20 and beating Houston County 25-21, 25-15.
Goshen goes winless: Goshen lost all three matches at the Geneva County Invitational, falling to Dale County 25-22, 25-11, to Slocomb 26-24, 25-16 and to Cottonwood 25-15, 25-18
For the day, Tori Keller earned four aces and 18 assists, Jayleigh Adair had seven kills and two aces, Kaci Wilkes had four kills and four digs and Emily Hussey had 19 digs.
Junior High Volleyball
Headland finishes runner-up: Headland reached the finals of the Providence Christian Junior High Tournament with a 25-19, 25-22 semifinal win over Opp. The Rams went 2-1 in pool play, beating Providence Christian 25-17, 21-25, 15-12 and Rehobeth 25-19, 25-13 and losing to Dauphin 25-17, 24-26, 15-9.
For Headland, Joli Johnson earned 17 aces, 10 kills and four digs, Carrigan Blaha delivered nine aces and 19 assists and Kiley Jenkins put down 13 kills, six aces and four blocks. Also, Kittrell Quinlivan earned 12 assists, three assists and three kills and Layla Goodwin three kills and three blocks.