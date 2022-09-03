PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton wins tournament; stays unbeaten

Ariton won all five matches, including the championship, to win the Trojan Classic, hosted by Charles Henderson at the Troy Rec Center on Saturday.

The Purple Cats are now 15-0.

Ariton opened with a 25-7, 25-4 win over Emmanuel Christian and followed with a 25-11, 25-23 over Greenville and a 25-9, 25-12 win over Eufaula to finish pool play. In the semifinals, the top-seeded Purple Cats beat Northside Methodist 25-13, 25-20 before winning the tournament title with a 25-15, 25-10 win over Eufaula.

For the tournament, Hollis Cherry delivered 93 assists and 10 aces and Kaydee Phillips earned 44 kills, 38 digs and 11 blocks to lead Ariton. April Munn had 24 kills and 11 blocks, Blair Hughes had 23 kills and Mattie Heath amassed 21 kills and 21 digs. Also for Ariton, Nya Allen had 12 kills and five blocks and Caitlyn Webb had 12 aces and 14 digs

Eufaula finishes as runner-up: Eufaula went 3-2 and finished as the runner-up the Trojan Classic, hosted by Charles Henderson.

The Tigers opened with a 13-25, 26-24, 15-12 win over Northside Methodist and a 26-24, 25-11 win over Charles Henderson before ending pool play with a 25-9, 25-12 loss to Ariton. They beat Zion Chapel in the semifinals 25-17, 25-9 before losing in the finals to Ariton 25-15, 25-10.

On the day, Kyla Richardson had 35 kills, 11 blocks and 32 digs, Colby Ellis had nine kills, 37 kills and four blocks and Shelby Streeter had 23 kills, six aces and 18 digs for EHS. Tyonna Respress had 46 assists, four kills and five digs and Maddie Dowling had five aces and 19 digs.

Northside Methodist goes 2-2 in Troy: Northside Methodist went 2-2 at the Trojan Classic, finishing fourth at that tournament.

The Knights lost to Eufaula 13-25, 26-24, 25-12 before beating Emmanuel Christian 25-17, 25-8 and Greenville 25-11, 25-18 in pool play. They lost to Ariton in Gold Bracket play, 25-13, 25-20.

On the day, Karleigh Mills had six aces, 15 kills and five blocks, Rachel Gray six aces and 11 kills and Joleigh Parmer six aces, three kills and 17 assists. Emily Calhoun had four aces and 15 kills, Mary Helms five aces and 16 kills and Lillian Slaick 10 kills and three blocks.

Dana Cool had eight kills and six blocks, Makalyn Gainey three aces and five kills and AnaLea Byrd two aces and 11 assists. Anna Griggs delivered 24 assists and Marah Stuckey 18 digs.

Enterprise finishes 2-2 at Tournament of Champions

Class 7A No. 3 ranked Enterprise went 2-2 at the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville on Saturday.

The Wildcats beat Athens 25-10, 25-14 and Westminster of Oak Mountain 15-25, 25-21, 15-11 before losing to two Tennessee schools, Siegel 15-25, 25-22, 15-13 and Cleveland 25-5, 21-25, 15-13.

Jadyn Britton had a team-high 24 kills and Abigail Wiggins earned 22 kills and four aces. Alivia Freeman had 16 kills and five blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 81 assists over the four matches and also had a team-high five aces plus five blocks.

Morgan Freeman had a team-high nine blocks and Taylor Danford had a team-high 26 digs. Lily Rhoades added 24 digs and Katie Warren three aces.

Providence goes 2-2 at MAC: Providence Christian went 2-2 at the MAC Attack in Montgomery on Saturday, reaching the Gold Bracket semifinals before being eliminated.

The Eagles opened with a 25-11, 25-22 win over Demopolis and lost to Class 5A No. 2 ranked Montgomery Academy 25-11 and 25-17 before finishing pool play with a 25-16, 25-17 win over Brewbaker Tech. They then lost to Class 6A No. 8 ranked Briarwood Christian 25-9, 25-20.

Reagan Stevens had 16 kills, six aces and 14 digs, Olivia Bruner had 12 kills, five aces and nine digs and Ella Houston had 39 assists and 13 digs for PCS at the tournament. Ella Brown earned four aces, 16 kills and 21 digs, Maggie McCollough nine aces and nine digs and Lauren Bailey two aces and six digs.

Marlie Kate Maddox had six digs and Madison Stevens had five digs over the tournament. Olivia Littlefield had eight assists, two aces and two digs, all against Demopolis in the opener.