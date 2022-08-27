Prep Volleyball Roundup: Ashford, Ariton, Rehobeth win tournaments

Ashford won its tournament Saturday, winning all four matches in straight sets, including over Cottonwood in the championship.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Cottonwood and Charles Henderson in pool play then beat Emmanuel Christian in the semifinals of bracket play before taking the title over Cottonwood with a 25-20, 25-21 win.

For the tournament, Amiyah Lewis had 35 kills, four aces, four blocks, 26 digs and two assists and Kate Money had 23 kills, 10 aces and 17 digs. Emma Helms delivered 65 assists, six kills, five aces, three digs and two blocks. Emma Ard had six aces, four kills and three digs, Savannah Money had seven kills, nine digs and four blocks and Camden McArdle had nine aces and six digs. Ella Helms added four aces, three kills, nine assists and 29 digs.

Kayla Fields had three kills, four digs and two blocks, Maddy Decker had 13 digs and Carsyn McCardle four kills. Shelby Pate added four kills.

Cottonwood earns runner-up at Ashford: After an opening-match loss, Cottonwood won three straight to reach the championship of the Ashford Invitational before finishing as tournament runner-up.

The Bears lost to Ashford in the opener 25-23, 25-11 before beating Charles Henderson 25-3, 25-20 in their final pool match. They beat Charles Henderson in the bracket opener 25-17, 25-19 and followed with a 25-19, 13-25, 15-2 semifinal win over Headland before losing to Ashford in the finals 25-20, 25-21.

For the tournament, Lydia Strange earned 13 aces, 12 kills and 13 digs, Laney Strange delivered nine kills, four aces, 36 assists and three digs and Saniya Keys amassed 29 kills and 10 blocks. Chelsea Bishop had nine kills and six digs, Mischa Ward four aces and 23 digs, Marlee Allen three aces and nine digs, and Arian Davis six kills.

Headland finishes third at Ashford: Headland went 2-1 at the Ashford Invitational, taking third place out of six teams.

Headland swept pool play, beating Emmanuel Christian 25-20, 25-15 and Houston County 25-19, 25-12 to receive one of the top seeds in bracket play and advance to the semifinals. However, the Rams fell to Cottonwood 25-19, 13-25, 15-2.

For the tournament, Meryl Adams had four aces and 19 kills, Natalie Knowles had three aces, seven kills and five blocks and Liza Varnum earned seven aces and six kills. Reagan Griffin added four aces, four kills and 22 assists.

Ariton wins its tourney: Ariton won the Purple Cat Tournament on Saturday, winning all five matches it played.

The Purple Cats beat Carroll 25-5, 25-10, Geneva County 25-8, 25-16 and Highland Home 25-11, 25-14 in pool play. They beat Goshen 25-9, 25-13 in the semifinals before downing New Brockton 25-15, 25-13 in the championship match.

For the tournament, Kaydee Phillips had 39 kills, 31 digs, seven blocks and seven assists, April Munn had 28 kills and 15 blocks and Hollis Cherry delivered 71 assists. Mattie Grace Heath had 17 kills and six digs and Blair Hughes had six aces, seven kills and six digs. Nya Allen added eight aces and Caitlyn Webb three aces and 15 digs.

New Brockton finishes runner-up at Ariton: New Brockton went 4-1 and finished as the runner-up at the Ariton Purple Cat Tournament.

The Gamecocks beat Dale County 25-9, 25-8, Wicksburg 25-16, 25-9, Goshen 25-21, 25-20 and Geneva County 25-13, 25-21 before losing in the championship to Ariton 25-14, 25-13.

For the tournament, Anna Clark had 32 kills, 11 aces, three blocks and 25 digs, Samantha Peyton had five aces, 60 assists and 30 digs and Ava Elmore had 13 kills, six aces and 17 digs. In addition, AnnaLynn Hanson had nine kills and 26 digs, Aniya Barkley had six kills and nine blocks and Anna Blackmon had three aces and 19 digs.

Goshen goes 2-2 at Ariton: Goshen went 2-2 at the Ariton Tournament on Saturday, beating Wicksburg 25-20, 25-15 and Dale County 25-19, 25-23 and losing to New Brockton 25-21, 25-20 during pool play before losing to Ariton 25-9 25-13 in the bracket semifinals.

On the day, Kaci Wilkes had 12 aces, 16 kills, 17 assists and 18 digs, Jaci Rushing had four aces, four digs and 25 assists, while Jayleigh Adair had 16 kills, Mikala Mallard 15 kills and Paitin Riley 11 kills. Adair also had three blocks. Emily Hussey delivered 51 assists and three aces.

Rehobeth wins Jemison tourney: Rehobeth won its second straight tournament, taking the Panther Classic in Jemison on Saturday with five straight wins.

The Rebels (11-1) defeated West Blocton 25-11, 25-8, Billingsley 25-21, 25-15 and Chilton County 25-23, 25-14 in pool play. They beat Cornerstone Christian 25-9, 25-21 in the bracket semifinals before winning the title with a 15-25, 25-19, 15-13 win over host Jemison.

Emma Arnold earned tournament MVP honors and Peyton Hartigan, Kryslin Martin and Helen Williamson all-tournament accolades.

Arnold had 40 kills, three aces, five blocks, two assists and nine digs over the five matches. Hartigan had 11 aces, eight kills, 81 assists and 24 digs, Martin six aces, nine kills, four blocks and 19 digs and Williamson 13 aces, 33 kills, three blocks and 24 digs.

Also for Rehobeth, Carolyn Merrill had seven kills, four aces and 22 digs, Addison Benton 22 digs and two aces and McKenna Linder 18 digs and two kills. Adrianna Delgado added six kills and 14 digs. Allie Bedsole had four digs.

Houston Academy goes 2-4 at Mayor’s Cup: Houston Academy went 2-3 at the Mayor’s Cup in Montgomery on Friday and Saturday.

The Raiders lost to LAMP 25-13, 25-19 and to Class 5A, No. 2 ranked Montgomery Academy 25-22, 25-19 on Friday. They finished pool play on Saturday with a 25-16, 25-21 loss to Class 4A, No. 3 ranked Montgomery Catholic and a 25-15, 25-17 win over Carver of Montgomery. In Silver Bracket play, HA beat Alabama Christian Academy 25-21, 17-25, 15-13 before being eliminated by Class 6A, No. 7 ranked John Carroll Catholic 25-17, 25-17.

For the tournament, Carryne Chancey earned 35 kills, three aces and 39 digs, Tylaya Lingo had 17 kills and 31 digs and Abby Caldwell had three aces, six kills, 65 assists and 55 digs for HA. Whiddon Armstrong had 18 kills, two blocks and three assists, Kaleigh Heard had six kills, three assists and 21 digs. Ann Davis Sinquefield had 13 kills and 18 digs. Mary Suzan Aman had seven kills, five digs and three blocks. Onika Sukoff had 10 digs and Sophia Langford had eight digs and Makaria McGriff had four digs.

PCS goes 1-4 at Mayor’s Cup: Providence Christian went 1-4 at the Mayor’s Cup in Montgomery on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Eagles lost to Alabama Christian Academy 19-25, 25-13, 15-8 and beat Prattville 25-16, 25-15. On Saturday, they lost to Class 3A, No. 3 Prattville Christian 25-17, 25-20 and to Class 7A, No. 10 St. Paul’s 25-13, 25-6 to finish pool play. They lost in the Silver Bracket opener to LAMP 25-18, 25-20.

Ella Houston had seven aces, six kills, 63 assists and 17 digs, Olivia Bruner had 12 kills and 13 digs and Reagan Stevens had six aces, 25 kills and 22 digs. Ella Brown had four aces, 11 kills and 22 digs and Mary Beth Arnold had eight kills. Caroline Wells had five kills and four digs and Lauren Bailey had three aces and seven digs. Madison Stevens had 11 digs and Marlie Kate Maddox six digs.

Wiregrass Kings sweep East Central: The Wiregrass Kings took two matches over East Central in Trussville on Saturday, winning 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-9, 25-15, 25-12.

In the first win, Anna Waddell had 11 aces, 11 digs and two assists and Amy Sexton had nine aces and four kills and Jessie Tedder had four aces. KB Weed added two aces and 11 assists and Emma Graham had two digs.

In the other match, Becca Wise had eight aces, seven kills and two digs, Waddell had 10 kills, two aces, three digs and two blocks and Weed had three aces, 17 assists and two digs. Sexton had two aces, two kills and two digs, while Tedder had three aces and Graham two digs.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings take two: The Wiregrass Kings JV beat East Central twice on Saturday, 25-7, 25-8 and 25-14, 25-12.

In the first win, Becca Wise and Janie Waddell both had eight aces with Wise also earning two kills. Ellie Alford had six aces and Josalyn Howe three aces and four assists. Lilly Barrett had three kills and Jessie Tedder two digs.

In the second match, Wise earned seven aces and five kills and Alford had six aces. Barrett delivered five aces and three kills, while Avery Wilson had three aces and Josalyn Howe seven assists.