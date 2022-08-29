Prep Volleyball Roundup: Ashford downs Northside Methodist in four sets

Ashford defeated Northside Methodist Academy 26-24, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20 in varsity volleyball action on Monday night.

For the Yellow Jackets, Amiyah Lewis had two aces, 22 kills, two assists and five blocks, Emma Helms had 46 assists and 20 digs and Kate Money had 14 kills, two aces and 21 digs.

Also for Ashford, Kayla Fields had three digs, two assists, six blocks and three kills, Savannah Money had four kills and seven blocks. Ella Helms had 17 digs, Maddy Decker 16 digs, Camden McArdle seven digs and Shelby Pate five digs. Emma Ard added two blocks and three kills.

For the Knights, Anna Griggs had three aces, seven assists, three kills and two blocks. Mary Morgan Helms had three aces, five kills, two blocks and two digs. Rachel Gray had four kills and two aces. Lillian Slaick had two aces, five kills and four blocks. Emily Calhoun had seven kills, Karleigh Mills had two aces, five kills and Joleigh Parmer had five assists.

Wicksburg sweeps Headland: Wicksburg defeated Headland 25-21, 25-15, 25-14 on Monday.

Ella Grace Kelley earned five aces, seven kills and three digs, Bella Sellers had three aces and six kills and Emily Fells had five aces, three kills and two digs. Bella Hicks delivered three kills and 17 assists, Emily Espinoza added three kills and three blocks, while Saylah King had two kills, two assists and nine digs. Reagan Bull had three kills.

For Headland, Meryl Adams had three kills, five blocks and two digs, Reagan Griffin had three aces and two assists and Natalie Knowles had three blocks.

Ariton sweeps New Brockton: Ariton defeated New Brockton 25-21, 25-14, 25-14.

Kaydee Phillips had 13 kills and three blocks, April Munn had six kills and four blocks and Mattie Heath had six kills and three aces to lead Ariton, which also got 20 assists from Hollis Cherry.

For New Brockton, Anna Clark had eight kills, seven digs and two blocks and Samantha Payton delivered 23 assists and 11 digs. Aniya Barkley had seven kills, Angel McBay five kills and Ava Elmore five kills. Elmore also had 10 digs, while Maredith Sconyers had seven digs and Anna Blackmon six digs.

Cottonwood downs Carroll: The Bears defeated the Eagles 25-14, 25-17, 25-14.

Cottonwood's Laney Strange had two aces, four kills, eight assists and two digs, Lydia Strange had three aces and two kills, Mischa Ward had three digs and three aces, Saniya Keys had three blocks and nine kills and Chelsea Bishop had two kills.

CHHS downs Barbour County: Charles Henderson won 25-9, 25-9, 25-11.

For the Jaguars, Trinity Lockhart served on four service points with one ace and Brakiah Russell served on four points.

Wiregrass Kings downs Bethlehem (Fla.): The Wiregrass Kings defeated Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-12, 25-17, 25-11.

Becca Wise earned eight aces, nine kills and two digs, Amy Sexton had six aces, seven kills and seven digs, Emma Graham had six aces and three digs. KB Weed delivered 25 assists and three digs, while Anna Waddell had a team-high 11 kills plus three aces and five digs. Jessie Tedder and Joycelyn Andrews both had three digs and Lily Barrett two digs.

Junior Varsity

Bears win: Cottonwood rallied to defeat Carroll 21-25, 25-14, 15-12 as Abigal Kim had four aces and eight kills, Kesha Anglin had two aces and seven assists, Kennedy Lewis had six aces and three kills and Xio Birdsall had two kills.

NMA wins: Northside Methodist defeated Ashford 29-27, 25-20 as Addy Barfield had two assists and two kills, Edy Ezell had six assists, Addie Forrester had eight kills and two blocks and Dana Cool had four kills.

Headland downs Wicksburg: The Rams won 25-13, 25-18.

For Headland, Kiley Jenkins had two aces, three assists and two kills, Carrigan Blaha two aces and six assists and Kit Quinlivan had three aces and two kills.

For the Panthers, Ellie Cox had one kills and two aces and Chloe Joyner had three aces.

Ariton wins: Ariton defeated New Brockton 25-6, 14-25, 16-14.

Wiregrass Kings down Bethlehem (Fla.): The Wiregrass Kings beat Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-8, 25-11.

Jane Waddell had eight aces, seven kills and three digs, Becca Wise had seven aces, two kills and two blocks and Josalyn Howe had seven assists. Lily Barrett added two aces and two kills and Avery Wilson had three aces.

Trojans down Jaguars: Charles Henderson defeated Barbour County 25-22, 29-25.

For the Jaguars, Kaylie McLeod, Zoi Grubbs and Tiana Boykins each served on three service points with one ace.

Junior High

Opp drops two: The Bobcats fell to Dauphin 25-15, 25-13 and to Geneva 25-12, 25-22.

For Opp against Dauphin, Abree Kelley had two kills and three assists, Rylie Kate Trash had four assists and five digs and Stella Carnley had five digs.

Against Geneva, Trash had three aces, two assists and four digs and Sassy Perry had three aces and eight digs.

Knights down Yellow Jackets: Northside Methodist defeated Ashford 25-7, 25-18 as Shann Alvord had 12 aces and four kills and Ali Scott and Makenzie Foy had two aces each.

Headland defeats Wicksburg: The Rams defeated the Panthers 25-21, 25-22 15-8.

Anna Blakenship led Headland with six aces and four kills, while Lola Jenkins had five aces and four kill and Kiley Taylor had four aces and four assists.

For Wicksburg, Shelby Medlen and Reese Strickland each had two kills, Mallory Marchman had four aces, Claire Bennett had five aces and three assists plus Scarlett Smith and Addison Tolbert each had two aces.

Ariton wins: Ariton defeated New Brockton 23-25, 25-10, 15-3.