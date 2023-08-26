Ashford won all five of its matches on Saturday to win the Rehobeth Classic volleyball tournament at the Rehobeth High gym, capping the event with a comeback win in the finals over the host Rebels.

The Yellow Jackets captured the title with an 18-25, 25-10, 15-8 win over Rehobeth. They won three matches in pool play, beating Cottonwood 25-18, 25-11, Dothan 25-17, 25-18 and Northside Methodist 25-19, 11-25, 15-12 before winning a semifinal match over Andalusia 25-19, 25-17.

Amiyah Lewis, who was named the tournament MVP, earned 76 kills, 22 digs, three blocks and two aces. Emma Helms delivered 103 assists, 14 aces, three kills and two blocks and Carsyn McArdle had eight aces and 34 digs. Ella Helms had 43 digs and eight assists.

Also for Ashford, Olivia Dodson had 17 kills, Kayla Fields had 12 kills and six blocks, Jalissiah Jackson had three kills and four blocks and Loren Beth Ingalls had 13 digs.

Emma Helms and McArdle were named to the all-tournament team.

Rehobeth finishes as runner-up: Rehobeth went 4-1 at its tournament, losing the championship match to Ashford.

The Rebels beat Slocomb 25-12, 20-25, 15-3, Andalusia 25-20. 25-9 and Pleasant Home 16-25, 25-13, 15-12 in pool play. They beat Northside Methodist 27-29, 25-20, 15-9 in the bracket semifinals before falling to Ashford in the finals, 18-25, 25-10, 15-8.

Kerigan Freeman earned 20 aces, 15 kills, 15 assists, five digs and two blocks during the day, Kryslin Lane amassed 43 kills, seven blocks and 54 digs and Helen Williamson contributed 28 kills, 10 aces and 37 digs.

Emerson Trotter delivered 50 assists and nine digs and Emily Arnold 42 assists. Carolyn Merrill had 18 kills, five aces and 44 digs, Jessa Buker four aces and 19 digs, Karaline Faulk 12 kills, five blocks and three digs and Payton Goodin four kills and five digs.

Lane and Williamson earned all-tournament honors.

Northside Methodist goes 2-2: The Knights defeated Dothan 25-21, 25-20 and Cottonwood 25-21, 25-18 and lost to Ashford 25-19, 11-25, 15-12 in pool play before losing to Rehobeth 27-29, 25-20, 15-9 in the bracket semifinals.

On the day, Emilee Quintero delivered 78 assists, eight kills, three aces, three blocks and 25 digs, Joleigh Parmer earned 18 kills, 10 blocks and 32 digs and Mary Morgan Helms amassed 27 kills, three aces, two blocks and 20 digs.

Karleigh Mills had 30 kills, four aces and 18 blocks, Dana Cool had 20 kills, four aces, eight blocks, two assists and 16 digs, while Rachel Gray had seven aces, two assists and 48 digs and Lillian Slaick had 13 kills and 10 blocks.

Parmer and Helms were named to the all-tournament team.

Cottonwood goes 1-2: Cottonwood went 1-2 at the tournament. The Bears lost to Ashford 25-18, 25-11 and Northside Methodist 25-21, 25-18 before beating Dothan 25-21, 23-25, 18-16.

Laney Strange earned all-tournament team honors for Cottonwood.

Dothan goes 0-3: Dothan lost all three tournament games, losing all three close. The Wolves lost to Northside Methodist 25-21, 25-20, Ashford 25-17, 25-18 and Cottonwood 25-21, 23-25, 18-16.

Brantlee McCarthy earned all-tournament team honors for Dothan.

Slocomb goes 0-3: Slocomb went 0-3, but won two sets during the tournament.

The RedTops lost to Rehobeth 25-12, 20-25, 15-3, Pleasant Home 19-25, 25-23, 15-11 and Andalusia 25-23, 25-13.

Avery Havas earned all-tournament team honors for Slocomb.

Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament

Opp wins at Kinston: Opp won the annual Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament for the fourth time in seven years.

The Bobcats won the finals over the host Kinston Bulldogs 25-17, 25-18. Opp beat Geneva 25-15, 19-25, 15-13 in the semifinals.

In pool play, Opp beat Geneva 25-18, 25-20, Straughn 25-18, 25-18 and Brantley 25-8, 25-21.

For the tournament, Carreline Spears earned 11 aces, 29 kills and 30 assists, while Madi Wilson had nine aces and 37 assists and Amaya Womack 16 kills. Cuba Wiggins amassed 14 kills and eight digs, Shelby Greenacre three aces and 36 digs and Megan Pinson 49 digs.

Geneva finishes runner-up: Geneva finished as the Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament runner-up, going 3-2 overall.

During pool play, the Panthers beat Straughn 25-23, 25-13 and Brantley 25-18, 25-23 and lost to Opp 25-18, 25-20. They beat New Brockton in the semifinals 25-14, 20-25, 16-14 and lost to Opp 25-14, 20-25, 16-14 in the finals.

In five matches on the day, Hayden Howell earned 15 aces, 16 kills, 40 assists and 26 digs and RayAnna Ausley amassed 35 kills, three aces, 14 assists and 28 digs. Aubrey Simon finished with seven kills and 10 blocks and Quin Barnett with 14 kills and four blocks. Riley Beckerich had four aces and 27 digs, while Jayda Cox had 13 kills and Aubrey Wilks nine kills. Aubree Lamb had 54 digs and Taylor Perry 15 digs.

New Brockton goes 3-1: New Brockton went 3-1 at the Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament, reaching the tournament semifinals.

The Gamecocks beat Kinston, Zion Chapel and Goshen in pool play before losing to Geneva 25-14, 20-25, 16-14 in the semifinals.

In four matches, Kirstyn Ramirez earned 16 aces, 11 kills and seven digs, Samantha Payton amassed five aces, 39 assists, three kills and 12 digs and Aniya Barkley had 14 kills and three aces. Annalynn Hanson finished with nine kills, four aces and 24 digs, Anna Blackmon eight aces and 11 digs and Maredith Sconyers four kills and four digs. Samantha Siniard and Courtney Keith both had five digs.

On Thursday, New Brockton fell to Geneva in a regular-season match, 27-25, 25-15, 25-13.

Barkley had five kills and two aces, Ramirez four aces and Sconyers two aces. Payton delivered seven assists, while Blackmon had seven digs, Hanson six digs and Ava Elmore five digs.

Goshen goes 1-2: Goshen went 1-2 at Amelia Rhoades Tournament, beating Zion Chapel 23-25, 25-20, 17-15 and losing to Kinston 25-21, 25-18 and to New Brockton 28-26, 25-21 during pool play.

In the win over Zion Chapel, Alyssa Pippins earned six kills and three aces, Alyssa Sparks four aces and Paitin Riley four kills, while Emily Hussey had 19 digs.

In the loss to Kinston, Riley had four aces and MiKayla Mallard four kills. Versus New Brockton, Pippins had four aces and four kills and Hussey eight digs.

Juanita Boddie Tournament

Enterprise goes 2-2: Enterprise went 2-2 at the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover this weekend.

On Friday, the Class 7A third-ranked Wildcats beat Seckinger (Ga.) 25-16, 25-17 and Priceville 25-15, 25-10. On Saturday, they lost the last pool play match to Class 5A top-ranked Arab 14-25, 25-20, 15-12 and lost the Gold Bracket opener to St. Paul’s 25-23, 25-21.

For the tournament, Jadyn Britton had a 34 kills plus 11 digs, while Abigail Wiggins had 18 kills plus 10 digs. Alivia Freeman had a 15 kills and 17 blocks. Virginia Townsend had a team-high six aces plus 10 digs. Heather Holtz delivered 69 assists and also had 13 kills, seven blocks and four aces. Morgan Williams had 13 kills and Karis Snell 12 digs.

EHS JV goes 2-2: Enterprise’s junior varsity team beat Priceville 25-11, 25-16 and Thompson 14-25, 14-25, 25-19, 15-13 and lost to Arab 25-15, 25-20 in pool play before losing in the opening round of the Gold Bracket to Chelsea 17-25, 25-12, 16-14.

Qortney Bell had six kills and 13 blocks, Hannah Napoli 10 kills, 10 aces and 11 digs and Maryah Gordon 12 aces and five kills. Lauren Kinney delivered 46 assists and six digs. Reagan Minks had eight kills and Delcy Harrison and Hayley Cruz four kills each. Ella Blackstock added six digs.

Yellow Jacket Invitational

Wiregrass Kings finish third: The Wiregrass Kings finished third at Saturday’s Yellow Jacket Invitational in Vernon, Fla.

The Kings finished with a 2-1 record, losing to eventual tournament champion Walton in the opener and beating Vernon and Bethlehem. The Kings lost to Walton 19-25, 25-21, 11-25, 25-19, 15-5 before defeating Vernon 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 and then taking the third-place match over Bethlehem 25-22, 25-15 in a match coaches agreed to make best of three.

For the tournament, Amy Sexton earned 12 aces and 12 kills, Becca Wise had 12 kills, five aces and two blocks and Anna Ryan Sharp had 15 kills. Lily Barrett had 10 aces and seven kills, Janie Waddell had 10 kills and two aces and Jessie Tedder five aces and two assists. Emily Fells had four aces. KB Weed delivered 44 assists and three kills and Josalyn Howe distributed 12 assists.

G.W. Long wins PCS JV Tournament

G.W. Long won the 17th Annual Providence Christian Junior Varsity Tournament on Saturday, winning all five of its matches.

The Rebels beat Eufaula 25-12, 25-20, Ashford 25-7, 25-9, Houston Academy 25-22, 25-23 in pool play before beating Providence Christian in the semifinals 25-15, 25-18 and Houston Academy in the championship 17-25, 25-18, 15-9.

On the day, Kaylie Foster earned 28 kills and 54 assists, Brooklyn Head 16 kills and eight aces and Emma Dyson 24 kills and four aces. Hadley McCall had 11 kills and Kloee Sewell three kills. Kennedy Robertson had six kills and Irinee Gomez three kills. Abby Dyson delivered 28 assists.

HA finishes runner-up: Houston Academy finished runner-up at the PCS JV Tournament.

The Raiders beat Ashford 25-14, 25-8 and Eufaula 25-11, 25-15 and lost to G.W. Long in pool play 25-21, 25-15, finishing as pool runner-up.

They beat Northside Methodist in the semifinals 28-26, 19-25, 17-15 before losing in the finals to G.W. Long 17-25, 25-18, 15-9.

NMA falls in semifinals: Northside Methodist went 3-1 and lost in the semifinals at the PCS JV Tournament.

The Knights beat Providence Christian 25-18, 25-15, Carroll 25-12, 25-9 and Wicksburg 25-15, 25-10 to win Pool A. NMA then lost in the semifinals to Houston Academy 28-26, 19-25, 17-15.

Shannon Alvord earned 23 kills, 27 blocks and 15 digs, Ali Scott 19 kills, seven blocks, six aces and 12 digs and Mary Claire Morgan 14 kills, 10 aces and three blocks. Addie Barfield delivered 24 assists, four aces, eight digs and three kills and Alyssa Turner had 11 assists, 14 aces and eight digs.

Reagon Horne had seven kills and nine blocks and Reese Reneau had three kills, five blocks and three digs and Makenzie Foy had five aces and four digs. Libby Miller added 10 digs, Riley Andrews five digs and Maddie Foy five assists.

Providence goes 2-2: Providence Christian went 2-2 at its tournament, reaching the semifinals.

The Eagles lost to Northside Methodist 25-18, 25-15 and beat Wicksburg 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 and Carroll 25-16, 25-8 in pool play. They then lost to G.W. Long in the semifinals 25-15, 25-19.

Carlee Smith earned 17 kills, six aces and 25 digs, Anne McClintock nine kills and seven solo blocks and Laura Faulk nine aces, 47 assists and nine digs. Leighton Frazier had nine aces, 11 kills and 27 digs and Jane Claire Mobley eight kills and six digs.

Addison Russ amassed 76 digs, while Abby Bancroft had four aces and eight digs. Gracie Johnston had four aces, Hadley Wade four digs and Alyse Deer three digs.