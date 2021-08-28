Prep volleyball roundup: Dothan wins Ariton tourney

In the second match, Waddell had a team-high seven kills plus nine digs, Harper Bray had three kills and five digs. Edwards had team highs of eight assists and 14 digs. Sharp had 10 digs and two kills. Sexton had five digs and two digs, Jocelyn Andrews four digs and Weed three digs.

Junior High

Providence wins tourney: The Providence Christian junior high team won the 9th Annual Carroll Junior High Volleyball Tournament.

Providence defeated Carroll 25-21, 14-25, 15-7, Ashford 25-17, 14-25, 15-10, Houston Academy 25-14, 25-23 and won in the championship match over Rehobeth, 25-12, 25-17.

In the win over Carroll, Lauren Bailey had three aces and one dig, Reese Colbert had one ace, Ella Atkinson had two aces and one kill, Sadie Wilkes had two kills, Clara Reese Mixson had one ace and Abby Bancroft had one ace.

In the win over Ashford, Haisten Grace Price had eight aces, Gracie Johnston had one dig, Dantzler Dowling had two kills, Bancroft had two aces, Bailey had two aces and two kills and Wilkes had one kill.