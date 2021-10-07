Prep Volleyball Roundup: Enterprise beats G.W. Long to continue recent surge

Class 7A, No. 9 ranked Enterprise continued its torrid stretch, winning for the 25th time in the last 28 outings, with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-22 victory over Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long in high school volleyball action Thursday afternoon at the Enterprise gym.
Enterprise is now 29-7. G.W Long fell to 28-6 with four of the losses to the Wildcats.
Leading Enterprise were Jaydn Britton, Heather Holtz and Hannah Chang. Britton had a team-high 14 kills and also had eight digs. Holtz delivered a team-high 24 assists and nine digs. Chang earned a team-high eight blocks and also had two kills.
Taylor Danford added nine kills and Zationna Horne had five blocks and two kills. Also for Enterprise, Kayden Taylor had seven digs, Lily Rhoades two aces and Abigail Wiggins two kills.
For G.W. Long, Breana Henning and Emma Claire Long had eight kills each with Henning also earning 10 digs and four aces and Long nine digs. Makenna Long had 22 assists and two aces and Ally Whitehead had four blocks. Emmaline Hughes earned 11 digs and Maleah Long had two kills and two blocks.
Providence splits: Providence Christian gained a split during a tri-match Thursday in Montgomery, beating Prattville 25-14, 25-18 and falling to Class 3A No. 2 ranked Trinity 25-9, 21-25, 15-5.
In the win over Prattville, Ella Houston delivered 15 assists, two aces and two digs and Megan Stewart had a team-high five kills for PCS. Vivian Crump had four kills and two digs and Olivia Bruner had three kills, two aces and a team-high four digs. Lucy Griffin and Scout Smith also had three kills.
Reagan Stevens also had two kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan had three digs and two assists and Maggie McCollough had two aces. Marlie Kate Maddox and Madison Stevens had two digs each.
Against Trinity, Houston had 14 assists and three digs, while Stewart had five kills and two digs. Crump, Bruner and Griffin all had four kills. O’Bryan had 13 digs and Crump and McCollough had six digs each. McCollough also had two assists.
Houston Academy downs Dothan: Houston Academy defeated Dothan 25-10, 25-18, 25-21 in high school volleyball action on Thursday at the Dothan gym.
Leading Houston Academy were Abby Caldwell with 31 assists and 15 digs, Mary Suzan Aman with 12 kills and six blocks and Carryne Chancey with 11 kills, six aces and three digs.
Rachel Watson had five kills and three digs and Tylaya Lingo had four kills and two blocks. Marley Conner had eight digs, Melisa Man had seven digs and Ann Davis Sinquefield four digs. Jaylee Strickland added three kills and two blocks.
For Dothan, Zaele Curry had five kills, three blocks, two aces and two digs and Kayla Hill had seven blocks and two kills. Kamri White earned five blocks, two kills and two digs and Arianah Lomnick three kills and 10 digs.
Mattie Dodson had a team-high 16 digs plus three assists and Amara Menefee had four kills and two blocks. Lauren Yu distributed five assists, while Ella Wood and Hadley Williams had four assists each. Peyton Preston had three blocks and Kayden Martin three digs.
Charles Henderson beats Carroll: Charles Henderson defeated Carroll 25-23, 13-25, 25-18, 26-24, improving to 15-9 on the season.
Madison Stewart paced CHHS with 26 kills and nine digs. Kelci Hicks had nine kills and five digs, while Olivia Kirkpatrick had 18 assists and four digs and Hannah Sparrow 12 assists, two aces, two kills and eight digs.
Slocomb splits: Slocomb split a tri-match, losing to Brantley 25-23, 25-21 and beating Geneva 25-21, 25-22.
In the win over Geneva, Laney Thomas had 30 assists and three aces, Faith Brookshire had eight kills, three blocks and 11 digs and Chesnee Aplin had eight kills and six digs. Also for Slocomb, Shelby Hagler had three kills and five digs, Arianna Knox had six kills and five blocks and Cieara Baker had five kills and seven digs.
Against Brantley, Baker had two kills, two blocks and 12 digs, Knox had four blocks and two kills and Aplin had two aces and nine digs. Brookshire added three kills and two blocks and Thomas six digs.
Geneva splits: Geneva defeated Brantley 25-23, 25-17 and lost to Slocomb 25-21, 25-22 on Thursday.
In the win over Brantley, RayAnna Ausley had 13 kills and five digs, Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had seven kills, two aces and four digs and Cheyenne Hammock delivered 21 assists. Aubree Lamb added six digs.
In the loss to Slocomb, Ella Dale had three aces and three digs, Kemmerlin three kills and two blocks and Ausley eight digs.
Ariton wins two: Ariton defeated New Brockton 25-15, 25-14 and Dale County 25-22, 25-11 in a tri-match Thursday, improving to 20-6 on the season.
For the day, Kaydee Phillips had 21 kills, three blocks and nine digs, Hollis Cherry had 31 assists, Blair Hughes had 10 kills and Molly Kate Simmons 14 digs.
Opp beats Pike County: Opp defeated Pike County in a Class 3A, Area 4 contest Thursday, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14.
Haylei Henegan and Alli Butler led Opp (4-18, 3-3). Henegan earned five aces, nine assists and 14 digs and Alli Butler delivered 10 kills, two aces and 12 digs. Brittany Strickland added three aces and nine digs and Megan Pinson chipped in two aces, two kills and 11 digs.
Kinston defeats Samson: Kinston defeated Samson 25-7, 25-20, 25-13. No details were available on Thursday night.
Wiregrass Kings down ACA: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Abbeville Christian 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18 on Thursday.
Anna Waddell led the Kings with a team-high 19 kills, a co-team high four aces plus four assists, eight digs and two blocks. Amy Sexton followed with 13 kills, a co-team high four aces and 11 digs. Anna Ryan Sharp had a team-high 22 digs plus eight kills.
Emily Edwards had a team-high 32 assists plus 19 digs and two aces for the Kings. Joycelyn Andrews had three aces, six digs and three assists. Harper Bray had two blocks and four digs and Jessie Tedder had three digs.
Junior Varsity
Dothan rallies past HA: Dothan rallied to beat Houston Academy, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10.
Maggie Benton had five kills, two aces, three digs and a block and Jayda Blackmon had five kills, two aces and two digs to lead Dothan. Kamyilah Thomas had three kills and five blocks. Aaliyah Taylor added two kills. Sara Harris had 13 digs, Marah Delgado nine digs and Lindsey Bright had six digs and four assists. Brielle Pannell added five assists and two digs.
For HA (24-5), Avery Havas had five kills and three digs, Kaleigh Heard four kills and two digs and Haley Trawick four kills. Sofia Langford delivered 12 assists and Molly Rutland six assists and two aces. Nadia Butts and Mallory Magrino both had five digs and Emily Adams had four digs. Makaria McGriff and Emily Maddox had two kills each.
Opp finishes on win: Opp’s JV finished the season with a 7-7 record after sweeping Pike County in two sets.
Brooke Butler had 12 aces and Madi Wilson had seven assists, while Lexi Bush had an ace, a kill and a dig.
Kinston finishes on win: Kinston’s JV team finished the season with a 25-11, 25-7 win to finish the season 8-5. No details were available on Thursday’s match.
Wiregrass Kings rallies over ACA: The Wiregrass Kings JV team rallied to beat Abbeville Christian 21-25, 25-13, 15-4.
Amy Sexton had a team-high 10 kills and four aces plus three digs for the Kings. Ella Carlson had eight kills, Anna Ryan Sharp six kills, two aces and a team-high seven digs and KB Weed had 22 assists and two aces. Joycelyn Andrews added three aces, two kills and six digs. Becca Wise chipped in three aces and two kills and Lily Barrett added five digs.
Middle School
Kings fall to ACA: The Wiregrass Kings lost to Abbeville Christian on Thursday 25-9, 25-11.
Lily Barrett had a team-high three aces and a co-team had four digs for the Kings. Jayla Solomon also had a co-team four digs. Josalyn Howe had two aces and Emma Schulman and Sophie Oswalt both had two digs.