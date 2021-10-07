Prep Volleyball Roundup: Enterprise beats G.W. Long to continue recent surge

In the win over Prattville, Ella Houston delivered 15 assists, two aces and two digs and Megan Stewart had a team-high five kills for PCS. Vivian Crump had four kills and two digs and Olivia Bruner had three kills, two aces and a team-high four digs. Lucy Griffin and Scout Smith also had three kills.

Reagan Stevens also had two kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan had three digs and two assists and Maggie McCollough had two aces. Marlie Kate Maddox and Madison Stevens had two digs each.

Against Trinity, Houston had 14 assists and three digs, while Stewart had five kills and two digs. Crump, Bruner and Griffin all had four kills. O’Bryan had 13 digs and Crump and McCollough had six digs each. McCollough also had two assists.

Houston Academy downs Dothan: Houston Academy defeated Dothan 25-10, 25-18, 25-21 in high school volleyball action on Thursday at the Dothan gym.

Leading Houston Academy were Abby Caldwell with 31 assists and 15 digs, Mary Suzan Aman with 12 kills and six blocks and Carryne Chancey with 11 kills, six aces and three digs.