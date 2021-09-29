Prep Volleyball Roundup: Enterprise defeats Dothan

Enterprise defeated Dothan 25-6, 25-13, 25-7 on Wednesday afternoon to finish the regular season undefeated in Class 7A, Area 3 play at 6-0.

Jadyn Britton had team-highs of five aces and eight kills plus five digs to lead EHS. Heather Holtz had four aces and 22 assists and Hannah Change had five kills and three blocks. Taylor Danford had six kills, Kayden Taylor three aces and Zationna Horne two blocks. Lily Rhoades had a team-high six digs.

For Dothan, Zaele Curry had three kills and three blocks. Hadley Williams had three assists and Lauren Yu two assists, while Kayla Hill had two blocks. Mattie Dodson had nine digs and Kayden Martin and Arianah Lomnick had three digs each. Yu added two assists.

Eufaula falls to Opelika: Eufaula won the first two sets, but Opelika rallied for the win and also clinch the Class 6A, Area 4 title with a 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-8 comeback victory.

For Eufaula, Fantasia Jackson earned four aces, four kills, 10 assists and six digs and Jordan Ward five kills and five blocks. Colby Ellis contributed four aces and 13 digs and Kyla Richardson two kills and nine digs.

