PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise downs Houston Academy

Enterprise defeated Houston Academy in high school volleyball action Tuesday, taking a 25-14, 25-8, 25-10 win at the HA campus.

Abigail Wiggins earned seven aces, four kills and three aces and Jadyn Britton had a team-high seven kills, while Heather Holtz delivered 15 assists, five blocks and two aces to lead EHS. Alivia Freeman had a team-high seven blocks and Lily Rhoades had 14 digs. Taylor Danford had two kills and four digs and Katie Warren had three assists.

Providence Christian sweeps Headland: Providence Christian rebounded from a Monday loss to Houston Academy with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-15 win over Headland in a Class 5A, Area 3 match.

Ella Brown earned a team high with nine aces and six kills and added eight digs to pace PCS. Ella Houston had five aces and nine assists, Olivia Bruner had five kills, four aces and 10 digs and Madison Stevens had three aces and six digs. Olivia Littlefield had seven assists and Lauren Bailey had two aces and three digs

Maggie McCollough had four digs, while Marlie Kate Maddox and Sydney Gallarado two digs. Melanie Threatt and Elizabeth Ann Ingram both had two kills and Threat added two solo blocks and Ingram one solo block and one block assist.

For the Raiders, Carryne Chancey had eight kills and seven digs and Abby Caldwell had 10 assists and seven digs. Mary Suzan Aman had three kills, two aces and six digs. Tylaya Lingo had seven digs, Kaleigh Heard six digs and Ann Davis Sinquefield four digs. Whiddon Armstrong added two assists.

Rehobeth rallies past Ashford: Rehobeth fell behind two sets to Ashford, but rallied to win the match, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-10 on Tuesday.

Helen Williamson led Rehobeth with 13 kills, three aces, four blocks and 14 digs, while Kryslin Martin had 13 kills, three blocks and 15 digs and Peyton Hartigan 39 assists, five kills, three aces and 10 digs.

Also for the Rebels, Emma Arnold had 10 kills, two aces and five digs, Carolyn Merrill had five kills, two aces and 23 digs and Addison Benton had three assists and 14 digs. McKenna Linder had two aces and nine digs and Adriana Delgado had two kills and seven digs.

For Ashford, Emma Helms delivered 44 assists, four aces, three kills, 13 digs and two blocks, while Amiyah Lewis knocked down 25 kills, four blocks and had 14 digs. Kate Money had nine kills, two aces and 21 digs and Savannah Money had three kills, nine blocks and three digs.

Emma Ard added four kills and two digs, Kayla Field had three kills and four blocks for Ashford, while Maddy Decker had two kills and 16 digs and Camden McArdle had 15 digs and two assists.

G.W. Long wins two: G.W. Long defeated Dothan 25-17, 27-25 and Jeff Davis 25-15, 25-7.

For the day, Emma Claire Long earned 12 kills, three aces and four digs, Miranda Smith delivered 13 kills, two aces and two blocks and Sawyer Hughes dished out 30 assists for G.W. Long. Ally Whitehead added five kills and six digs, Ainsley Watts had four aces and eight digs and Carlie Davis earned eight aces.

Dothan sweeps Jeff Davis: Dothan swept Jeff Davis 25-18, 25-15, 25-8 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Zaele Curry had eight kills, Amara Menefee seven kills, Isabella Doughtery six kills and Peyton Preston five kills for DHS. Lauren Yu had 15 assists, four aces and two kills and Ella Wood had 12 assists and two aces. Marah Delgado had four aces, seven digs and two assists. Brielle Pannell had two aces and three blocks and Kayden Martin added five digs.

G.W. Long downs Dothan: G.W. Long defeated Dothan 25-13, 27-25.

For Dothan, Ella Wood had seven assists and five digs, Zaele Curry had four kills and two digs and Laura Yu had two kills, five assists and three digs. Peyton Preston had two aces and four blocks. Marah Delgado had two aces and nine digs. Amara Menefee had two kills and four digs and Isabella Doughtery had three kills.

Emmanuel Christian beats CHHS: Emmanuel Christian defeated Charles Henderson 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24.

Kalyn Brown had eight kills and four aces, Lilly Stewart had six kills and five aces and Katie Robbins six kills and two aces to lead ECS. Ella Rodgers had 15 assists and three aces and Emma Brannon had two aces and four digs.

Ariton sweeps Eufaula: Kaydee Phillips had 22 kills, seven digs and two blocks, Blair Hughes had seven kills and five digs and April Munn six kills and eight blocks to lead Ariton.

Hollis Cherry earned 32 assists and Nya Allen, Reese Peters and Mattie Grace Heath all had five digs each for the Purple Cats.

For Eufaula, Kyla Richardson had eight kills, three blocks and three digs and Colby Ellis had nine blocks, eight digs, two kills and two assists. Tyonna Respress added 12 assists and five digs.

New Brockton downs Zion Chapel: New Brockton defeated Zion Chapel 25-19, 25-13, 25-19.

Anna Clark earned five aces, three kills and five digs, Madison Jones had three aces and three digs and Samantha Payton had 13 assists and seven digs to lead New Brockton.

AnnaLynn Hanson had four aces, five digs and two kills, Ava Elmore had four aces and Angel McBay had three kills. Anna Blackmon added five digs and Aniya Barkley chipped in two kills.

Goshen falls to Andalusia: Goshen lost to Andalusia 25-16, 25-7, 25-13.

Kaci Wilkes had seven kills, four assists and six digs, Mikala Mallard three kills and Jaci Rushing seven assists and three digs. Emily Hussey had 14 digs.

Opp losses to Straughn: Opp fell to Straughn 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

For Opp, Brooke Moseley had two aces, 11 assists and 13 digs, while Brooke Butler had two aces and nine digs. Amiya Thompson had three kills and Ada Blackstock and Haylei Henegan had two kills each with Blackstock also earning nine digs and Henegan eight digs. Megan Pinson had 17 digs and Cuba Wiggins had two blocks.

Wiregrass teams defeats Altha (Fla.): The Wiregrass Kings defeated Altha (Fla.) 25-14, 25-19, 25-18.

Becca Wise earned six kills, five ace sand two assists, two blocks and two digs, while Amy Sexton had six kills, three aces and five digs and Anna Waddell had 21 kills, three aces, four blocks and three digs to lead the Kings. KB Weed delivered 24 assists and six digs, Emma Graham had three kills and three digs and Joycelyn Andrews had two digs.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise edges HA: Enterprise edged Houston Academy 18-25, 25-18, 15-12.

For Enterprise, Virginia Townsend earned seven aces, three kills, four digs and two blocks, Karsyn Hamm had four aces, a team-high 11 kills and Izzy Bryant had two kills, a team-high 11 assists and four digs. Lee Lott had two kills, six assists and a team-high five digs. Lily Stracener had four digs and Haley Keel two blocks.

For Houston Academy, Molly Rutland had four aces, three kills, nine assists and two digs and Millie Gay had seven kills and two digs. Emma King Armstrong had and Emily Maddox both had three aces with Armstrong adding two kills and Maddox two digs.

Both Rosemary Clark and Emily Adams had three kills each for HA with Adams adding three digs and Clark two digs. Mallory Magrino had five digs and Louisa Faulk two digs.

Dothan downs Jeff Davis: Dothan defeated Jeff Davis 25-3, 25-8.

Lindsey Bright had five aces and four assists, Catherine Farmer had four aces and three assists and Haley Trawick had four kills and Maggie Benton three kills for DHS. Lillian Shaughnessy, Mia Mercado and Brealynn Napier added two aces each.

Emmanuel Christian defeats CHHS: Emmanuel Christian defeated Charles Henderson 28-26, 25-16.

Lizzie Stewart had nine aces, Ansley Reed five aces and five assists and Bryleigh Buchanan two aces for ECS. Josey Sorrells had two kills and Jordan Evans added two digs.

Providence sweeps Headland: Providence Christian defeated Headland 25-14, 25-21.

Kaitlyn Russ had two aces and nine digs, Haisten Grace Price had two aces and four digs and Ella Atkinson had four kills for PCS. Dantzler Dowling and Selah Kuwahara both had two kills. Reese Colbert had 22 digs and Maddie Claire McNeil had seven digs. Rylie Spence added seven assists and nine digs.

Ariton downs Eufaula: Ariton defeated Eufaula 25-10, 25-12. No details were provided.

Opp falls to Straughn: Opp lost to Straughn 21-25, 25-17, 15-13.

Madi Wilson had four aces and 11 assists, Carreline Spears five kills and 14 digs and Shelby Greeancre and Crislyn Birge both had 11 digs.

Wiregrass Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Altha (Fla.) 25-6, 25-18.

Becca Wise earned seven aces, five kills and three digs and Lily Barrett had five kills and three aces for the Kings. Josalyn Howe had seven assists. Janie Waddell had five aces, two kills and two digs.

Junior High

Northside Methodist wins two: Northside Methodist defeated Cottonwood 25-10, 23-25, 15-4 and Houston County 25-19, 25-18 on Tuesday.

Against Cottonwood, Shannon Alvord had six aces and three kills, Libby Miller earned five aces and Jenna Forrester had two aces and two kills.

Against Houston County, Forrester earned nine aces.

Providence Christian falls to Headland: Providence fell to Headland 18-25, 25-23, 15-12.

For PCS, Laura Faulk had eight aces, six assists, three kills and three digs, Addison Russ had six aces and four digs and Abby Bancroft had four kills and two digs. Belle Ann Youngblood added four digs.

Dothan Prep wins two: Dothan Prep Academy Junior High defeated Rehobeth 17-25, 25-18, 15-10 and D.A. Smith 27-25, 25-23 on Monday night. No other details were provided.

Opp falls to Straughn: Opp lost to Straughn 25-20, 16-25, 19-17.

Rylie Kate Thrash had 13 kills and three digs and Sassy Perry had four digs.