PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise goes 3-1 at Gulf Shores; G.W. Long runner-up at Dothan

Class 7A No. 2 ranked Enterprise went 3-1, losing in the first round of the Gold Bracket at the Shrimp Fest Tournament in Gulf Shores this weekend.

The Wildcats (37-7) beat Good Hope 25-17, 25-14, Arab 25-23, 25-21 and Pelham 21-25, 25-17, 16-14 before losing to Bob Jones 13-25, 25-23, 15-5.

For the tournament, Jaydn Britton earned 33 kills and Abigail Wiggins 28 kills. Alivia Freeman finished with 17 kills and four blocks and Morgan Williams collected 14 kills and four blocks. Taylor Danford amassed 13 kills, three blocks and 33 digs.

Heather Holtz delivered 67 assists, five aces and 29 digs, while Lily Rhoades had 35 digs and three aces. Katie Warren had four aces and Karis Snell three aces.

Providence goes 0-4: Providence Christian went 0-4 at the Gulf Shores’ Shrimp Fest Tournament over the weekend.

The Eagles lost to Albertville 25-15, 25-21, to Faith Academy 25-14, 25-21, Guntersville 25-19, 25-21 in pool play then lost to James Clemens in bracket play 27-25, 22-25, 19-17.

Reagan Stevens earned 37 kills, six kills and 27 digs, Ella Houston delivered 56 assists, four aces, seven kills and nine digs and Olivia Bruner had 14 kills, two aces and 14 digs for PCS. Ella Brown had 10 kills, two aces and 23 digs, Maggie McCollough collected five aces and four digs.

Madison Stevens had 24 digs, Lauren Bailey 12 digs and Marlie Kate Maddox seven digs and Caroline Wells added four kills, Melanie Threatt three kills and four solo blocks and Elizabeth Ann Ingram had two kills and three solo blocks.

G.W. Long finishes runner-up at Wolfpack Tournament

G.W. Long finished as the runner-up at the 3rd Annual Wolfpack Tournament hosted by Dothan on Saturday.

The Class 2A, No. 6 ranked Rebels went 2-2 in pool play, finishing in a second-place tie with Andalusia and Geneva, but won a tiebreaker off winning a set against Houston Academy to advance to the Gold Bracket.

In the Gold Bracket, the Rebels edged rival Ariton 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 and beat Houston Academy 25-10, 20-25, 15-11 before losing in the finals 25-23, 25-22 to Pike Road, a Class 6A program that is now 29-10 on the season.

In pool play, G.W. Long (23-9) lost to Andalusia 18-25, 25-20, 15-7, beat Wicksburg 25-14, 25-16, lost to Houston Academy 25-23, 23-25, 15-6 and beat Geneva 23-25, 25-15, 15-10.

Over the seven matches at the tournament, Emma Claire Long earned 85 kills, including her 2,000th career kill during the Geneva match. Long now has 2,045 kills for her career. She also had nine aces, 72 digs and 10 blocks during the tourney.

Ally Whitehead amassed 53 kills, five aces, 63 digs and 10 blocks, Miranda Smith had 44 kills, four aces, 26 digs and 22 blocks and Maleah Long 26 kills, 54 assists, 17 digs and six blocks. Sawyer Hughes delivered 118 assists and three blocks and Ainsley Watts had three aces, 74 digs and 27 assists.

Rehobeth reaches gold semifinals: Rehobeth went 4-2 at Dothan’s Wolfpack Tournament, reaching the Gold Bracket semifinals before losing to eventual champion Pike Road.

The Rebels beat Emmanuel Christian 25-8, 25-9, Robert E. Lee 25-7, 25-20, lost to Ariton 22-25, 25-20, 15-13 and beat Dothan JV 25-17, 25-15 in pool play. They beat Dothan in the bracket quarterfinals 25-12, 24-26, 15-7 before losing to Pike Road 25-8, 25-18.

Helen Williamson earned 40 kills, 15 aces, 46 digs and four blocks, Emma Arnold had 34 kills, six blocks and 15 digs and Kryslin Lane had 25 kills and 45 digs.

Peyton Hartigan delivered 111 assists, 18 kills, 24 digs and four blocks. Adriana Delgado amassed 10 aces and 60 digs and Carolyn Merrill had 18 kills and 27 digs. Addison Benton added 22 digs.

Ariton goes 4-1: Ariton went 4-1 at the Wolfpack Tournament, winning all of its pool games before losing in the Gold Bracket quarterfinals to rival G.W. Long 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.

The Purple Cats beat R.E. Lee 25-5, 25-8, Emmanuel Christian 25-5, 25-8, Rehobeth 22-25, 25-20, 15-13 and Dothan JV 25-9, 25-12 in pool play.

Hollis Cherry delivered 109 assists, Kaydee Phillips 53 kills, eight aces, 34 digs and six blocks and April Munn 28 kills and eight blocks. Mattie Grace Heath earned 23 kills and 20 digs, Blair Hughes 21 kills and Nya Allen 18 kills. Caitlyn Webb added 21 digs.

New Brockton goes 2-4: New Brockton went 2-4 and lost in the second round of the Silver Bracket.

The Gamecocks beat Charles Henderson 25-9, 25-15, lost to Dothan 25-20, 25-23, lost to Ashford 25-15, 20-25, 15-10 and Pike Road 25-17, 25-23 in pool play before beating R.E. Lee 25-16, 25-13 and losing to Ashford 25-21, 25-13 in the Silver Bracket.

Anna Clark earned 29 kills, five aces, 11 digs and four blocks, while Madison Jones had 13 aces and 13 digs and AnnaLynn Hanson had 11 aces, six kills and 20 digs for New Brockton. Angel McBay had 14 kills and both Samantha Siniard and Aniya Barkely had six kills each with Barkley also with three blocks.

Samantha Payton delivered 51 assists and 10 digs and Courtney Keith eight assists. Ava Elmore had six aces, five kills and eight digs and Maredith Sconyers had 11 digs.