Prep Volleyball roundup: Enterprise sweeps Dothan

Enterprise swept Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 2 contest at Dothan High Thursday, winning 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.
The win moves Enterprise to 7-8 overall and 1-0 in area play. Dothan dropped to 10-6 and 1-2.
Kamira Cooper had 12 kills and two blocks and Heather Holtz had eight kills and 11 assists for EHS. Yasmeen Stallworth had three aces and 12 digs, Lily Rhoades two aces and 12 digs and Mikyla Kay two aces and two blocks. Sammie Neuwien added 15 assists, Maggie Haynes nine digs and Hannah Chang three blocks.
For Dothan, Kayla Hill had five kills and six blocks and Collier Peaden had 10 blocks. Natalie Turner had three kills, nine digs, two blocks and twin sister Nicole had two kills and three assists and both had one ace. Zaele Curry had five blocks and Hadley Williams four assists, while Mattie Dodson had nine digs and Kamri White three digs.
Providence wins on Senior Night: Providence Christian won on Senior Night, beating Carroll 25-11, 25-4, 25-9.
Seniors Adleigh Mayes, Anna Riley, Anna Grace O’Bryan and Eliza Payne Shipman led PCS (12-4). Mayes had eight aces, 27 assists, two kills and eight digs, Riley seven kills, two aces and six digs, O’Bryan three aces, 11 digs and three assists and Shipman six digs and two kills. Megan Stewart added eight kills, Lydia Camille Owens six kills and Vivan Crump and Lucy Griffin five kills each for PCS. Ella Houston chipped in two assists.
Wicksburg wins two: Wicksburg defeated Northside Methodist 25-18, 25-20 and Headland 25-23, 25-17.
In the win over NMA, Madison Harrell had four aces, three kills and two blocks and both Tori Hobbs and Kayleigh Sayles had three aces with Hobbs earning seven digs and Sayles four.
In the victory over Headland, Hobbs had four aces, while Ashton White had three kills, five assists and two blocks and Bowen Williams four kills and three blocks.
Northside Methodist splits: Northside Methodist Academy split a tri-match, losing to host Wicksburg 25-18, 25-20 and beating Headland 25-15, 25-14.
On the day, Ellie Williams earned seven kills, three aces and 16 assists and Elizabeth Helms had 11 kills and three aces for the Knights (5-4). Anna Lee Hathcock had 10 assists, while Kayden Williams and Vanessa Davis both had four kills with Davis also earning two assists. Emily Odom delivered four aces.
Ashford beats Dale County: Ashford defeated Dale County 25-7, 22-25, 26-24, 25-16 in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest.
Ashford (5-2 overall, 2-1 in area) was led by Emma Helms with seven aces, four kills and nine assists, Lexie Glover with seven aces, 10 kills and two digs and Amiyah Lewis with five aces and four kills. Savannah Money had three aces, five kills and 10 assists and Katelynn Money had three kills, two blocks and four digs. Molly Carson Ingram added two aces.
Ariton sweeps Eufaula: Ariton defeated Eufaula 25-15, 25-11, 25-15, improving to 8-1.
Caroline Hughes had 21 assists, Kaydee Phillips, Zhee Oliver and Sarah Snyder had seven kills each and Blair Hughes six to lead Ariton’s win.
For Eufaula, Taylor Hicks and Maggie White both had six kills with Hicks also earning four blocks and four digs. Savannah Symmons added 10 assists, four blocks and two kills.
G.W. Long routs Zion Chapel: G.W. Long beat Zion Chapel in a Class 2A, Area 2 contest, 25-15, 25-8, 25-12.
The winning Rebels (10-1, 2-0) were led by Morgan Ferguson with five aces, four kills and two digs and Makenna Long with four aces and 34 assists. Breanna Henning had 12 kills and seven digs and Emma Claire Long 10 kills and four digs.
Slocomb sweeps Cottonwood: Slocomb defeated Cottonwood 25-14, 25-20, 25-12.
Madison Baloch earned six aces and five kills and Cieara Baker five aces and four kills to lead Slocomb. Faith Brookshire added four kills and five blocks and Breanna Jones had four aces.
Slocomb also won the junior varsity match, 25-19, 25-19.
Geneva County downs Houston County: Geneva County defeated Houston County in a Class 2A, Area 25-16, 25-11, 25-18, helping the Bulldogs finish unbeaten in area play at 6-0.
Karoline Striplin had 13 kills and four blocks, Anri Davis 13 aces, eight kills and four digs and Amelia Long had six aces and nine assists for Geneva County (14-3). Hailey Archer had 13 assists and Layna Grooms five kills.
Opp sweeps Samson: Opp swept Samson in three sets as Enley Carnley had 12 kills, Evie Younce four aces, 31 assists and 11 digs and Allie Butler two blocks.
New Brockton downs Elba: New Brockton defeated Elba 25-11, 22-25, 25-13, 26-24.
Anna Clark had six aces and 12 kills, Justie Ellis 15 assists and Shelby Hobbs 41 digs for New Brockton.
Pike Liberal Arts edges Morgan: Pike Liberal Arts edged Morgan Academy 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-10.
Mikalah Griffin had seven aces, 11 kills and two blocks, Grace Rushing five aces, 10 kills and three blocks and Alley Rushing three aces, 10 assists and five digs. Kaylee Copeland had 13 digs.
Junior Varsity/Junior High
Enterprise JV sweeps Dothan: Enterprise’s junior varsity defeated Dothan 25-17, 25-18.
Makenna Kennedy had five aces and five assists, Jaydin Williams three aces and five assists and Emma Warren three aces and five dig to lead EHS. Aziya Purcell added five kills, Rosalia Venezia three kills and Kaelynn Green two kills, while Sky Stracener had three digs.
For Dothan, Madison Granberry had two aces and Peyton Preston and AnnaKay Karabin had two kills each and Amara Menefee had two digs. Jayvia Carter had an ace and a dig.
Houston Academy JV downs Daleville: Houston Academy defeated Daleville 25-23, 25-13.
Ansleigh Smith had four aces and six assists, Tylaya Lingo three aces and three kills and Avery Havas five aces to lead HA. Noor Yunis had three kills and Emma Rutland two and Kaileigh Heard had three aces.
G.W. Long JV wins: G.W. Long beat Zion Chapel 25-6, 25-16 as Taylor McDaniel had nine aces. Joely Thomas, Emma Grace Caraway and Kaylee Joseph all served on six points.
Providence JV wins: Providence Christian’s JV team beat Carroll 25-19, 25-16.
Abigail Herring had six kills, Maddie Norris three kills, two aces and two digs , Olivia Littlefield five assists and three digs and Scout Smith four aces and two digs.
Providence Junior High loses two: Providence Christian’s Junior High team lost to Coppinvile 25-21, 25-20 and to Geneva 25-14, 25-12.
In the loss to Geneva, Mary Beth Arnold and Haisten Grace Price had two aces each and Rylie Spence had two assists and a kill.
Against Coppinville, Claire Coffman had two kills and Elizabeth Ann Ingram, Caroline Wells, Arnold and Spence had one ace each.
Northside Methodist Junior High splits: Northside Methodist’s junior high team split, losing to South Dale 26-24, 25-21 and beating Geneva County 25-18, 25-16.
In the win over Geneva County, Dana Cool had two aces and four kills, Edy Ezell three aces and two kills and Lillian Slaick two aces and two kills. Abbie Forrester added two kills and one ace.
Against South Dale, Slaick had two aces and six kills, Cool five kills and one ace, Ezell two aces and Forrester three kills.
Geneva County JV drops two: Geneva County fell to South Dale 25-11, 25-16 and to Northside Methodist 25-18, 25-16.
For the day, Carlie Davis had six aces, Addi Mae Habbard four aces and three kills and Daylynn Long eight assists, two aces and four digs.
Ariton wins: The Ariton JV team defeated Eufaula 25-9, 25-14 on Thursday.
Opp JV wins: Opp’s junior varsity team defeated Samson in two straight sets. Megan Pinson had five aces, Cuba Wiggins five kills and McKinley Hill 13 assists.
