PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise sweeps Houston Academy

Enterprise defeated Houston Academy in straight sets, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20, in high school volleyball action Tuesday.

Taylor Danford had nine kills and Kayden Taylor five aces to lead the Wildcats. Jadyn Britton and Hannah Chang both had two kills. Lily Rhodes, Emma Warren and Abigail Wiggins had two aces each and Rhoades added seven digs. Heather Holtz had 20 assists and seven digs and Zationna Horne had two blocks.

For Houston Academy, Abby Caldwell had 10 assists and three digs, Carryne Chancey had five kill and six digs and Mary Suzan Aman had five kills and two blocks. Marley Conner had seven digs. Melisa Man had seven digs and three assists and Onika Sukoff had three digs.

Rehobeth moves to 5-1: Rehobeth defeated Slocomb 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Peyton Hartigan had eight aces, 10 assists and three digs to pace the Rebels. Helen Williamson delivered six aces and Jaci Parker two aces and three digs. Emma Arnold had four kills, McKenna Linder three kills and both Jenna Hixson and Carolyn Merrill had two kills each. Addison Benton, Kryslin Lane and Kerigan Freeman had three digs each and Adriana Degaldo had two digs.

Ariton downs Eufaula: Ariton defeated Eufaula 25-7, 25-21, 25-13.