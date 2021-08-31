PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise sweeps Houston Academy

Enterprise defeated Houston Academy in straight sets, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20, in high school volleyball action Tuesday.
Taylor Danford had nine kills and Kayden Taylor five aces to lead the Wildcats. Jadyn Britton and Hannah Chang both had two kills. Lily Rhodes, Emma Warren and Abigail Wiggins had two aces each and Rhoades added seven digs. Heather Holtz had 20 assists and seven digs and Zationna Horne had two blocks.
For Houston Academy, Abby Caldwell had 10 assists and three digs, Carryne Chancey had five kill and six digs and Mary Suzan Aman had five kills and two blocks. Marley Conner had seven digs. Melisa Man had seven digs and three assists and Onika Sukoff had three digs.
Rehobeth moves to 5-1: Rehobeth defeated Slocomb 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Peyton Hartigan had eight aces, 10 assists and three digs to pace the Rebels. Helen Williamson delivered six aces and Jaci Parker two aces and three digs. Emma Arnold had four kills, McKenna Linder three kills and both Jenna Hixson and Carolyn Merrill had two kills each. Addison Benton, Kryslin Lane and Kerigan Freeman had three digs each and Adriana Degaldo had two digs.
Ariton downs Eufaula: Ariton defeated Eufaula 25-7, 25-21, 25-13.
Kaydee Phillips had 14 kills, seven digs and three blocks, Averi Andrews five aces and four blocks and Blair Hughes had eight kills to lead Ariton. Hollis Cherry delivered 25 assists.
For Eufaula, Makayla Ingram and Kyla Richardson both had three kills, Fantasia Jackson had 10 assists and Colby Ellis had 12 digs.
Charles Henderson sweeps Zion Chapel: Charles Henderson improved to 3-0, downing Zion Chapel 25-6, 25-21, 25-23.
Madison Stewart led the Trojans with 11 digs and six digs. Emma Burttram had six kills and Kelci Hicks had five kills and five digs. Olivia Kirkpatrick had 13 assists, two aces and five digs. Hannah Sparrow also had 13 assists. Bess Dunn earned four kills, while Honor Shipman and Madison Allen had three aces each.
Wicksburg edges Geneva: Wicksburg edged Geneva 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-6.
Ashton White, Ella Grace Kelley and Sue Ellen King paced Wicksburg. White earned 14 aces, six kills and four assists, while Kelley had eight aces and five kills and King four aces, seven kills and three blocks.
Bella Hicks added nine kills, Reagan Bull six aces and three kills and Samantha Asbill three aces, four kills and two blocks.
For Geneva, Cheynne Hammock had nine aces, 12 assists and eight digs. RayAnna Ausley and Emma Griffin both had nine kills with Ausley also earning six assists and eight digs and Griffin also collecting six digs. Ella Dale earned four aces and five digs, Riley Beckerich had three aces and Aubree Lamb two aces and six digs. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin added four kills.
Houston County sweeps Abbeville: Houston County defeated Abbeville in a Class 2A, Area 2 contest, 25-5, 25-14, 26-24.
Kierston French had seven aces and Kingsley French five aces to the Lions. Jadyn Rausch and Lexie Smith both had four aces and Rausch also had three kills.
Goshen falls to Straughn: Goshen lost to Straughn 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.
For Goshen, Kaci Wilkes had four kills and two blocks and Tori Keller five assists. Emily Hussey had 13 digs and Ella Tatum three digs.
Headland-Providence postponed: Tuesday’s severe weather forced the postponement of the Headland-Providence match. The Class 5A, Area 3 contest will be made up a later date.
Junior Varsity
Eufaula falls to Ariton: Eufaula fell to Ariton 25-18, 25-23.
For Eufaula, Arrianna Turner had eight kills, Eben Coates had three kills and Maddie Dowling had nine assists.
Enterprise downs HA: Enterprise’s junior varsity volleyball team defeated Houston Academy 25-22, 25-7.
For Enterprise, Alivia Freeman had 11 blocks and Lily Stracener and Ella Little had two aces each.
For Houston Academy, Avery Havas had five kills and Sofia Langford delivered 12 assists. Makaria McGriff had two aces and five digs. Haley Trawick had three kills and Kenza Bilbesi, Kaleigh Heard and Emily Adams had two kills each. Nadia Batts had four digs and Adams three digs. Molly Rutland added two assists.
Junior High
Providence edges Headland: Providence Christian rallied to edge Headland 17-25, 25-20, 16-14.
Reese Colbert and Lauren Bailed led PCS with six and three aces, respectively. Haisten Grace Price had an ace, a kill and a dig. Addison Russ had two aces and a dig. Abby Langford, Gracie Johnston and Leighton Frazier all had one ace. Dantzler Dowling had one block.
Northside Methodist splits: Northside Methodist lost to Dauphin 25-20, 21-25, 15-11 and beat Charles Henderson 25-9, 25-7.
On the day, Charley Faison earned eight aces and three kills and Mallory Ward had 10 aces. Addie Forrester and Mary Morgan both had five kills and Rylie Andrews and Brently Hancock had four aces.