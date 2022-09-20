PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise sweeps PCS; wins 12th straight match

Class 7A, No. 3 ranked Enterprise won its 12th straight match and improved to 22-4 on the season on Tuesday night by earning a 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 win over Class 5A No. 9 Providence Christian in high school volleyball action at the PCS campus.

Heather Holtz delivered 22 assists, three aces and seven digs, Jadyn Britton had 10 kills and Taylor Danford had six kills and 10 digs to lead Enterprise. Abigail Wiggins had five kills and five digs, Morgan Williams had four kills and five blocks, while Lily Rhoades had 12 digs, Kari Snell four digs and Alivia Freeman four kills.

For Providence (13-13), Reagan Stevens had eight kills and six digs, Ella Brown had four kills and seven digs and Ella Houston had 13 assists and four digs. Olivia Bruner had two aces, three kills and five digs and Maggie McCollough two aces and two digs. Lauren Bailey added six digs and Madison Stevens four digs.

Houston Academy downs Daleville: Behind 29 aces, Houston Academy swept a Class 3A, Area 2 match over Daleville, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9.

Kaleigh Heard led the serving with nine aces, followed by Carryne Chancey with seven aces and Margaret Pompa with five. Tylayla Lingo added four aces and Onika Sukoff had two aces.

Also for HA (14-8, 4-0), Mary Suzan Aman had 11 kills, Ann Davis Sinquefield four kills, Whiddon Armstrong three kills and both Chancey and Abby Caldwell had two kills. Caldwell also delivered 15 assists, while Chancey added five digs. Makaria McGriff had four digs and both Siquefield and Pompa had two digs.

Dothan wins area game: Dothan defeated Jeff Davis 25-19, 25-16, 25-11, improving to 9-9 overall and 4-1 in Class 7A, Area 3.

Zaele Curry earned seven kills, two aces and five digs, Marah Delgado had five aces and seven digs, Isabella Doughtery had three kills, two aces and two blocks and Amara Menefee had three aces, three kills and four digs for DHS. Ella Wood delivered 10 assists, two blocks and three digs and Laruen Yu had seven assists, while Kayden Martin had four digs and Brielle Pannell two kills.

Northside Methodist downs Wicksburg: Northside Methodist Academy took a 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 win over Wicksburg.

Rachel Gray earned six aces, five kills and 10 digs, Lillian Slaick had seven kills and four blocks, Mary Helms had eight kills and three digs and Emily Calhoun had six kills and four digs to lead NMA (8-6). Joleigh Parmer had eight assists, two aces, two kills and five digs, Emilee Quintero had 12 assists and two digs and Anna Griggs seven assists and two digs. Karleigh Mills added four blocks and two digs and Marah Stuckey chipped in four digs.

For Wicksburg (5-7), Reagan Bull earned three aces and four kills, Emily Fells two aces and three kills and Ella Grace Kelley had four kills. Bella Hicks delivered 16 assists and two aces.

Geneva edges Slocomb: Class 4A No. 9 Geneva edged Slocomb 25-23, 28-26, 25-19 in a Class 4A, Area 3 contest.

Hayden Howell led Geneva (22-5, 4-0) with seven kills, seven assists and seven digs, while RayAnna Ausley had kills and eight digs and Cheyenne Hammock had two aces, 11 assists and nine digs. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had six kills and Riley Beckerich two aces and six digs. Ally Henderson and Taylor Perry both dished up eight digs and Aubree Lamb seven digs.

Slocomb (5-5, 1-1) was led by Abigail Goodman with 14 assists and 16 digs, Shelby Hagler with seven kills, Arianna Knox with four blocks and 12 digs and Faith Brookshire with 11 digs.

Rehobeth sweeps Headland: Rehobeth swept Headland 25-13, 25-16, 25-7 in a Class 5A, Area 3 match.

Rehobeth (20-6, 3-1) was led by Emma Arnold with 12 kills and four blocks, Helen Williamson with nine kills, three aces, three blocks and eight digs, Kryslin Lane with eight kills, 10 digs and three assists and Peyton Hartigan with 28 assists, two aces and five digs. Carolyn Merrill had seven digs, Adriana Delgado five digs and both Addison Benton and McKenna Linder had three digs each. Delgado added two aces.

For Headland (7-10, 2-3), Meryl Adams had two kills and three blocks, Alexus Neal had three kills and Natalie Knowles had three blocks, while Reagan Griffin delivered six assists.

G.W. Long dominates: Class 2A No. 6 G.W. Long earned a dominating 25-3, 25-4, 25-5 win over Abbeville in a Class 2A, Area 4 match.

The Rebels (12-5, 3-0) had 30 aces, led by Miranda Smith with 10 and Sawyer Hughes with seven. Taylor McDaniel had five aces and both Kaylee Joseph and Ainsley Watts had three each and Ally Whitehead two.

Whitehead led the hitting with seven kills, followed by Emma Claire Long with six, Smith with five, Maleah Long with three and Joseph with two. Hughes delivered 18 assists.

Ariton dominates: Class 2A, No. 9 Ariton captured a 25-4, 25-10, 25-9 Class 2A, Area 4 win over Barbour County.

The Purple Cats (18-1, 2-1) were led by Hollis Cherry with 19 assists and seven aces, Caitlyn Webb with 11 aces and Katie Holloway with six aces. April Munn earned 11 kills and Kaydee Phillips seven kills.

Opp beats Samson: Opp defeated Samson 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, snapping a six-game losing skid and improving the Bobcats to 8-13.

Samson (9-4) was led by Ava Robertson with seven aces, three kills and two solo blocks, Makayla Phillips with three aces and six kills and Paige Norris with four aces, five kills and three solo blocks. Alli Brook Gaodwin earned 11 kills and Shaylei Mock had 27 assists. Brantley Edberg added four kills and two aces.

Eufaula sweeps Valley: Eufaula defeated Valley 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 in a Class 5A, Area 5 contest, improving to 11-5 overall, 2-1 in area play.

Tyonna Respress delivered 11 assists, four aces and six digs, Kyla Richardson had seven kills, four aces and two digs and Shelby Streeter had 11 kills, four aces and two digs.

CHHS downs Greenville: Charles Henderson swept Greenville 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 in a Class 5A, Area 4 match.

Raelynn Hornsby had seven kills, three aces and six digs, Honor Shipman had six aces and four digs and Bess Dunn had six kills and two digs for CHHS (5-10, 2-1). Hannah Sparrow earned four kills and three digs and Abby Key had three kills and four digs.

Goshen downs Zion Chapel: Goshen defeated Zion Chapel 24-26, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 in a Class 2A, Area 5 match.

Kaci Wilkes earned 11 kills, nine aces, 11 assists and 14 digs, Jaci Rushing had five aces, eight assists and three digs and Alyssa Pippens had seven kills, two aces and four digs for Goshen (6-19, 3-1). Emily Hussey added 24 digs and four assists.

Pike Lib wins two: Pike Liberal Arts won a pair of matches on Tuesday, beating McKenzie 20-25, 25-14, 15-7 and rallying past Luverne 16-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 15-12 in a Class 2A, Area 5 game.

In the win over McKenzie, Addie Renfroe had 28 assists, while Anna Cate Friday and Emma Baker had four kills each and Bella Maulden had 19 digs for Pike Lib (7-2, 4-1).

Versus Luverne, Renfroe had six aces and 13 assists, Baker had five kills and two blocks, Mari Grace Brooks three kills and Emily Bryan had two aces, two kills and five digs.

Pike Lib also beat Zion Chapel on Monday, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20, in an area game.

Wiregrass Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Holmes County (Fla.) 25-21, 25-18, 26-24.

Amy Sexton had seven kills, six aces and five digs, Anna Waddell had eight kills, five aces and five digs and Becca Wise had 12 kills, three aces and two digs for the Kings. KB Weed delivered 26 assists. Emma Graham two kills, while Janie Waddell had three digs and Jessie Tedder two digs.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise defeats PCS: Enterprise defeated Providence Christian 25-18, 25-15.

Lee Lott earned six aces and eight assists, Izzy Bryant had three aces and six assists and Karsyn Hamm had four aces for EHS. Virginia Townsend had a team-high five kills, while Sydney Speigner and Gracyn Snell had four each and Haley Keel three kills.

For Providence, Carless Smith had two aces and two digs, Sadie Wilkes three block assists and both Kaitlyn Russ and Reese Colbert had six digs.

HA downs Daleville: Houston Academy defeated Daleville 25-4, 25-9.

Molly Rutland had seven aces and three assists, while Millie Gay had five aces and Mallory Magrino four aces. Emma King Armstrong followed with three aces and also had two kills. Darby McInnes had two aces, while Lib McRae had three assists and Monika Howard and Rosemary Clark had two kills each.

Wiregrass Kings roll: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Holmes County (Fla.) 25-8, 25-9.

Jane Waddell and Lilly Barrett both earned eight aces and Barrett added five kills and two digs and Waddell two digs for the Kings. Becca Wise had four aces and three kills, Jessie Tedder had three aces, Josalyn Howe six assists and Ellie Alford two digs.

NMA downs Wicksburg: Northside Methodist beat Wicksburg 25-9, 25-16.

Dana Cool earned seven aces, 10 kills and six digs, Briley Cunningham had four aces, five assists and three digs and Addie Forrester had seven kills for NMA, which also got 12 digs from Kyra Hatton.

For Wicksburg, Abbie Ellenburg and Ellie Cox had two kills each and Sara Kate Wood had two digs.

Headland defeats Rehobeth: Headland defeated Rehobeth 21-25, 25-15, 15-6.

Layla Goodwin had two kills and six blocks, Joli Johnson three aces and three kills and Carrigan Blaha had nine assists to lead Headland. Kit Quinlivan added three kills and two aces.

For Rehobeth, Karaline Paulk had seven kills, three blocks and two digs, Emma Davis had five kills and Bella Turner had four kills. Shelby Davis and Jessa Buker both had two aces with Davis adding three digs and Buker two digs. Emerson Trotter had 13 assists, while Hayden Harris and Cate Watson had three digs each.

Dothan beats JD: Dothan defeated Jeff Davis 25-14, 25-10.

Maggie Benton had six kills, while Lindsey Bright and Harmoni Descalzi both had four kills with Bright adding six assists and Descalzi two digs.

Maylee Lancaster had three aces, Kelsey Peaden three kills and Catherine Farmer six assists.

Eufaula downs Valley: Eufaula beat Valley 25-20, 25-11.

Eden Coates had four aces, three kills and two digs, Olivia Whitehead had two assists and four digs and Zyonn McKinnon had five assists.

Samson falls to Opp: Samson lost to Opp 25-14, 25-14.

For Samson, Aubrie Mock had two aces and eight assists, Jemma Crocker three kills and Holly Warren three aces and two kills. Camila Yanez had two aces and both Kelsi Bludsworth and Heidi Warren had three assists.

G.W. Long rolls: G.W. Long defeated Abbeville 25-4, 25-7.

Ariton win: Artion took a 25-17, 25-18 win over Barbour County.

Junior High

NMA beats Wicksburg: Northside Methodist beat Wicksburg 25-15, 25-12.

Ali Scott had six aces, Alyssa Turner three aces and three assists, Shannon Alvord four kills and Jenna Forrester two kills for NMA.

For Wicksburg, Reese Strickland had three aces and Shelby Medlen two kills.

Ariton wins: Ariton’s junior high team beat Barbour County 25-6, 25-4.