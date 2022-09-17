PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise volleyball wins its tournament

Enterprise’s volleyball team went 7-0 on Saturday to win the 13th Annual Enterprise Wildcat Invitational at the EHS campus.

The Wildcats defeated Kinston, Rehobeth, Central-Phenix City and Ashford in pool play then beat G.W. Long and UMS-Wright in gold bracket play before winning the title with a victory over Prattville Christian.

G.W. Long goes 3-2: G.W. Long went 3-2 at the Enterprise Invitational, reaching the Gold Bracket first round before losing to eventual champion Enterprise.

The Rebels beat Opp 23-25, 25-11, 15-13 in their opener, lost to Prattville Christian 25-12, 25-18 before ending pool play with a 25-15, 25-22 win over Dothan and a 25-21, 25-19 win over Geneva. They lost to Enterprise 25-15, 25-8 in bracket play.

On the day, Emma Claire Long earned 58 kills, four aces, four blocks and 24 digs, Ally Whitehead 36 kills and 10 digs and Miranda Smith 34 kills and seven blocks. Sawyer Hughes distributed 116 assists, while Maleah Long added 13 kills and 15 assists and Ainsley Watts had 27 digs.

Providence Christian goes 3-2: Providence Christian went 3-2 at the Enterprise Invitational, reaching the first round of the Gold Bracket.

The Eagles lost to UMS-Wright in the opener 25-22, 25-21 before beating Goshen 25-18, 25-16, Andalusia (score unavailable) and Houston Academy 25-11, 25-23 to end pool play. They lost to Prattville Christian 25-16, 19-25, 15-9 in the Gold Bracket opener.

Ella Houston delivered 90 assists and 19 digs, Reagan Stevens earned 42 kills and 21 digs and Olivia Bruner had 32 kills and 20 digs for the Eagles. Ella Brown had five aces, 23 kills and 44 digs, while Maggie McCollough had seven aces and 12 digs and Lauren Bailey had 38 digs. Olivia Littlefield added 19 assists and Mary Beth Arnold, Melanie Threatt and Caroline Wells chipped in seven kills each.

Dothan goes 3-3: Dothan went 3-3 at the Enterprise Invitational, losing in the second round of the Silver Bracket.

The Wolves lost to Prattville Christian 25-15, 25-17, beat Geneva 25-19, 14-25, 15-13, beat Opp 25-18, 25-18 and lost to G.W. Long 25-15, 25-22 in pool play. They defeated Goshen 25-16, 25-22 in the Silver Bracket opener before falling to Andalusia 25-10, 26-24.

On the day, Zaele Curry earned 28 kills, four aces and 15 digs, Isabella Doughtery had 21 kills, eight aces and 10 blocks and Amara Menefee had 19 kills and 13 digs. Ella Wood delivered 47 assists and five digs and Lauren Yu distributed 37 assists and had 14 digs. Maggie Benton had 10 kills and nine blocks, while Marah Delgado had nine aces, 37 digs and five assists. Kayden Martin added 24 digs.

Rehobeth goes 3-3: Rehobeth went 3-3 at the Enterprise Invitational, finishing in the second round of the Silver Bracket.

The Rebels lost to Central of Phenix City 25-20, 25-17, beat Ashford 25-15, 20-25, 15-12, lost to Enterprise 25-15, 25-14 and beat Kinston 25-11, 25-14 in pool play. They beat Geneva 21-25, 25-23, 15-5 before losing to Andalusia 18-25, 25-21, 25-21 in the Silver Bracket.

Peyton Hartigan delivered team highs of 101 assists and 45 digs and added seven aces, Helen Williamson earned a team-high 11 aces plus 29 kills, 29 digs and five assists and Emma Arnold had a team-high 39 kills and 10 blocks plus eight digs to lead Rehobeth.

Kryslin Lane earned 25 kills and 39 digs and Carolyn Merrill earned 24 kills and 35 digs. Ariana Delgado had four kills and 42 digs, McKenna Linder had four aces and 29 digs and Addison Benton had 27 digs.

Ashford goes 1-4: Ashford went 1-4 at the Enterprise Invitational, losing in the first round of the Silver Bracket.

The Yellow Jackets lost to Rehobeth 25-15, 20-25, 15-12, beat Kinston 24-26, 26-24, 15-11 and lost to both Enterprise 25-6, 25-15 and to Central-Phenix City 25-12, 25-17 during pool play. They lost to Andalusia 20-25, 25-9, 15-5 in bracket play.

Katelynn Money had 28 kills, five aces and 22 digs, Emma Helms had 62 assists, eight aces, 11 kills and eight digs and Savannah Money had seven kills and 18 blocks to lead Ashford. Shelby Pate had 17 kills and six digs, Ella Helms four aces and 19 digs and Kayla Fields had six blocks.

Wiregrass Kings split Saturday matches

The Wiregrass Kings split two matches with Tuscaloosa Home Educators on Saturday, losing the opener in four sets and winning the second match in five sets.

The opening-game loss was 23-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 and the second-game win was 25-17, 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12.

In the win, Becca Wise had 13 kills, three aces and three digs, Anna Waddell had 10 kills, five aces, eight digs and two blocks and Amy Sexton had five kills, five aces and eight digs for the Kings. KB Weed delivered 24 assists, 15 digs and two aces, Janie Waddell five kills and two digs and Emma Graham had two kills, two blocks and 11 digs. Jessie Tedder added four aces and six digs, Joycelyn Andrews had four digs and Lily Barrett three digs.

In the opening match, Wise had six kills, four blocks, three assists and two digs, Sexton had four aces, three kills and 11 digs and Anna Waddell had 11 kills, two blocks and 10 digs to lead the Kings. Weed added 14 assists and six digs, Barrett three aces and two digs, Graham had 12 digs and three kills and Andrews four digs.

Junior Varsity

Kings win two: The Wiregrass Kings JV defeated Tuscaloosa Home Educators twice on Saturday, winning 25-12, 25-11 and 25-21, 25-19.

In the first win, Becca Wise had six aces, six kills, six digs and three assists and Janie Waddell had five kills and four aces and Lily Barrett had five kills, two aces and three digs for the Kings. Josalyn Howe had 11 assists, Jessie Tedder had four digs, Alford three kills and Emma Schulman two aces.

In the second match, Becca Wise had eight kills and two digs, Janie Waddell had seven kills and five digs and Lily Barrett had four aces, two kills, six digs and two assists. Josalyn Howe delivered 13 assists and two aces.