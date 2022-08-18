Prep Volleyball Roundup: Enterprise wins battle of state ranked volleyball teams

This time there wasn’t much suspense.

A year after a season-opening five-set classic, Class 7A, No. 6 state ranked Enterprise dominated against Class 5A, No. 9 ranked Providence Christian, easily winning this year’s season opener between the two powerhouses in straight sets, 25-12, 25-9, 25-11.

Jayden Britton had a team-high 11 kills for Enterprise, while Abigail Wiggins had five kills, six digs and two aces and Taylor Danford had four kills, five digs and three blocks. Morgan Williams earned a team-high five blocks and also had four kills. Alivia Freeman had four blocks and four kills. Heather Holtz delivered 28 assists, while Lily Rhoades added five digs and Katie Warren two digs.

For Providence Christian, Ella Brown had three kills and three digs, Ella Houston had seven assists and four digs and Olivia Bruner had two kills and two digs. Maggie McCollough recorded the only service ace for PCS.

Houston Academy sweeps Rehobeth: Houston Academy defeated Rehobeth 25-18, 25-18, 25-12.

Mary Suzan Aman led the Raiders with 17 kills and two blocks and Abby Caldwell delivered 27 assists, five digs, two aces and two digs. Carryne Chancey earned four kills, three aces, seven digs and two assists. Kaleigh Heard had a team-high 16 digs, while Tylaya Lingo had five digs and two kills and Onika Sukoff had six digs and three aces. Whiddon Armstrong had two kills and two digs and Ann Davis Sinquefield added two kills.

For Rehobeth, Emma Arnold had five kills and three blocks and Helen Williamson had three kills, two aces and 11 digs. Carolyn Merrill had three kills and four digs, Peyton Hartigan 10 assists, two kills and three digs. Adriana Delgado had four digs, McKenna Linder three digs and Addison Benton and Kryslin Lane both had two digs. Kerigan Freeman added two kills.

Northside Methodist defeats Dale County: Northside Methodist defeated Dale County 25-15, 25-16, 25-22.

Rachel Gray had four aces and two kills and Lillian Slack had six kills, two aces and two blocks to pace NMA. Mary Helms earned three aces and three kills and Emily Calhoun four kills and two aces. Joligh Parmer and Emilee Quintero both had six assists and two kills.

Geneva wins two: Geneva won a pair of matches during a tri-match at New Brockton, beating Class 2A No. 1 G.W. Long 25-20, 18-25, 15-9 and rallying past the host Gamecocks 21-25, 25-6, 15-10.

Against G.W. Long, Madison Johnson had 14 kills, six assists and three blocks, Cheyenne Hammock had 21 assists, four kills and two digs and RayAnna Ausley had seven kills to lead Geneva. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had two kills and three blocks and Ally Henderson added three digs.

Against New Brockton, Johnson had six kills, 11 assists, two aces, three digs and a block, while Kemmerlin and Ausley both had seven kills with Ausley adding two digs. Hammock delivered 13 assists and two aces. Aubree Lamb also had two aces.

G.W. Long splits: Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long lost to Geneva 25-20, 19-25, 15-9 and defeated New Brockton 25-13, 25-21.

On the day, Emma Claire Long had 16 kills, four aces, six blocks and seven digs, Maleah Long had seven kills, 10 assists and four aces and Miranda Smith had seven kills, seven aces and four blocks to lead the Rebels. Ally Whitehead had seven kills and four digs, Sawyer Hughes delivered 30 assists and Ansley Watts had 18 digs and two aces.

New Brockton drops two: New Brockton dropped a pair of matches in the debut of new head coach Lauren Hutto, a former Providence Christian standout.

The Gamecocks lost to G.W. Long 25-13, 25-21 and to Geneva 21-25, 25-6, 15-10.

In the match against Long, AnnaLynn Hanson had four aces, three kills and two digs, Anna Clark had four kills and Samantha Payton had 11 assists.

Versus Geneva, Hanson had four aces and four digs and Payton had 11 assists and four digs, while Clark had five kills and Maredith Sconyers had nine digs.

Houston County sweeps Geneva County: Houston County swept Geneva County 25-10, 25-7, 27-25 in the season opener for both teams.

The outcome made Houston County new coach Ashley Wynn a winner in her debut. The match was also the debut of new Geneva County head coach Kaylin Faulk.

Eufaula sweeps Abbeville: Eufaula swept Abbeville 25-9, 25-9, 25-14.

Shelby Streeter had six kills and three kills, Kyla Richardson four aces and two kills and Tyonna Respress had two aces and six assists to lead Eufaula.

Goshen falls to Straughn: Goshen fell to Straughn in its season opener 25-15, 25-7, 25-21.

Kaci Wilkes had six assists, five digs plus one ace, one kill and one block, while Paitin Riley had five kills and Alyssa Pippens had six digs and one kill. Emily Hussey had 13 digs and one ace.

Junior Varsity Volleyball

Houston Academy downs Rehobeth: The Houston Academy JV team defeated Rehobeth on Thursday, 25-6, 25-21.

Molly Rutland earned three kills, an ace and five assists and Emma Armstrong had three aces, three blocks and one assist to lead HA. Emily Adams also had three aces and added two kills and an assist. Louisa Faulk had a team-high six aces. Millie Gay added two kills.

For Rehobeth, Cate Watson had 11 digs and Emerson Trotter had five assists and two digs. Both Lilly Richards and Jessa Buker both had four digs. Libby Lu McCarthy added two kills and two digs and Karaline Paulk had three blocks and two kills. Annalee Walker also had two kills.

Enterprise defeats PCS: Enterprise’s junior varsity defeated Providence Christian 25-17, 25-17.

Karsyn Hamm had three aces, six kills and two digs to pace EHS. Lily Stracener had two aces and four digs. Lee Lott had two aces and three assists. Virginia Townsend had two aces, Haley Keel two kills and Jazlyn Knight two blocks. Izzy Bryant added four assists.

For Providence Christian, Reese Colbert had three aces and Selah Kuwahara had three blocks. Rylie Spence had two aces and three assists, while Dantzler Dowling had two blocks and Sadie Wilkes had two kills. Ella Atkinson added a kill and a block.

NMA beats Dale County: Northside Methodist Academy defeated Dale County 25-9, 25-18.

Dana Cool delivered nine aces and four kills and Addy Barfield earned six assists, four kills and three aces. Addie Forrester contributed seven aces and two kills.

Eufaula downs Abbeville: Eufaula defeated Abbeville 25-7, 25-4.

Eden Coates had seven kills and an ace and Sahdia Wright had one kill and one ace.

Junior High Volleyball

Northside Methodist beats PCS: Northside Methodist’s junior high team defeated Providence Christian 25-14, 25-14.

Ally Holland earned six aces, while Shannon Alvord and Jenna Forrester both delivered six kills for NMA.

NMA falls to Dauphin: Northside Methodist lost to Dauphin Junior High of Enterprise 25-18, 25-17.

Ali Scott had four aces and Shannon Alvord three kills for Northside Methodist.

Wicksburg downs Dothan Prep: Wicksburg defeated Dothan Prep 25-12, 21-25, 15-8.

The Panthers were led by Claire Bennett with eight aces and an assist and by Reese Strickland and Addison Tolbert with five aces each. Anleigh Wood and Mallory Marchman both had two aces and a kill and Abby Grace Glover had one kill.

Rehobeth defeats HA: Rehobeth defeated Houston Academy 25-16, 25-15.

Bella Turner had six aces and two kills, Alex Cobb had three kills, Payten Goodin had two aces and two kills and Shelby Davis had two aces and two assists to lead Rehobeth. Emily Arnold had four assists. Ilee Ingram had three digs and Ashlyn Trotter two digs.