Prep Volleyball Roundup: Enterprise wins two Class 7A, Area 3 matches

Abby Caldwell delivered 27 assists and three aces and Mary Suzan Aman earned 13 kills, two aces and two blocks. Also for HA, Onika Sukoff had five aces and five digs and Rachel Watson had five kills and two blocks. Carryne Chancey, Noor Yunis, Tylaya Lingo and Jaylee Strickland all had two kills each. Marley Conner added five digs.

Northside Methodist downs Dale County: Northside Methodist defeated Dale County 25-18, 25-8, 25-10.

Rachel Gray had nine aces and four kills, Ellie Williams had 17 assists and two blocks and Mary Dennis nine kills and two digs for NMA. Kayden Williams added three aces, five kills and two blocks. Layna Grooms had four kills, two aces and two blocks, Emily Calhoun had three kills and Emily Odom had 10 digs.

Geneva wins close one over Ashford: Geneva won a five-set battle with Ashford, winning 25-18, 17-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13.

Emma Griffin had 14 kills and two blocks, RayAnna Ausley had five kills and 11 digs and Cheyenne Hammock 18 assists, two aces, two kills and six digs for Geneva. Ella Dale added six aces and 13 digs and Aubree Lamb 10 digs. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin chipped in six kills.