Prep Volleyball Roundup: Enterprise wins two Class 7A, Area 3 matches

Enterprise went on the road and won a pair of Class 7A, Area 3 matches in Prattville, beating the host Lions 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 and Jeff Davis 25-15, 25-19.
In the win over Prattville, Jadyn Britton had 11 kills and two blocks, Zationna Horne had five kills and two blocks and Hannah Chang had five kills. Sammie Neuwien delivered 18 assists and Heather Holtz 12 assists. Lilly Rhoades led the defense with 22 digs and Taylor Danford added 16 digs.
Versus Jeff Davis, Britton had 11 kills and Holtz six kills and 11 assists. Neuwien had three aces and 16 assists. Rhoades had 28 digs, Danford 21 and Kayden Taylor 16.
Rehobeth beats Carroll: Rehobeth defeated Carroll 25-11, 25-27, 25-16, 25-15 in a Class 5A, Area 3 high school volleyball contest Tuesday in Ozark.
Leading Rehobeth were Emma Arnold with 12 kills, three blocks and seven digs, Peyton Hartigan with four aces, three kills, 27 assists and 13 digs and Helen Williamson with eight aces, six kills and 16 digs.
Also for Rehobeth, Jaci Parker had four aces and five kills, Jenna Hixson had five kills, two aces and four digs. Addison Benton had 12 digs, Adriana Delgado two aces, three kills and eight digs and Allie Bedsole had two digs.
Houston Academy sweeps Slocomb: Houston Academy swept Slocomb 25-12, 27-25, 25-11 in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest on Thursday.
Abby Caldwell delivered 27 assists and three aces and Mary Suzan Aman earned 13 kills, two aces and two blocks. Also for HA, Onika Sukoff had five aces and five digs and Rachel Watson had five kills and two blocks. Carryne Chancey, Noor Yunis, Tylaya Lingo and Jaylee Strickland all had two kills each. Marley Conner added five digs.
Northside Methodist downs Dale County: Northside Methodist defeated Dale County 25-18, 25-8, 25-10.
Rachel Gray had nine aces and four kills, Ellie Williams had 17 assists and two blocks and Mary Dennis nine kills and two digs for NMA. Kayden Williams added three aces, five kills and two blocks. Layna Grooms had four kills, two aces and two blocks, Emily Calhoun had three kills and Emily Odom had 10 digs.
Geneva wins close one over Ashford: Geneva won a five-set battle with Ashford, winning 25-18, 17-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Emma Griffin had 14 kills and two blocks, RayAnna Ausley had five kills and 11 digs and Cheyenne Hammock 18 assists, two aces, two kills and six digs for Geneva. Ella Dale added six aces and 13 digs and Aubree Lamb 10 digs. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin chipped in six kills.
For Ashford, Amiyah Lewis had 17 kills, four aces and six digs, Katelynn Money 14 kills, five aces and five digs and Emma Helms had 35 assists, five kills and five digs. Molly Carson Ingram added four kills, three aces, four blocks and six digs and Ezra Rice had six kills, two aces and 14 digs. Olivia Vaughn chipped in two kills and five digs.
G.W. Long wins two: G.W. Long swept two Class 2A, Area 3 matches over Elba on Tuesday, winning the first one 25-8, 25-4, 25-6 and the second one 25-7, 25-10, 25-6.
On the day, Miranda Smith had 14 kills, three aces and four digs, Breana Henning had 13 kills, three aces and five digs and Emma Claire Long had 11 kills, four aces and six digs. Ally Whitehead earned 12 kills and three aces, while Makenna Long earned 62 assists, eight aces and six digs. Emmaline Hughes had 12 digs.
Ariton downs Zion Chapel: Ariton defeated Zion Chapel 25-20, 25-10, 25-16.
Kaydee Phillips had nine kills, seven blocks and four aces, Averi Andrews six kills and Blair Hughes five kills. Hollis Cherry delivered 14 assists.
Ariton also won the JV contest 25-4, 25-12 and the junior high game 25-10, 25-0.
Headland downs Abbeville: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-18, 25-16, 25-16.
Vanessa Fuqua earned eight kills, four blocks, three and two assists and Emma Dixon contributed 15 assists and three aces.
Opp falls to Straughn: Opp fell to Straughn 25-15, 25-16, 25-7.
Alli Butler had four kills and six digs, Cuba Wiggins two blocks and five digs and Brittany Strickland two aces. Taylor Osborn had two blocks and Brooke Mosley had two assists and five digs.
Eufaula beats Houston County: Eufaula defeated Houston County 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14.
Kyla Richardson had five aces, six kills and four digs, Breanna Paige had 14 kills and Makayla Ingram earned five aces, three kills and five blocks. Fantasia Jackson delivered 23 assists.
Cottonwood wins marathon over Geneva County: Cottonwood won a Class 2A, Area 2 five-set marathon over Geneva County, 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 15-5.
Bailey Lackey earned six aces and Saniya Keys 10 kills and three blocks for Cottonwood. Laney Strange delivered eight assists and Lydia Strange three kills.
For Geneva County, Hailey Archer had seven aces, four kills and 24 assists and Anri Davis 12 kills, eight aces and four digs. Ebonie Wright added seven kills and five digs, while Daylynn Long had two aces and 16 digs. Bailey Habbard chipped in 11 digs.
Kinston falls to No. 2 Pleasant Home: Class 1A No. 5 Kinston fell to 1A, No. 2 Pleasant Home 25-16, 25-21, 25-10, dropping the Bulldogs to 11-2 on the season.
Kinston won the junior high contest 25-15, 25-22, but lost the JV match 25-21, 25-9.
Goshen falls to Luverne: Goshen won the opening set, but Luverne won the rest in a 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 decision.
For Goshen, Tori Keller had three aces, four kills and 16 assists and Kaci Wilkes had three aces, seven kills and nine digs. Emily Hussey had 24 digs.
Pike Lib edges Lee-Scott: Pike Liberal Arts edged Lee-Scott in five sets, 11-25, 25-23, 11-25, 25-21, 16-14.
Mikalah Griffin earned 11 kills and Ally Rushing had four aces, four kills and nine assists for Pike Liberal Arts. Ella Baker delivered 22 assists, two aces and two digs.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise wins two: Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 25-16, 27-25 and Jeff Davis 25-1, 25-11.
In the win over Prattville, Karis Snell had two aces and five digs and Katie Warren two aces and two kills. Ella Little delivered seven aces, while Morgan Williams had four blocks and Alivia Freeman three blocks.
Against Jeff Davis, Little earned 10 aces and four assists, while Warren and Freeman had three kills each and Kaelynn Green two kills. Lily Stracener had six assists.
Houston Academy downs Slocomb: Houston Academy swept Slocomb 25-19, 27-25.
Molly Rutland had five service aces and 11 assists to lead HA. Haley Trawick had four kills. Avery Havas had two aces and two kills and Kaleigh Heard had two kills. Trawick, Margaret Pompa and Makaria McGriff all had one ace each.
Rehobeth edges Carroll: Rehobeth edged Carroll 25-23, 26-24.
Emerson Trotter had 15 aces and Carolyn Merrill seven aces to lead RHS. Annalee Walker and Alaina Andrews both had four aces, while Myrcial White had four blocks and Karaline Paulk three kills.
Opp rallies past Straughn: Opp defeated Straughn 18-25, 25-18, 15-6.
Brooke Butler had five aces and seven digs, Addison Mosley had three aces and nine digs and Bradleigh Lander had three kills for Opp. Madi Wilson added four assists.
Northside Methodist downs Dale County: Northside Methodist took a 25-11, 22-25, 15-7 win over Dale County. Anna Griggs had four aces and seven assists, Karleigh Mills had five aces and five kills and Makalyn Gainey had six kills and four aces.
Eufaula beats Houston County: Eufaula defeated Houston County 25-6, 25-9. Maddie Dowling and Zanterria Lasseter both earned seven assists and Dowling also had four aces. Arrianna Turner had four kills.
Geneva County beats Cottonwood: Geneva County beat Cottonwood 14-25, 25-17, 15-8.
Kaylee Watson earned 23 aces, Addie Mae Habbard six aces and Kyleigh Saunders two aces and two blocks for Geneva County.
For Cottonwood, Kennedy Lewis had seven aces and five digs and both Chloe Lee and Abigail Kim had four aces.
Ashford downs Geneva: Ashford took a 27-25, 25-14 win over Geneva.
Emma Ard delivered seven aces and three digs, Camden McArdle four aces and two digs and Sara Brook Cochran eight kills for Ashford. Carsyn McArdle had two kills and four digs and Baylee Brock two aces and two digs.
Headland beats Abbeville: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-12, 25-14.
Reagan Griffin earned five aces and two assists, Londyn Thomas three kills and three assists and Lana McCoy three aces and two kills.
Junior High
Opp falls to Straughn: Opp dropped a 25-22, 25-14 decision to Straughn.
Bethany Burgess and Rylie Kate Thrash both had four aces for Opp and Carreline Spears had three aces and three assists. Crislyn Birge had two kills and Braleigh Nall had three digs.
NMA 8th grade win: Northside Methodist’s eighth-grade team beat D.A. Smith 25-21, 25-18 as Addie Forrester had four kills and three aces and Brentley Hancock had three aces.
NMA 7th grade falls: Northside Methodist’s seventh-grade team lost to D.A. Smith 26-24, 25-23. Lydia Crowley had five aces, Alyssa Turner four aces and Shannon Alvord four aces and four digs for NMA.