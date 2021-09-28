Prep Volleyball Roundup: G.W. Long downs Ariton; clinches area

For HA, Mary Suzan Aman had 11 kills and three blocks, Rachel Watson had seven kills and two blocks and Abby Caldwell had 22 assists, two aces and two kills. Carryne Chancey added three aces and Tylaya Lingo had three kills. Marley Conner had four digs and Jaylee Strickland two blocks.

Providence sweeps Headland: Providence Christian defeated Headland 25-10, 25-14, 25-13.

Vivian Crump delivered 12 kills and four digs, Ella Houston earned four aces and 21 assists and Megan Stewart earned four aces, five kills and four digs for PCS. Lucy Griffin had five kills and two aces and Regan Stevens had five kills and five digs. Olivia Bruner had eight assists, while Anna Grace O’Bryan had seven digs and two aces. Madison Stevens had four digs, while Scout Smith, Reese Bienvenu and Ella Brown had two kills each. Smith also had two digs.

For Headland, Emma Dixon and Kinley Armstrong had two kills each with Dixon also earning six assists and Armstrong two digs. Kristin Barr had four digs.

Dothan splits: Dothan beat Wicksburg 29-27, 25-20 and lost to Auburn 25-14, 25-15.