Prep Volleyball Roundup: G.W. Long downs Ariton; clinches area

Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long defeated rival Ariton 25-14, 25-13, 25-8 on Tuesday in Skipperville to clinch the Class 2A, Area 2 regular-season title.
Leading the Rebel charge were Breana Henning with 17 kills, eight digs and two blocks and Emma Claire Long with 16 kills, four digs and two blocks. Makenna Long delivered 49 assists, two kills and two digs and Maleah Long had seven kills and three blocks. Miranda Smith had five blocks and two kills and Ally Whitehead had five kills.
For Ariton, Kaydee Phillips had four kills, five blocks and eight digs and Hollis Cherry had seven assists. Avery Andrews and Ansleigh Herring both had three kills with Andrews also earning five blocks and Herring two blocks.
Ariton won the junior varsity contest 25-21, 25-18 and the junior high match 26-24, 15-25, 15-6.
Enterprise storms past Houston Academy: After dropping the opening set, Enterprise stormed back and defeated Houston Academy 25-27, 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Tuesday in Enterprise.
For the winning Wildcats, Jadyn Britton had 12 kills, four aces and five blocks and Taylor Danford had 11 kills and five digs. Heather Holtz had 22 assists and four aces and Abigail Wiggins had four aces and six digs. Lily Rhoades had eight digs and Kayden Taylor four digs. Hannah Chang earned five blocks and Zationna Horne four.
For HA, Mary Suzan Aman had 11 kills and three blocks, Rachel Watson had seven kills and two blocks and Abby Caldwell had 22 assists, two aces and two kills. Carryne Chancey added three aces and Tylaya Lingo had three kills. Marley Conner had four digs and Jaylee Strickland two blocks.
Providence sweeps Headland: Providence Christian defeated Headland 25-10, 25-14, 25-13.
Vivian Crump delivered 12 kills and four digs, Ella Houston earned four aces and 21 assists and Megan Stewart earned four aces, five kills and four digs for PCS. Lucy Griffin had five kills and two aces and Regan Stevens had five kills and five digs. Olivia Bruner had eight assists, while Anna Grace O’Bryan had seven digs and two aces. Madison Stevens had four digs, while Scout Smith, Reese Bienvenu and Ella Brown had two kills each. Smith also had two digs.
For Headland, Emma Dixon and Kinley Armstrong had two kills each with Dixon also earning six assists and Armstrong two digs. Kristin Barr had four digs.
Dothan splits: Dothan beat Wicksburg 29-27, 25-20 and lost to Auburn 25-14, 25-15.
In the win over Wicksburg, Zaele Curry had seven kills, three aces and four digs and Arianah Lomnick had five kills. Kayla Hill earned four blocks, while Ella Wood and Lauren Yu both had four assists. Mattie Dodson had eight digs and three assists, while AnnaKay Karabin had two blocks and two digs. Kayden Martin had two digs and Hadley Williams had two assists. Peyton Preston had two blocks.
Versus Auburn, White had five kills, while Karabin and Curry had two kills each. Wood and Williams had four assists each and Dodson two assists. Dodson had six digs and Martin, Curry and Yu had three digs each.
Wicksburg falls twice: Wicksburg lost to Dothan 29-27, 25-20 and to Auburn 25-14, 25-11.
Against Dothan, Ashton White and Saylah King both had five kills and White also had 11 assists. Bella Hicks had four kills and six assists and Reagan Bull had three aces and three kills. Sue Ellen King had three kills and two aces.
Versus Auburn, Ella Grace Kelley had three aces and two kills and King had four digs.
Ashford edges NMA: Ashford defeated Northside Methodist in five, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11.
For Ashford, Amiyah Lewis had 17 kills, five aces, 12 digs and two blocks, Katelynn Money had 12 kills, six aces and 20 digs and Emma Helms had four kills, 16 digs and 33 assists to lead Ashford. Ezra Rice had four kills, four assists and five digs, Molly Carson Ingram 15 digs and three blocks and Olivia Vaugh three aces, three kills and eight digs. Maddy Decker had six digs.
For Northside Methodist, Mary Dennis had 12 kills, three aces and four digs, Kayden Williams had five aces and 11 kills and Rachel Gray four aces and five kills. Joleigh Parmer earned 18 assists and three aces and Ellie Williams had four aces, 20 assists and two blocks. Vanessa Davis added nine kills and two aces.
Geneva County downs Houston County: Geneva County beat Houston County in a Class 2A, Area 2 contest 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Anri Davis had 14 kills, five aces and six digs, Hailey Archer had five kills, four aces and 17 assists and Amelia Long had five aces, five kills, 12 assists and seven digs to lead Geneva County. Ebonie Wright added 13 kills and Bailey Habbard five digs.
Opp wins one, loses one: Opp fell to Andalusia 25-9, 25-17, 25-20, but also gained a victory as Pike County was forced to forfeit its game with the Bobcats Tuesday.
In the loss to Andalusia, Sami Luterman had three kills and three digs, Hayeli Henegan four assists and Cuba Wiggins two kills. Megan Pinson earned nine digs and Brittany Strickland seven digs.
Kinston downs Samson: Kinston defeated Samson 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 in a Class 1A, Area 2 contest. No details were available.
Late Monday
New Brockton splits: New Brockton split two matches on Monday, defeating Opp 25-12, 9-25, 26-24, 23-25, 17-15 and losing to Pleasant Home 25-11, 25-21.
For New Brockton, Anna Clark had 11 kills, Angel McBay eight and Aneesa Klein and Jay Vera seven each. Vera had three aces and Justie Ellis had two aces, 19 assists and 12 digs. Madison Meeks had seven assists, while Lizzy Everts had 14 digs and Anna Blackmon seven digs.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise defeats HA: Enterprise defeated Houston Academy 25-16, 25-10.
Karis Snell had five aces and Ella Little, Morgan Formosa and Riley Stewart had two each. Stewart had three kills and Annalynn Hanson and Karsyn Hamm had two each. Morgan Williams earned four blocks and Lilly Darlington delivered six assists.
For HA, Kaleigh Heard had four aces and Haley Trawick had three kills and two blocks. Sofia Langford had five assists and Molly Rutland two assists. Makaria McGriff had two kills and Emily Maddox two digs.
Dothan splits: Dothan defeated Wicksburg 26-24, 25-9 and lost to Auburn 25-21, 25-9
Versus Wicksburg, Sara Harris delivered six aces, while Kamyliah Thomas, Maggie Benton and Jayda Blackmon all had three kills. Aaliyah Taylor had two kills. Lindsey Bright delivered six assists and Brielle Pannell five assists. Marah Delgado had two digs. Benton, Bright, Pannell, Blackmon and Kierra Farrier all had one each.
Against Auburn, Pannell had two aces. Thomas and Benton had three blocks each and Kelsey Peaden had two blocks. Bright and Blackmon both had four digs and Farrier two digs.
Providence falls to Headland: Headland edged Providence Christian 25-21, 26-24.
For Providence, Olivia Littlefield had three aces and six assists, Natalie Cole two aces, three kills and five blocks and Caroline Wells two aces, three kills and three digs. Rylie Spence had four assists, two kills and two digs, while Kaitlyn Russ delivered a team-high seven digs and Sydney Gallarado followed with six digs. Maddie Claire McNeil had a team-high four kills and Jillian Howard had two kills.
For the Rams, Jessie Shaw had four aces and Bebe Scott two aces and Shaw and Natalie Knowles had two kills each. Lana McCoy earned three digs.
Northside Methodist wins: Northside Methodist’s JV team defeated Ashford 25-16, 26-28, 15-8.
Karleigh Mills had seven kills and six aces, while Dana Cool, Lillian Slaick and Makalyn Gainey all had five kills with Gainey adding two aces. Anna Griggs had three aces and eight assists.
Opp losses to Andalusia: Opp lost to Andalusia 25-14, 25-23.
Brooke Butler, Bradleigh Lanier and Addison Mosley all had two aces. Mosley also had five digs. Madi Wilson had five assists and three digs and Isabella Grissett had three kills.
Junior High
Headland edges PCS: Providence Christian lost to Headland 25-19, 26-24.
For Headland, Joli Johnson had two aces and three kills, Kiley Jenkins four kills and Carrigan Blaha nine assists. Kittrell Quinlivan had two aces and Stormi Clemmons two kills. Kacy Mayhew had three digs.