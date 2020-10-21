Prep Volleyball Roundup: G.W. Long downs Ariton for regional championship

G.W. Long defeated rival Ariton in the AHSAA Class 2A South Super Regional Volleyball Championship Wednesday night in Montgomery, but both teams advanced to next week’s state tournament.
Long beat Ariton in four sets, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21.
The Rebels (31-4) and Purple Cats (22-9) both advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament in Birmingham next Tuesday. In the opening round at 10 a.m., G.W. Long, ranked No. 1 in the state, will play the No. 3 ranked Hatton, the No. 4 finishing team from the north, and Ariton plays No. 4 ranked Spring Garden, the No. 3 team from the north. No. 2 Addison and No. 7 Altamont were the top two north finishers.
Prior to the finals, G.W. Long defeated fellow Wiregrass program Geneva County 25-12, 25-17, 25-10 and Orange Beach 25-15, 25-13, 25-21, while Ariton defeated Ranburne 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 and Horseshoe Bend 25-19, 25-20, 25-10.
For G.W. Long during the day, Makenna Long delivered 128 assists, nine kills, six aces, 20 digs and three blocks and Breana Henning earned 44 kills, three aces, 31 digs and three blocks. Emma Claire Long amassed 47 kills, three aces, 20 digs and three blocks. Morgan Ferguson chipped in seven kills, five aces, six blocks and 23 digs. Ally Whitehead had 12 kills, nine blocks and 22 digs. Kyndall Wallace had three aces and 30 digs and Maleah Long seven kills and four blocks.
Striplin leads Geneva County: Class 2A No. 10 ranked Geneva County lost its opening match to top-ranked G.W. Long to end its season with a 20-6 record.
Karoline Striplin led the Lady Dawgs with nine kills, four blocks and three digs. Anri Davis had three kills, Dashawn Lee two aces and Alicia Lunsford three digs.
Kinston also advances to state: The Kinston Bulldogs took third place at the Class 1A South Super Regional Wednesday in Montgomery, but still advanced to next week’s state tournament.
Kinston defeated Brantley 25-17, 25-13, 25-14 and lost to Bayshore Christian 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9 in the semifinals before beating Millry in the third-place contest 25-14, 25-11, 26-24.
The No. 6 ranked Bulldogs (13-6) compete at the state tournament in Birmingham Tuesday at 2 p.m. against No. 2 ranked Lindsey Lane Christian, the north runner-up.
