Prep Volleyball Roundup: G.W. Long downs Ariton for regional championship

G.W. Long defeated rival Ariton in the AHSAA Class 2A South Super Regional Volleyball Championship Wednesday night in Montgomery, but both teams advanced to next week’s state tournament.

Long beat Ariton in four sets, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21.

The Rebels (31-4) and Purple Cats (22-9) both advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament in Birmingham next Tuesday. In the opening round at 10 a.m., G.W. Long, ranked No. 1 in the state, will play the No. 3 ranked Hatton, the No. 4 finishing team from the north, and Ariton plays No. 4 ranked Spring Garden, the No. 3 team from the north. No. 2 Addison and No. 7 Altamont were the top two north finishers.

Prior to the finals, G.W. Long defeated fellow Wiregrass program Geneva County 25-12, 25-17, 25-10 and Orange Beach 25-15, 25-13, 25-21, while Ariton defeated Ranburne 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 and Horseshoe Bend 25-19, 25-20, 25-10.