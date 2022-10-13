PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long downs rival Ariton for Class 2A, Area 4 title

G.W. Long swept Ariton to capture the Class 2A, Area 4 Tournament title on Thursday in Skipperville, earning a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 win over the Purple Cats.

Both teams, though, advance to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery next week. G.W. Long (25-9) faces Thorsby in the opening round on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., while Ariton (33-4 with all four losses to G.W. Long) plays Isabella in the opening round at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Both teams won decisive opening-round tournament matches on Thursday. Long routed Barbour County 25-9, 25-5, 25-1 and Ariton manhandled Abbeville 25-3, 25-2, 25-2.

Leading Long in its two matches were Emma Claire Long with 30 kills, three aces, two blocks and 10 digs, Maleah Long with 15 kills, two aces and seven assists and Ally Whitehead with 15 kills, three blocks and eight digs. Sawyer Hughes delivered 55 assists and also had five kills, while Miranda Smith had five aces, two kills and four blocks and Ainsley Watts 12 digs.

For Ariton in the two matches, Kaydee Phillips had 22 kills, 11 digs and four blocks, Hollis Cherry delivered 38 assists, while April Munn had 10 kills and two blocks and Blair Hughes seven kills.

Wicksburg captures 2A, 2 title: Wicksburg rallied to win the last two sets and earn a hard-fought five-set win over Samson to take the Class 2A, Area 2 title on Thursday.

The Panthers beat the Tigers 16-25, 25-10, 10-256, 25-22, 15-13.

Both teams won openers to advance to the championship. Wicksburg beat Cottonwood 25-11, 25-19, 25-12, while Samson defeated Geneva County 25-11, 25-10, 25-20.

Both Wicksburg (9-15) and Samson (18-10) advance to next week’s South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery. The Panthers will play Highland Home, the Area 5 runner-up, while Samson faces Pike Liberal Arts, the 5A champion. Both matches are at 11:30 on Thursday.

In Wicksburg’s two matches, Bella Hicks delivered 52 assists, eight aces and four kills, Emily Espinoza earned 24 kills and 11 blocks and Ella Grace Kelley four aces and nine kills. Saylah King had two aces and 27 digs. Emily Fells had five aces and two kills in the win over Cottonwood and Reagan Bull had four kills in the win over Samson.

Leading Samson on the day were Alli Brooke Godwin, Ava Robertson and Paige Norris. Godwin earned 23 kills, seven aces, three blocks and two assists, Robertson delivered 10 aces, six kills and 34 assists and Norris amassed eight kills, seven aces, two blocks and four digs.

Makayla Phillips added nine kills, four aces and three digs, while Shaylei Mock distributed 31 assists, three aces, three kills and three digs and Brantley Edberg chipped in seven kills and two assists.

Pike Liberal Arts wins Class 2A, Area 5: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Highland Home 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 to win the Class 2A, Area 5 Tournament title and give the school its first postseason title of any sort in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, an association PLAS joined this year.

Both Pike Liberal Arts and Highland Home advanced to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery next week. The Patriots (13-3) face Samson Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and the Flying Squadron plays Wicksburg, also at 11:30 a.m.

Pike Liberal Arts defeated Goshen 20-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-18 in the semifinals and Highland Home beat Luverne in the other semifinal.

For Pike Lib in its two matches, Amy Ramage earned 41 assists and six aces, Addie Renfroe had 43 assists and Mari Grace Brooks and Emma Baker both had 17 kills with Baker also with 11 blocks. Anna Cate Friday had six kills and four blocks in the two matches.

In the opening win over Goshen, Alissa Barron had four aces, Emily Bryan had two aces and two kills and Rylee Copeland six assists.

Goshen eliminated in semifinals: Goshen won the opening match of the five-team area tournament, beating Zion Chapel 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 before losing to Pike Liberal Arts in the semifinals 20-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-18.

Kaci Wilkes earned 14 aces, 24 kills, 24 digs and seven assists, Alyssa Sparks had 11 kill sand 11 digs, while Jaci Rushing delivered 29 assists and Emily Hussey had six assists and 10 digs for Goshen during the two matches.

Class 4A, Area 2

Slocomb finishes runner-up: Slocomb upset Geneva 25-22, 9-25, 28-26, 26-28, 15-8 to advance to the Class 4A, Area 2 finals before falling to top-seed Andalusia 25-11, 25-8, 25-8 on area tournament action Thursday.

Arianna Knox earned 17 kills and five blocks, Shelba Hagler six kills, three aces and 11 digs and Faith Brookshire nine kills, 11 blocks and four aces over the two matches to lead Slocomb. Abigail Goodman delivered 36 assists and eight digs, while Ally Russ earned 14 digs and Linda Andrel 11 digs.

Dale County eliminated: Dale County fell to Andalusia 25-13, 25-8, 25-11 in the opening round, finishing the season with a 6-22 record.

Myesa Kennedy had two kills, two blocks and two digs, Elly Castle had two kills and four assists and Jessica Stevens had two kills for Dale County. Karoline Killingsworth delivered five assists, while Star Citlahua had seven digs, Shayleigh Whitman six digs and Ella Brooke Barefield two digs.

Regular Season

Wiregrass Kings sweep Altha (Fla.): The Wiregrass Kings swept Altha (Fla.) in regular-season volleyball action on Thursday, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16.

Becca Wise earned six aces, seven kills and two blocks, Amy Sexton had two aces, four kills and five digs and Anna Waddell had 13 kills and 11 digs. KB Weed delivered three aces, 23 assists and four digs, while Jessie Tedder had three aces and three digs and Joycelyn Andrews had three aces and eight digs. Anna Ryan Sharp added five kills and four digs.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity defeated Altha, Fla., 25-17, 25-18.

Becca Wise earned seven aces and four kills, Emma Schulman five kills and three digs and Jessie Tedder two aces, two assists and three digs. Josalyn Howe delivered eight assists, while Janie Waddell had two aces and three digs and Ellie Alford had two aces and two digs.