PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long ends Ariton unbeaten ways

Class 2A No. 4 ranked G.W. Long toppled 2A, No. 4 Ariton and its unbeaten record in a high school volleyball showdown in Skipperville Tuesday night, edging the Purple Cats 25-22, 25-23, 25-23.

G.W. Long improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in Class 2A, Area 4, while Ariton dropped its first match after 16 wins and fell to 1-1 in area play.

For the winning Rebels, Emma Claire Long earned 21 kills, four aces and three blocks and Miranda Smith delivered 12 kills and four blocks, while Ally Whitehead had 10 kills and three blocks. Maleah Long had 13 assists and three kills and Sawyer Hughes delivered 33 assists and two blocks. Ainsley Watts had a team-high eight digs.

For Ariton, Hollis Cherry delivered 16 assists and Kaydee Phillips had 14 kills and six digs. April Munn had five kills and Blair Hughes and Mattie Heath had three kills each.

PCS edges HA: Providence Christian won a tough match over rival Houston Academy 25-19, 17-25, 25-15, 26-24 in varsity volleyball on Tuesday night.

Reagan Stevens had five aces, 20 kills and 10 digs for the Eagles. Ella Brown had three aces, 12 kills and 17 digs. Ella Houston had 39 assists and Madison Stevens had 12 digs.

For Houston Academy, Mary Suzan Aman had 20 kills and five digs, Carryne Chancey 12 kills and 16 digs and Abby Caldwell 39 assists and 18 digs. Whiddon Armstrong had nine kills and four blocks and Ann Davis Sinquefield had four kills, two aces and eight digs. Tylaya Lingo had 12 digs and Kaleigh Heard seven digs. Onika Sukoff and Sophia Langford added two digs each.

Enterprise downs Dothan: The Wildcats won the Class 7A, Area 3 match, 25-12, 25-14, 25-11.

Lily Rhoades had three aces and 10 digs for Enterprise. Jadyn Britton had two aces and nine kills. Abigail Wiggins and Alivia Freeman each had seven kills and Heather Holtz had 27 assists.

For Dothan, Lauren Yu two aces, two kills, 14 assists, three blocks and four digs and Isabella Doughtery had five kills and three kills. Amara Menefee had three kills and six digs. Zaele Curry also had six digs and added two kills. Marah Delgado had 11 digs and Kayden Martin had three digs. Peyton Preston added two kills.

Rehobeth beats Carroll: The Rebels won 25-14, 25-12, 13-25, 25-9.

For Rehobeth, Peyton Hartigan had three aces, 26 assists and 11 digs. Emma Arnold had three aces and nine kills. Adriana Delgado had four aces. Helen Williamson had 12 kills and nine digs. Kryslin Lane had 10 kills and Carolyn Merrill had five kills.

Samson defeats Slocomb: The Tigers won 25-15, 25-15, 25-16.

For Samson, Paige Norris had 11 aces and two kills, Ava Robertson had five aces, 10 assists and one kill and Alli Brook Godwin had three aces and two kills.

Also for Samson, Shaylei Mock had 11 assists, Makayla Phillips had four kills with an ace and Skyler Spencer had four kills.

Eufaula rolls over Valley: Eufaula defeated Valley in a Class 5A, Area 5 contest, 25-16, 25-9, 25-8.

Tyonna Respress delivered three aces, three kills, 14 assists and two digs, while Kyla Richardson had 10 kills, five aces, eight digs and two blocks and Shelby Streeter had seven kills, four aces and three digs.

Geneva downs Dale County: Geneva defeated Dale County 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest.

For Dale County, Elly Castle had five assists, three kills and two digs and Ella Brooke Barefield had four kills, three aces and three digs and Shayleigh Whitman had four kills and four digs. Jessica Stevens had three kills and Star Citlahua had six digs.

New Brockton sweeps Pike County: New Brockton swept Pike County 25-21, 25-18, 25-13 in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest.

Anna Clark earned 12 kills, six aces, two assists and two digs to lead the Gamecocks. Samantha Payton delivered four aces, seven assists and three digs, while Madison Jones and Maredith Sconyers both served three aces and AnnaLynn Hanson two aces plus two digs. Angel McBay and Aniya Barkley both had two kills.

Wicksburg downs Cottonwood: Wicksburg defeated Cottonwood 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 in a Class 2A, Area 2 contest.

Reagan Bull and Emily Fells both earned six aces to lead Wicksburg with Fells also earning four kills and Bull two kills. Bella Hicks followed with three aces and 15 assists. Emily Espinoza had four kills and two blocks, Ella Grace Kelley two aces and three kills and Saylah King 13 digs.

Wiregrass Kings fall to Ezekial: The Wiregrass Kings lost in five sets to Ezekial, 28-26, 21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-12.

Becca Wise had 17 kills, two aces, three blocks and four digs, Emma Graham five kills, 10 digs and two assists and KB Weed 34 assists, two aces and 17 digs to lead the Kings. Amy Sexton had four aces, eight kills and seven digs, Anna Waddell 12 kills, two aces, two assists and six digs and Jessie Tedder two aces and four digs. Lily Barrett added two aces and three digs and Joycelyn Andrews had three digs.

Goshen wins: Goshen beat Luverne 19-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 18-16.

Kaci Wilkes had four aces, 10 assists, 14 kills, two blocks and 17 digs. Mikala Mallard had 12 kills, Emily Hussey had 25 digs and Jaci Rushing had 12 assists.

Patriots beat Jaguars: Pike Liberal Arts beat Barbour County 25-20, 25-9, 25-8.

Pike Lib was led by Anna Cate Friday with 11 aces and seven kills, Alissa Barron with eight aces and five digs and by Emily Bryan with five aces and five kills.

For the Jaguars, TyLasha Hamilton had six service points, Jaden Robinson and Gabby Merrill each had two, Enasia Ivory had two kills and one dig and Aaliyah Peterson had one block.

Junior Varsity

Raiders beat Eagles: Houston Academy defeated Providence Christian 25-20, 20-25, 15-13.

For HA, Emily Maddox had three aces, six kills and seven digs. Emma King Armstrong had three aces and three kills. Molly Bracewell had two aces, two kills, 18 assists and three digs.

For Providence, Dantzler Dowling had four kills and three digs, Kaitlyn Russ had two aces, Reese Colbert had 13 digs, Rylie Spence had six digs, Selah Kuwahara had three blocks.

Rehobeth wins: Rehobeth beat Carroll 25-5, 25-10.

For the Rebels, Emerson Trotter had five aces, seven kills, seven assists and three digs. Lilly Richards had two aces and four kills and Emma Davis had four aces.

Wildcats down Wolves: Enterprise defeated Dothan 25-7, 25-11.

Lee Lott had seven aces, while Izzy Bryant and Virginia Townsend each had four. Townsend and Sydney Speigner each had three kills. Alana Hayes had two blocks. Karsyn Hamm had two digs. Bryant and Lee Lott each had five assists.

For Dothan, Catherine Farmer had four digs and Harmoni Descalzi and Lillian Shaughnessy three digs each. Lindsey Bright had two digs and one ace.

Wicksburg rallies past Cottonwood: Wicksburg rallied past Cottonwood, 19-25, 25-22, 17-15.

Jaci Cain had four aces and Ellie Cox three aces for Wicksburg. Dahlia Ganz delivered two aces, two kills and five assists. Chloe Joyner had four kills, Sara Kate Wood three and Jaylin Sanders two kills.

Eufaula beats Valley: Eufaula took a 25-10, 25-19 win over Valley.

Zyonn McKinnon had 10 aces and two assists and Sahdia Wright had six aces and two kills for Eufaula.

Samson sweeps Slocomb: Samson swept Slocomb 25-13, 25-22 as Holly Warren earned six aces and three kills and Aubrie Mock two aces, two kills and six assists to lead the Tigers.

Jemma Crocker had four kills and two assists, Heidi Warren five assists and Emma Sormrude two aces.

Geneva beats Dale County: Geneva defeated Dale County 25-13, 25-15.

For Dale County, Sydney Woodham had four kills, Aly Vinson two kills and three assists and Jazmin Citlahua had five assists. Addison Ward added two kills.

Ariton wins: Ariton defeated G.W. Long 25-23, 13-25, 15-10.

Kings take loss: The Wiregrass Kings lost to Ezekiel 25-18, 21-25, 10-15.

Jessie Tedder had four aces and nine digs. Becca Wise had eight kills. Janie Waddell had three aces and 11 digs. Ellie Alford had three aces and nine digs. Lilly Barrett had eight digs. Emma Schulman had four kills. Josalyn Howe had nine assists.

PLAS downs Barbour County: Pike Liberal won 25-14, 25-15.

For Barbour County, Samiya Marion had three service points and one ace, while Kaylie McLeod and Ariah Palmer had three points and Ashley Boyd had two.

Junior High

Providence beats HA: The Eagles defeated the Raiders 25-20, 25-19.

For Providence, Laura Faulk had seven aces, nine assists and four digs, Abby Bancroft had four kills and two aces, Leighton Frazier had three aces, Peyton Lawrence had three kills and Addison Russ had six digs.

For HA, Anna Lee Steltenpohl had three kills, Autumn Safford had two kills and one block, Mary Parker Williams had two kills, Lauren Sanders and Anna Mark Aman each had had one kill and one ace and Katy Claire Boothe had 10 assists and two aces.

Enterprise 9th wins two: Enterprise ninth grade beat Dauphin 25-17, 21-25, 16-14 and beat Coppinville 25-12, 25-18.

For the day, Jazlyn Knight had six aces, 13 kills and three blocks. Hannah Napoli had four aces, seven kills and three digs. Lauren Kinney had 24 assists. Qortney Bell had eight blocks.

Wicksburg defeats Cottonwood: Wicksburg defeated Cottonwood 25-20, 25-7.

Addison Tolbert and Claire Bennett both earned 11 aces with Bennett also dishing out two assists. Anleigh Wood added three aces, two kills and two assists.

Ariton wins: Ariton beat county rival G.W. Long 25-17, 25-22.