Prep Volleyball Roundup: G.W. Long, Providence finish as regional runner-ups

G.W. Long and Providence Christian both advanced to the South Super Regional championship before falling short Thursday afternoon at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
G.W. Long swept Washington County 25-10, 25-4, 25-12 in a Class 2A semifinal match then fell in a tight championship match to Orange Beach 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14.
Providence Christian, meanwhile, rallied past Pike Road in a Class 5A semifinal. After losing the first set 25-16, the Eagles won the next three, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18. However, they fell to perennial state power Bayside Academy 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 in the regional finals.
Both G.W. Long and Providence advance to state championships on Tuesday at the Birmingham Crossplex as the No. 2 team from the South and will face the No. 3 team from the North.
In other results Thursday, Houston Academy finished in third place in Class 3A, after losing to Montgomery Catholic in the semifinals 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 and beating Hale County 25-17, 25-13, 25-13 in the consolation round.
Ariton took third place in Class 2A, beating Washington County 25-12, 25-10, 26-24. The Purple Cats fell to Orange Beach in the semifinals 25-22, 25-11, 25-21.
Also on Thursday, Enterprise and Kinston advanced to the semifinals of their respective tournaments to earn a spot to next week’s AHSAA State Championships.
Enterprise defeated beat Central of Phenix City 25-11, 25-20, 25-12 in Class 7A action. The Wildcats face McGill-Toolen in Friday’s semifinals at 10 a.m.
Kinston won twice in the Class 1A Tournament, sweeping both Autaugaville and University Charter. The Bulldogs face Sweet Water in the semifinals Friday at 10 a.m.
Like G.W. Long and Providence, Houston Academy, Ariton, Enterprise and Kinston all clinched a spot in the AHSAA State Championships next week. HA and Ariton will open play on Tuesday, while Enterprise and Kinston open on Wednesday.
The state championships for Class 2A, 5A and 3A are Wednesday and the finals for Class 7A and 1A are Thursday. All finals are at Bill Harris Arena.
G.W. Long earns runner-up: G.W. Long earned South Super Regional runner-up honors in Class 2A after beating Washington County and losing to Orange Beach.
In the two matches, Emma Claire Long had 34 kills, two aces, 25 digs and three blocks, Breana Henning had 29 kills, two aces and 20 digs and Makenna Long delivered 81 assists, five aces, four kills, two blocks and 20 digs. Miranda Smith had eight kills and five blocks, Maleah Long three kills and four blocks and Emmaline Hughes had 28 digs and three aces.
PCS earns runner-up: Providence earned a South Super Regional runner-up finish after beating Pike Road and losing to Bayside Academy.
For Providence, Anna Grace O’Bryan earned a team-high five aces – all coming against Pike Road -- and 24 digs, while Lucy Griffin earned a team-high 18 kills, including 16 versus Pike Road, and Ella Houston a team-high 45 assists plus 10 digs.
Megan Stewart had 12 kills and two aces, Vivian Crump 11 kills and 16 digs and Olivia Bruner two aces, 11 digs and two solo blocks. Maggie McCollough added three aces and eight digs and Reagan Stevens had six kills.
Houston Academy finishes third: Houston Academy finished third after its win over Hale County.
In Thursday’s two matches, Mary Suzan Aman had 21 kills, three blocks and three digs and Carryne Chancey had five aces, 12 kills and 13 digs and Abby Caldwell 50 assists, 30 digs and two aces for HA. Rachel Watson had 13 kills and three digs, Marley Conner 10 digs, four assists and two aces and Jaylee Strickland four aces and four digs. Tylaya Lingo added three kills and two digs, Ann Davis Sinquefield chipped in five kills and two digs and Onika Sukoff had four aces and eight digs.
Ariton finishes third: Ariton finished third with its win over Washington County. The Purple Cats opened with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 win over Ranburne and a 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 win over B.B. Comer on Wednesday before losing to Orange Beach and beating Washington County.
For the four matches, Kaydee Phillips earned 50 kills, nine blocks and 39 digs and Hollis Cherry delivered 42 assists. Ansleigh Herring distributed 35 assists and 17 kills, Blair Hughes had 20 kills and April Munn 11 blocks. Molly Kate Simmons added 21 digs.
Enterprise wins: Enterprise defeated Central-Phenix 25-11, 25-20, 25-12 behind five aces and 22 assists from Heather Holtz and seven kills from Jadyn Britton.
Abigail Wiggins earned six kills and Zationna Horne and Taylor Danford both had four kills for EHS. Danford also had two aces and four digs. Lily Rhoades had a team-high 11 digs and Kayden Taylor had five digs and one ace.
Ashford falls: Ashford lost to Northside of Tuscaloosa in Class 4A first-round action, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 15-5.
For Ashford, Amiyah Lewis smashed down 17 kills and had nine digs, while Emma Helms delivered 45 assists, seven kills and 18 digs. Katelynn Money earned 15 kills, eight digs and four assists and Ezra Rice had eight kills, four assists, two aces and 17 digs. Molly Carson Ingram added seven kills, two aces, two blocks and 18 digs, Maddy Decker chipped in 21 digs and Olivia Vaughn eight digs.
Ashford finished its season with a 16-15 record.
Late Wednesday
Class 2A
G.W. Long sweeps two: G.W. Long swept Lanett 25-4, 25-6, 25-11 and Horseshoe Bend 25-12, 25-10, 25-6 on Wednesday.
On the day, Breana Henning and Emma Claire Long both had 23 kills with Henning delivering 10 aces and four digs and Long adding five aces and nine digs. Maleah Long earned 15 kills and two blocks, Ally Whitehead had nine kills and Makenna Long distributed 62 assists, six aces, five kills and eight digs. Emmaline Hughes added three aces and 10 digs.
Class 3A
Houston Academy takes two: Houston Academy had an easy 25-8, 25-3, 25-13 win over Greensboro, but had to battle against Goshen before winning 31-33, 25-10, 25-10, 25-21.
In its win over Greensboro, Houston Academy was led by Sofia Langford with 13 aces and 15 assists, Abby Caldwell with eight aces and eight assists and by Marley Conner with six aces and nine digs. Kaleigh Heard earned five aces and five kills. Ann Davis Sinquefield had five kills and two aces. Rachel Watson, Carryne Chancey and Tylaya Lingo all had three kills and Mary Suzan Aman and Jaylee Strickland had two kills each.
Against Goshen, Caldwell delivered 38 assists, three kills and 18 digs, Watson distributed seven aces, 13 kills and four digs and Chancey earned 13 kills, two aces and eight digs. Aman had 11 kills, three blocks and three assists. Lingo and Strickland had five kills each and Strickland also had six digs. Conner had 16 digs and two assists, while Sukoff had 11 digs and Melisa Mann eight digs.
Goshen wins one, loses second: Goshen defeated Dadeville in a tough five setter 25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 13-25, 15-10 but then lost to Houston Academy in four, 31-33, 25-10, 25-10, 25-21.
For the day, Tori Keller earned 11 aces, 26 assists and 12 digs, Kaci Wilkes delivered 10 aces, six kills, two blocks and 29 digs and Ella Tatum had nine kills, two aces and 14 digs. Mikala Mallard had 16 kills and Emily Hussey 25 digs.
Goshen finished the season with a 14-20 record.
Wicksburg eliminated: Wicksburg’s first appearance in a regional tournament since 2015 ended with 25-16, 25-18, 25-9 loss to Hale County in the first round.
Ashton White earned five aces and two kills, Sue Ellen King had three aces and five kills and Ella Grace Kelley had two aces. Bella Hicks had nine assists and Saylah King nine digs.
The Panthers finished the season with an 11-11 record.
Class 5A
Providence Christian sweeps two: Providence Christian defeated Shelby County 25-15, 25-13, 25-22 and Andalusia 25-17, 25-6, 25-10 to advance to the semifinals.
In Wednesday’s action, Megan Stewart had 23 kills, 12 aces, six solo blocks and three digs, Ella Houston delivered 48 assists, eight aces and six digs and Lucy Griffin had 14 kills.
Vivian Crump had 14 digs, 10 kills and five blocks. Reagan Stevens had 10 kills and Anna Grace O’Bryan had nine aces, 15 digs and five assists. Maggie McCollough added six aces and four digs.
Class 5A
Rehobeth eliminated: Rehobeth had its season end with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 7-25, 15-7 loss to Sylacauga.
Emma Arnold had 11 kills, five blocks and five digs and Peyton Hartigan 28 assists and 15 digs for Rehobeth. Jenna Hixson had six kills, 14 digs, three blocks and two aces and Jaci Parker had seven kills, five digs and two blocks. Helen Williamson earned seven kills and 10 digs and McKenna Linder had four kills and 12 digs. Kerigan Freeman had a team-high four aces plus two digs. Adriana Delgado had seven digs and Addison Benton six digs.
Rehobeth finishes the season with a 23-10 record.
Charles Henderson ousted: Charles Henderson’s was swept 27-25, 25-21, 25-19 by Demopolis in the first round.
Madison Stewart had 11 kills, six digs and two aces, Kelci Hicks five kills, three digs and two aces, while Hannah Sparrow had two aces, seven assists and two digs and Olivia Kirkpatrick had 11 assists.
CHHS ended with a 17-12 record.
Class 2A
Geneva County falls: Geneva County was swept by Fayetteville 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 in the first round in Class 2A.
For Geneva County, Anri Davis had five kills, three aces and two digs and Amelia Long had three kills and six assists. Hailey Archer had seven assists and Ebonie Wright had three kills and three digs.