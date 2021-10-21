Prep Volleyball Roundup: G.W. Long, Providence finish as regional runner-ups

Class 2A

G.W. Long sweeps two: G.W. Long swept Lanett 25-4, 25-6, 25-11 and Horseshoe Bend 25-12, 25-10, 25-6 on Wednesday.

On the day, Breana Henning and Emma Claire Long both had 23 kills with Henning delivering 10 aces and four digs and Long adding five aces and nine digs. Maleah Long earned 15 kills and two blocks, Ally Whitehead had nine kills and Makenna Long distributed 62 assists, six aces, five kills and eight digs. Emmaline Hughes added three aces and 10 digs.

Class 3A

Houston Academy takes two: Houston Academy had an easy 25-8, 25-3, 25-13 win over Greensboro, but had to battle against Goshen before winning 31-33, 25-10, 25-10, 25-21.

In its win over Greensboro, Houston Academy was led by Sofia Langford with 13 aces and 15 assists, Abby Caldwell with eight aces and eight assists and by Marley Conner with six aces and nine digs. Kaleigh Heard earned five aces and five kills. Ann Davis Sinquefield had five kills and two aces. Rachel Watson, Carryne Chancey and Tylaya Lingo all had three kills and Mary Suzan Aman and Jaylee Strickland had two kills each.